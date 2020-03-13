“An Undeniable Void”

In Memoriam: Tino Hernández

It was recently announced that Tino Hernández, who held various positions in city and state government and in non-profit organizations, including Samaritan Daytop Village, had passed away. The following note was written by Mitchell Netburn, President of Samaritan Daytop Village, and members of Hernández’s family and friends.

Dear Friend,

It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the devastating news that Tino Hernández, President Emeritus of Samaritan Daytop Village, has passed away. His passing leaves behind an undeniable void.

Tino was a compassionate friend, mentor and colleague to so many. He was a visionary and pioneer. He was also a masterful leader, strategist and policymaker who earned the respect of countless individuals.

The impact of Tino’s life and work will be felt for generations. He leaves behind a tremendous and proven legacy in government and the human services field. His humility and passion for service transformed the lives of many. His searing insight, wit and humor will be greatly missed.

Tino served as President and Chief Executive of Samaritan Daytop Village from 2008-2018, previously having served as Vice President of Clinical Services at the agency. He fulfilled a vision that paved a way forward for Samaritan Daytop to be the place “Where Good Lives.” Under his leadership, the agency expanded from five to more than 50 locations, diversified its portfolio and transformed into one of New York State’s largest health and human service providers.

Tino’s honorable and distinguished career in government transcended several administrations, including those of Governors Mario and Andrew Cuomo and Mayors David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio. Tino was the second longest serving Chairman of the New York City Housing Authority, which capped off three decades of accomplishments in state and city government agencies, including the New York City Departments of Health and Mental Hygiene, Homeless Services and Juvenile Justice, as well as the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and Human Services. He proudly held numerous appointed positions, including serving as a member of the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council. Just recently, he was appointed to the NYC Board of Correction and was Senior Advisor to Samaritan Daytop Village.

We will be eternally grateful to Tino for his mentorship, counsel, friendship and love.

A memorial service is being planned. We will share details with everyone once they are finalized.

Mitchell Netburn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samaritan Daytop Village

Boards of Directors of Samaritan Daytop Village and Samaritan Daytop Foundation

Lymaris Albors, wife, and his children

