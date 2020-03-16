UC Recap – March 9th – March 14th

March 9 – March 14

Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus

No, not Tom Hanks. You know things are bad when even Forrest Gump can’t outrun the pandemic. Life is like a coronavirus-tainted box of chocolates. And now, no more NBA. Say it ain’t so. I’m not a Lakers fan but I was rooting for Bron Bron to bring home a chip this year in honor of Kobe. But that may never happen now. But seriously folks, we are headed for unchartered territory. Tyrant Trump’s criminally negligent non-response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have disastrous results. We will reap the whirlwind. This is just the beginning.

According to many experts, we are only a few days away from where Italy is right now. In the coming days, our hospital systems will be overloaded and many of our most vulnerable will lose their lives. The pain will be broadly felt. This disaster in the making could have been somewhat mitigated with effective leadership. Unfortunately, we no longer live in that world. We used to be able to do this kind of stuff.

The Obama administration effectively handled several different outbreaks and created a high-level Pandemic Response Unit within the National Security Council, which was specifically designed to respond rapidly within the country as well to work in concert with governments globally to contain the spread of deadly contagions. This elite unit would have been crucial at this very moment, but instead it was gutted by the Trump administration out of sheer jealousy and spite.

The Bloviator-In-Chief continues to make matters worse. He’s rattling markets with nearly every utterance. This is not the time for ad-libbing. The federal government is not coming to save us. With that said, solidarity is the only way forward.

With the ground beneath our feet shifting daily, we must not allow ourselves to succumb to apathy and non-action or worse hatred. We must continue to look out for one another and do the heavy lifting that community entails. We are stronger than this. What this scourge underscores is how interconnected we all are. We are only as strong as our weakest link. This too shall pass, but let us remember that elections have consequences and come this November we must speak with one voice and put an end to this national nightmare, or it might just be the end of the American Experiment.

Pa’Lante Siempre Pa’Lante!

