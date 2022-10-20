School Shortfall

Funding gap in aiding migrant students: report

By Gregg McQueen

A new report indicates that public schools are facing a funding shortfall in meeting new migrant students’ needs.

Over 5,500 migrant students have entered the public school system thus far.

More are slated to enroll, as new migrant families arrive daily in the city.

But New York City’s public schools are facing a funding shortfall as they step up to meet the needs of these new migrant students, according to a new analysis from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

The analysis said that the Department of Education (DOE) would need to allocate at least $34 million in Fair Student Funding to schools to support the nearly 6,000 migrant students who entered the public school system this year.

Over the past several months more than 19,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, according to city officials.

“The [DOE] must move swiftly to provide necessary funding,” said Comptroller Brad Lander.

“In order to meet the needs of these students and schools, my office estimates that NYC Schools need at least $34 million in Fair Student Funding,” Lander said. “Yet this year, over three-quarters of public schools experienced nearly half a billion dollars in Fair Student Funding cuts that caused loss of staff and programming. Schools where enrollment exceeded DOE projections this fall are already operating at a deficit of staff, and now face even greater shortfalls as they take in new students who they were not budgeted to support.”

The $34 million figure noted by Lander does not include the estimated $10 million in programmatic funding needed for Universal Pre-K and 3K seats for newly enrolled students or the funding that might be needed for children with disabilities, he said.

On October 18, School Chancellor David Banks held a press conference at PS 16 in the Bronx to provide an update on the DOE’s efforts to welcome newly arrived immigrant children.

The DOE is working to provide transportation, food, language support, school supplies and mental health services to these new students, Banks said.

“Every child has a right to a high-quality public school education,” he said.

Banks touted the city’s launch of Project Open Arms, a program designed to help asylum-seeking students enter the public school system, and said the DOE was providing funding to assist schools in enrolling the students.

“We’re quickly providing more funding to allow schools to step up,” said Banks.

Schools Chancellor David Banks (center) touted the Open Arms initiative, which targets services for asylum-seeking students.

The Comptroller’s analysis said that PS 16, which has enrolled 36 migrant students for the current school year, received several additional staff members, including a psychologist intern, an ESL teacher, a Students in Temporary Housing coordinator, and language access support. “PS 16 is operating out of its FY 2023 FSF budget allocated in June – which was cut nearly $90,000 from the previous fiscal year based on our analysis,” Lander wrote.

The analysis also highlighted a Brooklyn school, PS 124, located across the street from two family shelters. Though budgeted for 215 students, the school has more than 35 new migrant students as of October, Lander said.

“We estimate PS 124 should receive at least $223,000 in additional FSF for their new students. So far, the school has only received an additional temporary guidance counselor, but no new funding or bilingual teachers or staff,” the analysis said.

“The Department of Education must move swiftly to provide schools with the necessary funding to support students from migrant families,” said Lander. “We cannot wait until the mid-year budget adjustments to begin to hire the staff needed at schools that are seeing entire classes of new students arrive.

In response to Lander’s analysis, DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer said the agency had allotted $25 million to help schools handle the influx of migrant students.

“We’ve provided $25 million directly to schools in response to new students enrolling, and there is more to come,” Styer said on Twitter. “We don’t wait till October 31st if schools have new needs, never have.”

The Comptroller’s school budget analysis is available at on.nyc.gov/3TiBTfA.