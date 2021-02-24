- English
Hotline Help
New call line will help uptown seniors access COVID vaccines
By Gregg McQueen
As difficulties have mounted in making appointments online, a new bilingual phone line has been launched to help uptown seniors book their slots to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
It was created by New York-Presbyterian (NYP) in partnership with the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), which is handling the calls.
NYP is running a vaccination hub at the at the Washington Heights Armory, with appointments available to seniors 65 and over. On Tuesday, a phone hotline was debuted to make it easier for seniors residing specifically in Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx to schedule appointments there.
Local seniors can now call 646.838.0319 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Staffed by associates who speak English and Spanish, the hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
“This a way that folks can call and speak to a live person, not a recording. They will speak to a real person that will make the appointment for them,” said NMIC Executive Director Maria Lizardo.
“The hotline staff is bilingual, they will be skilled at customer service, they will be patient with folks,” she said. “Their job is to walk callers through that process and get them that first vaccine appointment.”
To be eligible for scheduling through the hotline, residents must be age 65 years or older and live in the following zip codes: 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10451, 10452, 10453, 10454, 10455, 10456, 10459, 10460, 10461, 10462, 10463, 10464, 10465, 10472, 10473 and 10474.
The number of available appointment slots will be dependent on NYP’s supply of vaccine doses.
Depending on call volumes, people might not reach someone immediately when phoning the hotline, noted Lizardo, who urged callers not to become discouraged.
“We would ask that people keep trying and call back if you don’t reach someone the first time,” she said.
Previously, community members could only make appointments online through Connect, NYP’s patient portal.
For seniors who lack internet access or computers or who struggled with navigating the website, booking an Armory appointment might be an impossibility, Lizardo said.
“It became a question of, how do we reach those folks? We needed to make it an easier process for them to access the vaccine,” she said. “Having a way to call and speak to someone in their own language will be a big help.”
Currently, all appointments for the Armory vaccine hub are for New York City residents only, with a minimum of 60 percent of all appointment slots reserved for eligible residents of Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx communities.
To connect eligible residents with the COVID-19 vaccine, NYP has partnered with more than 40 community-based and faith-based organizations, including NMIC.
“It’ll be important to use these trusted messengers,” remarked Lizardo, who said NMIC also hopes to engage community members visiting its bimonthly food pantry to help them schedule vaccine appointments. “We’re really going to have to go out there and reach people.”
Eligible local residents can make vaccination appointments by calling 646.838.0319 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Línea directa de ayuda
Nueva línea telefónica ayudará a las personas mayores locales con acceso a las vacunas COVID
Por Gregg McQueen
Piense en ello como una llamada de alivio.
A medida que aumentaron las dificultades para concertar las citas en línea, fue lanzada una nueva línea telefónica bilingüe para ayudar a las personas mayores del Alto Manhattan a reservar sus lugares para recibir la vacuna COVID-19.
Fue creada por el New York-Presbyterian (NYP) en asociación con la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), que está manejando las llamadas. El NYP tiene un centro de vacunación en la Armería de Washington Heights, con citas disponibles para personas mayores de 65 años. El martes se inauguró una línea telefónica directa para facilitar las citas para las personas mayores que residen específicamente en el norte de Manhattan y el sur del Bronx.
Las personas mayores locales ahora pueden llamar al 646.838.0319 para programar una cita para vacunarse. La línea directa, que cuenta con empleados que hablan inglés y español, está disponible de lunes a viernes de 9 a.m. a 4:45 p.m.
“Esta es una forma en que la gente puede llamar y hablar con una persona en vivo, no con una grabación. Ellos hablarán con una persona real que hará la cita por ellos”, dijo María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva de NMIC.
“El personal de la línea directa es bilingüe, estarán capacitados en el servicio al cliente, serán pacientes con la gente”, dijo. “Su trabajo es guiar a las personas que llaman a través de ese proceso y conseguirles la primera cita para la vacuna”.
Para ser elegible para la programación a través de la línea directa, los residentes deben tener 65 años o más y vivir en los siguientes códigos postales: 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10451, 10452, 10453, 10454, 10455, 10456, 10459, 10460, 10461, 10462, 10463, 10464, 10465, 10472, 10473 y 10474.
Las citas estarán disponibles dependiendo del suministro de dosis de vacunas del NYP.
Dependiendo del volumen de llamadas, es posible que las personas que llaman no se comuniquen con alguien de inmediato, señaló Lizardo, quien instó a las personas que llaman a no desanimarse.
“Pedimos que sigan intentándolo y vuelvan a llamar si no se comunican con alguien la primera vez”, dijo.
Anteriormente, los miembros de la comunidad solo podían hacer citas en línea a través de Connect, el portal para pacientes de NYP.
Para las personas mayores que carecen de acceso a Internet o computadoras o que tienen dificultades para navegar por el sitio web, reservar una cita en la Armería podría ser imposible, dijo Lizardo.
“Se convirtió en una cuestión de, ¿cómo llegamos a esa gente? ¿Cómo nos contactan? Necesitábamos facilitarles el proceso para tener acceso a la vacuna”, dijo.
“Tener una forma de llamar y hablar con alguien en su propio idioma será de gran ayuda.
“Actualmente, todas las citas para el centro de vacunas de la Armería son solo para residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York, con un mínimo del 60 por ciento de todos los espacios reservados para los residentes elegibles del norte de Manhattan y las comunidades del sur del Bronx.
Para conectar a los residentes elegibles con la vacuna COVID-19, el NYP se ha asociado con más de 40 organizaciones comunitarias y religiosas, incluyendo NMIC.
“Será importante utilizar estos mensajeros confiables”, comentó Lizardo, quien dijo que NMIC también espera involucrar a los miembros de la comunidad que visitan cada dos meses su despensa de alimentos para ayudarles a programar citas para vacunarse. “Realmente vamos a tener que salir y llegar a la gente”.
Los residentes locales elegibles pueden programar citas de vacunación llamando al 646.838.0319 de lunes a viernes de 9:00 a.m. a 4:45 p.m.