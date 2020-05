Play Fair for Parks, Now More Than Ever

By Julie Tighe and Peggy Shepard

In a concrete jungle full of cramped sidewalks, closed recreational and cultural centers, and limited places to spend time with our families outside our homes, New York City parks have literally become urban oases during this time of social distancing.

New Yorkers are relying on our parks now more than ever to enjoy nature, get fresh air, and have space to exercise and recreate.

Parks are helping New Yorkers keep their sanity as we all spend more time at home during this COVID-19 crisis

Parks are one of our most valuable recreational assets, yes, but they are also one of our most vital environmental resources in numerous ways: An important natural area, they can help mitigate extreme heat events as a result of climate change, and parks are critical to absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They are the city’s largest carbon sink – storing 1.2 million tons of carbon per year and helping to mitigate the urban heat island effect.

The urban tree canopy filters 1,300 tons of air pollutants.

This is especially important now, as we battle COVID-19, a respiratory illness that is driving shocking levels of mortality among people of color who live in underserved neighborhoods with poorer air quality and higher pollution rates than other city neighborhoods.

A study from Harvard shows that a small increase in exposure to particulate matter in air is associated with an eight percent increase in mortality from COVID-19. Exposure to particulate matter exacerbates many of the same underlying health conditions, like asthma, which increase the risk of death from COVID.

Because of decades-long environmental injustices that caused communities of color to bear a disproportionate burden of pollution in our city, COVID is killing people of color at twice the rate of white people.

This illustrates just how important it is to fight for bigger investments in our communities and in our parks and for maintaining and expanding access to parks where New Yorkers need it most.

Unfortunately, the recently announced cuts to the New York City Fiscal Year 2021 budget include drastic decreases in investments in parks.

While the state of many parks in neighborhoods like Central and West Harlem have improved over the years, largely due to the hard work and dedication of local community groups like the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance, adequate and equitable investment from the City is still needed to address infrastructure issues like the bathrooms in Jackie Robinson Park and the crumbling steps in Inwood Hill and Marcus Garvey. Perhaps the most tangible way to see the disparity in city parks is to walk north along the East River Esplanade from the Upper East Side’s Carl Schurz Park into East Harlem, where parts of the Bobby Wagner Walk have started to crumble into the river once you pass 100th Street.

That’s why as part of the Play Fair coalition, we are calling for increasing the Parks Department budget by $47 million to keep the city’s open spaces safe, healthy and well maintained. This investment would protect the jobs of the maintenance workers and gardeners added last year to ensure that all parks receive the care they need while New Yorkers rely on them more than ever. This includes park rangers and parks enforcement officers who are being called on to keep us safe under social distancing at far less cost and confrontation than the police force. It would also expand job opportunities for Parks Opportunity Program participants, low-income New Yorkers, who are unemployed.

We know that the city budget is challenging in the near future as the city expends funds on COVID-related emergencies.

If ever there was a time for New York City to make the environment and parks a priority, it is now.

It is now when all New Yorkers need fresh air and recreation.

And it is now when we must provide for and sustain the green spaces in our midst.

We call on the Mayor and City Council to ensure that $47 million is included in the Parks Department’s budget this year.

Let’s Play Fair for parks.

Julie Tighe is President of the New York League of Conservation Voters. Peggy Shepard is the Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice. For more, please visit ny4p.org.