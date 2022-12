From ‘Merry’ to ‘Mulch’

Mulchfest returns to public parks

Get chipping.

Mulchfest, the city’s annual Christmas tree recycling program run by NYC Parks, is back.

Mulch, made from dead plant material such as compost, leaves, bark, grass clippings and Christmas trees, is used to help prevent weeds and to slow moisture evaporation.

New Yorkers can drop off their trees at 73 park sites citywide beginning on December 26.

The program encourages people to recycle their holiday trees by bringing them to a collection site to be turned into mulch that can be used for gardening and to increase soil fertility.

This year, NYC Parks will host one chipping weekend, where New Yorkers can actively mulch their holiday trees. On January 7 and 8, residents can bring their tree to a chipping site, watch it be chipped, and bring a bag of mulch home with them.

NYC Parks volunteers also use the mulch to nourish trees and plants in public parks citywide.

Weather permitting, the city’s Department of Sanitation will also collect and compost trees left on curbs from Friday, January 6, 2023, through Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Among the Mulchfest dropoff sites are: Inwood Hill Park, Marcus Garvey Park, Morningside Park, and J Hood Wright Park in Northern Manhattan, and Van Cortlandt Park, and St. James Park in the Bronx.

For more than 20 years, NYC Parks and the Department of Sanitation have collected and mulched trees to help planting beds and community gardens around the city grow. Mulch maintains the health of trees and plants citywide by deterring weeds, retaining moisture, preventing compaction, adding nutrients to the soil, and keeping roots warm.

In recent years, NYC Parks has mulched between 25,000 and 30,000 on average annually, with a record-setting 50,900 trees mulched in 2020.

For more information and the full list drop-off and chipping sites, please visit nyc.gov/mulchfest.