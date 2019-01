A taste for tech‎

Coke grant program focuses on tech careers

Story by Gregg McQueen

SJay Weathers is something of a bottle rocket.

The young Harlem resident is the winner of a competition led by the Coca-Cola Company USA to support local communities.

Weathers, 23, was selected as the winner of the Dear Future New York City Challenge, which was designed to help connect youth with career development opportunities.

The competition, which received submissions in fall 2018, asked New Yorkers ages 18 to 24 to submit ideas for how young people can receive better preparation for technology careers.

It was sponsored by Coca-Cola Company’s local bottling partner, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages.

Weathers, who won the $30,000 grant, devised ideas to help young adults with skills training for technical jobs and opportunities for networking.

In collaboration with nonprofit partner Per Scholas, Weathers will attempt to help Information Technology (IT) students start their careers on more solid footing. Weather has sought to organize Per Scholas graduates into an advisory committee, craft networking events for students, and create mentoring opportunities between former and current Per Scholas participants.

“I wanted be able to help someone who is in a position where they are looking for a career in IT and [they] don’t necessarily have the foundation to get started,” said Weathers, who graduated from Mercy College with a degree in cyber security. “As someone who recently graduated college, I was looking for direction. Once I found a job, I knew that I wanted to be able to help others get started and get into their IT career as well.”

“Nobody knows the Per Scholas experience better than the students,” remarked Kelly Richardson, Managing Director at Per Scholas. “It’s really meaningful that you’ll have programs devised by a student.”

Per Scholas offers free technical training courses and job placement assistance to about 500 students per year, the majority of which are people of color.

Richardson said that typical Per Scholas graduates have an average pre-training income of $9,000 – which increases to an average income of $36,000 after completing the program.

“It’s a pretty dramatic difference,” she said. “We are preparing them to get a better paying, more advanced job that can help them and their families.”

More than 40 percent of students hail from the Bronx, while about 25 percent are from Northern Manhattan, Richardson said. Many students are from immigrant backgrounds‎.

“Our students have represented 50 different countries. Everyone has a different background, different stories,” remarked Richardson. “It teaches them they can have opportunities to can achieve things they might not have thought possible.”

The Dear Future New York Challenge is inspired by the 30th anniversary of the Coca-Cola Scholars program, which has provided college scholarships to more than 6,000 individuals across the country.

The challenge awarded one-time grants of $30,000 in 17 communities across the country.

“We need fresh thinking if we are going to solve a complex issue like access to career opportunities for our youth,” said Mayra Linares, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at Liberty Coca-Cola. “We are proud to empower emerging community leaders like SJay who are helping to improve New York for the future.”

Liberty Coca-Cola has been involved with local programs such as the Bronx Youth Corp, a collaboration between the Bronx Borough President, DreamYard Art Center, and the borough’s middle and high schools, and Taste Uptown, an event to raise tourism in Washington Heights in collaboration with Neighborhood 360 and the Washington Heights BID.

Weathers’ winning entry was chosen from about 1,000 submissions.

“SJay’s change-making idea stood out because it drew from their personal experience and passion for IT – a sector that has transformative career opportunities for today’s youth,” explained Linares. “SJay convinced us that they could help participants in Per Scholas’ 15-week IT support course build strong connections with their classmates, program alumni and potential employers, while simultaneously helping them navigate a host of challenges young people face when entering the workforce.”

“I want to be able to provide them with an insight on what to expect when beginning a field in IT,” Weathers said of the winning concepts. “I think it will impact them greatly because it will give them that push and confidence, I feel like some of us wish we had before getting thrown out into the field.”

Richardson said that expanded mentoring opportunities would prove to be extremely beneficial to current Per Scholas students.

“When we do site visits, it’s really special when our students get to hear from graduates who are just like them, and have already been placed in good jobs,” she said. “There’s a magical moment when students see that they can achieve that.”

