- English
- Español
“An Undeniable Void”
In Memoriam: Tino Hernández
It was recently announced that Tino Hernández, who held various positions in city and state government and in non-profit organizations, including Samaritan Daytop Village, had passed away. The following note was written by Mitchell Netburn, President of Samaritan Daytop Village, and members of Hernández’s family and friends.
Dear Friend,
It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the devastating news that Tino Hernández, President Emeritus of Samaritan Daytop Village, has passed away. His passing leaves behind an undeniable void.
Tino was a compassionate friend, mentor and colleague to so many. He was a visionary and pioneer. He was also a masterful leader, strategist and policymaker who earned the respect of countless individuals.
The impact of Tino’s life and work will be felt for generations. He leaves behind a tremendous and proven legacy in government and the human services field. His humility and passion for service transformed the lives of many. His searing insight, wit and humor will be greatly missed.
Tino served as President and Chief Executive of Samaritan Daytop Village from 2008-2018, previously having served as Vice President of Clinical Services at the agency. He fulfilled a vision that paved a way forward for Samaritan Daytop to be the place “Where Good Lives.” Under his leadership, the agency expanded from five to more than 50 locations, diversified its portfolio and transformed into one of New York State’s largest health and human service providers.
Tino’s honorable and distinguished career in government transcended several administrations, including those of Governors Mario and Andrew Cuomo and Mayors David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio. Tino was the second longest serving Chairman of the New York City Housing Authority, which capped off three decades of accomplishments in state and city government agencies, including the New York City Departments of Health and Mental Hygiene, Homeless Services and Juvenile Justice, as well as the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and Human Services. He proudly held numerous appointed positions, including serving as a member of the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council. Just recently, he was appointed to the NYC Board of Correction and was Senior Advisor to Samaritan Daytop Village.
We will be eternally grateful to Tino for his mentorship, counsel, friendship and love.
A memorial service is being planned. We will share details with everyone once they are finalized.
Mitchell Netburn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samaritan Daytop Village
Boards of Directors of Samaritan Daytop Village and Samaritan Daytop Foundation
Lymaris Albors, wife, and his children
“Un vacío innegable”
En memoria de Tino Hernández
Recientemente se anunció que Tino Hernández, quien ocupó diversos cargos en gobiernos municipales y estatales y en organizaciones sin fines de lucro, incluyendo Samaritan Daytop Village, ha fallecido. La siguiente nota fue escrita por Mitchell Netburn, presidente de Samaritan Daytop Village, y familiares y amigos de Hernández.
Querido amigo,
Con honda y profunda tristeza compartimos la devastadora noticia de la muerte de Tino Hernández, presidente emérito de Samaritan Daytop Village. Su fallecimiento deja un vacío innegable.
Tino fue un amigo compasivo, mentor y colega para muchos. Fue un visionario y pionero. También fue un líder magistral, estratega y formulador de políticas que se ganó el respeto de innumerables personas.
El impacto de la vida y la labor de Tino se sentirá por generaciones. Deja un legado tremendo y comprobado en el gobierno y el campo de los servicios humanos. Su humildad y pasión por el servicio transformaron la vida de muchos. Se echará mucho de menos su penetrante visión, ingenio y humor.
Tino se desempeñó como presidente y director ejecutivo de Samaritan Daytop Village de 2008 a 2018, y anteriormente se desempeñó como vicepresidente de servicios clínicos en la agencia. Cumplió una visión que allanó el camino para que Samaritan Daytop fuera el lugar “Donde el bien vive”. Bajo su liderazgo, la agencia se expandió de cinco a más de 50 ubicaciones, diversificó su cartera y se transformó en uno de los proveedores de servicios de salud y humanos más grandes del estado de Nueva York.
La honorable y distinguida carrera de Tino en el gobierno trascendió varias administraciones, incluidas las de los gobernadores Mario y Andrew Cuomo y los alcaldes David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg y Bill de Blasio. Tino fue el segundo presidente más antiguo de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la ciudad de Nueva York, que culminó tres décadas de logros en agencias gubernamentales estatales y municipales, incluidos los Departamentos de Salud e Higiene Mental de la ciudad de Nueva York, Servicios para Personas sin Hogar y Justicia Juvenil, así como Oficina del vice alcalde de Educación y Servicios Humanos. Orgullosamente ocupó numerosos puestos designados, incluyendo servir como miembro del Consejo Asesor de Servicios de Salud Mental del gobernador. Recientemente, fue nombrado miembro de la Junta de Correccionales de NYC y asesor senior de Samaritan Daytop Village.
Estaremos eternamente agradecidos con Tino por su orientación, consejo, amistad y amor. Se está planeando un funeral. Compartiremos detalles con todos una vez que estén finalizados.
Mitchell Netburn, presidente y director general de, Samaritan Daytop Village
Juntas directivas de Samaritan Daytop Village y la Fundación Lymaris Albors de Samaritan Daytop, su esposa y sus hijos