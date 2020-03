“It’s hard to stay healthy when you can’t eat”

Food pantry faces coronavirus challenges

By Gregg McQueen

Susan LaRose is a Common fan.

The East Harlem resident makes visits to NY Common Pantry to supplement meals for her and her two children.

“I depend on this food,” she said. “I depend on this because it’s hard to get meals for financial reasons. It’s hard to stay healthy when you can’t eat.”

LaRose is one of about 400 clients that the NY Common Pantry serves daily, many who visit the East 109th Street site to acquire grocery bags filled with food.

As the spread of coronavirus has prompted a state of emergency in New York City, the food pantry has been hit hard by cancellations from volunteer workers that help distribute food and meals.

“We don’t have enough volunteers because of coronavirus. We’ve had 19 cancellations from volunteer groups in the past week,” explained NY Common Pantry Executive Director Stephen Grimaldi, who said that 70 percent of the pantry’s labor hours are performed by volunteer help.

“When they dry up, we don’t have the staff to do it,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to serve.”

In response to the shortage, online grocery company FreshDirect has agreed to donate thousands of ready-to-go food bags as well as delivery trucks and employee volunteers to help with the delivery and distribution of the food.

The assistance will be provided to NY Common Pantry’s East Harlem and Bronx locations over the next several weeks, said FreshDirect Chief Executive Officer David McInerney.

“We worked out a way for us to build the food packages in our facility and then bring them here,” he said.

“There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty because of coronavirus. For some people, it’s a concern about where it’s safe to eat, and where your next meal is coming from,” remarked McInerney, who resides in East Harlem. “This is my community, so I was moved to help.”

On Thurs., March 12, FreshDirect personnel were outside the pantry, handing out the equivalent of over 14,000 meals.

The grocery boxes provided by FreshDirect included fresh produce, cereal, beans, rice, and other meal staples.

“We’re committed to being here for several weeks,” McInerney said. “There’s a real need and as a grocery delivery business, we’re equipped to do something about it.”

Grimaldi said the pantry’s participants are allowed to visit every two weeks to acquire take-home packages of food, designed to provide the equivalent of 12 meals per person.

“It’s a supplement. It’s not meant to be the only source of food, so we help people get other resources. We screen them for SNAP benefits and a host of other things they may be eligible for,” Grimaldi said.

“These grocery packages help people get to the end of the month,” he added. “If you’re receiving SNAP, usually about two weeks into the month and you run out of that, so this will get people through that last bit.”

Recipients are provided with grocery packages in five food categories – protein, dairy, grains, fruits and vegetables – proportionate to the number of people in the household. People can preregister by providing ID for everyone in the household and proof of residence.

“It’s pretty critical that we continue to serve these meals during this time,” NY Common Pantry’s Senior Director of Communication Deana Murtha said of the coronavirus outbreak.

She said that NY Common Pantry also serves breakfast five days a week and dinner three days.

“Coronavirus has changed the way we do hot meals,” Murtha noted. “Instead of serving people and having them all sit together and eat it, we’re providing all of the meals to go.”

Grimaldi said some pantry clients have voiced concern about venturing out to acquire food in the midst of coronavirus.

“People are worried about how they’re going to withstand this virus,” he said. “Some people might stay away, but not for long because there’s just no safety net for them.”

The effort is not the first time that FreshDirect and NY Common Pantry have collaborated. In February, the two organizations ran a donation drive, where FreshDirect customers contributed to NY Common Pantry through point-of-sale donations which directly benefited the organization. The event raised enough money that provided over 31,000 meals to New Yorkers in need.

LaRose said she was grateful that the pantry was continuing to serve food while many things in the city are shutting down.

“Otherwise, you might be forced to go where grocery prices are so high,” she said. “New Yorkers shouldn’t be food insecure, but it’s where we are, so we need all the help we can get.”

“The most basic concern that many people have is where their next meal is coming from,” added McInerney. “Pantries like this are unsung heroes in the city.”

To contribute to NY Common Pantry or become a volunteer, please visit nycommonpantry.org.