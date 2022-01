New data published on bail reform

New data released on bail reform shows that less than one percent of adults released pretrial in New York City are re-arrested for nonviolent or violent felonies each month.

In late December, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (MOCJ) and New York State’s Office of Court Administration (OCA) released data on arraignment outcomes and re-arrests following the latest bail reform amendments enacted in July 2020.

According to a report by MOCJ, fewer than 500 people on average each month were rearrested for a violent felony offense, out of over 9,000 arrests in New York City between January and June 2021.

“Fewer than 1% of the 45,000 to 50,000 people out pretrial are arrested for nonviolent or violent felonies each month,” the report said.

In addition, statewide data released by OCA indicated that about 50 percent of felonies and 37 percent of misdemeanors resulted in convictions, suggesting that many arrests fail to hold up in court.

Out of 69,594 adult arrests statewide in 2020, 34.4 percent of cases were dismissed, compared to 26.9 percent in 2019 and 23.9 percent in 2018, according to OCA data.

“This new data clearly demonstrates the urgency and importance of bail reform. In the past year alone, thousands of people were protected by the new laws from the trauma of pretrial jailing and, as a result, were able to maintain their jobs and education, help support their families, and return to court to exercise their most basic rights,” said Marvin Mayfield, Lead Statewide Organizer for the Center for Community Alternatives. “This protection has been particularly critical for Black, brown and low-income people who, as the world saw in the case of Kalief Browder, were disproportionately caged pretrial.”

Pretrial rearrests have remained consistent over time and have not changed with bail reform, the MOCJ report indicated.

In January 2019, prior to the implementation of bail reform, 95.4 percent of people released pretrial had no new arrest. In January 2021, 96.1 percent of people had no re-arrest following pretrial release, according to MOCJ data.

New York State’s bail reform legislation first went into effect on January 1, 2020, allowing individuals accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to avoid jail while awaiting trial. The bail reform law was amended in July 2020 to allow for more situations where judges can impose cash bail, and provide judges with more discretion in setting bail and other conditions of pretrial release.

Advocates have rallied for change in the fee and bail system.

“Countering the fear-mongering and outright lies by law enforcement, this new data shows that the vast majority of people are successfully released pretrial,” Mayfield said of the reports by MOCJ and OCA. “In fact, research has long shown that pre-trial jailing actually increases the likelihood of re-arrest. While New York continues to struggle through the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s clearer now than ever before that, to protect health and safety, we urgently need true investment in communities – from stable housing to quality healthcare and education – and not redoubling the failed policies of mass incarceration.”