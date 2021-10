Senate parliamentarian rejects immigration plan a second time

By Gregg McQueen

It’s back to the drawing board for Senators hoping to include immigration reform in a $3.5 trillion federal budget reconciliation package.

The Senate parliamentarian, an unelected advisor who arbitrates whether legislative proposals comply with Senate rules, declared on September 29 that immigration provisions proposed by the Democrats cannot be inserted in the package.

Democratic Senators had earmarked $107 billion in the reconciliation package to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, farm workers and immigrant essential workers.

In her ruling, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough called the immigration measures a “weighty policy change” that shouldn’t be included in the budget plan.

It marked the second time in recent weeks that MacDonough shot down a Democratic proposal to incorporate citizenship provisions in the reconciliation plan, a fast-track process used to pass budget bills with a simple majority of senators rather than the typical 60-vote requirement.

In a September 19 ruling, MacDonough said the immigration elements could not be included because they dwarfed any budgetary impact.

This caused Democratic Senators to come up with a revised plan to submit to MacDonough, which involved changing the immigration registry to allow people in the U.S. since 2010 to apply for citizenship.

However, MacDonough’s latest ruling said that changing the eligibility date would not be permitted in the bill.

“This registry proposal is also one in which those persons who are not currently eligible to adjust status under the law (a substantial proportion of the targeted population) would become eligible, which is a weighty policy change and our analysis of this issue is thus largely the same as the LPR proposal,” MacDonough wrote in her September 29 decision.

In response, Democratic Senators vowed to continue trying.

“Unfortunately, we can’t find the language to clear the reconciliation plan. Not yet. We’re going to keep trying,” said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

Senator Bob Menéndez of New Jersey said that Senate Democrats “have a Plan C prepared.”

“We just have to talk about executing it,” said Menéndez, who did not elaborate on further plans or another potential meeting with the Parliamentarian.

Immigrant advocates voiced discontent with the ruling.

“Twice now, an unelected bureaucrat has attempted to thwart the best chance for immigrant justice in over thirty years. But the Senate Parliamentarian’s strict adherence to arcane procedural technicalities does not outweigh the needs of millions of immigrant families waiting for relief,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

On September 21, NYIC sent hundreds of advocates to Washington, DC to participate in a march supporting a path to citizenship.

“Congressional Democrats must make good on their promises to American voters and immigrants, who have kept our country running throughout this pandemic,” said Awawdeh. “With midterm elections looming, Congressional Democrats have an easy choice to make — do they listen to the majority of American voters who support legalization, or do they allow obscure Senate procedures to derail their agenda and endanger the country’s economic recovery? Democrats must seize the moment to ensure America’s economic recovery and growth.”

Immigrant groups held a vigil outside of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on October 1, asking him to ignore the Parliamentarian’s opinion and push through immigration reform.

“Our communities worked tirelessly to put Democrats in control of the Senate, House of Representatives, and White House,” said Natalia Aristizábal, Director of Immigrant Justice at the Center for Popular Democracy. “We did so because Democrats promised to deliver on our priorities, including a pathway to citizenship. We expect Democrats to use every tool at their disposal to deliver on their promise of a pathway to citizenship now, through reconciliation. Democrats must not allow the misguided advice of an unelected parliamentarian to be the last word. We can’t wait.”