School Shortfall
Déficit escolar
Funding gap in aiding migrant students: report
Falta de financiación en la ayuda a los estudiantes inmigrantes: informe
By Gregg McQueen
Over 5,500 migrant students have entered the public school system thus far.
More are slated to enroll, as new migrant families arrive daily in the city.
But New York City’s public schools are facing a funding shortfall as they step up to meet the needs of these new migrant students, according to a new analysis from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.
The analysis said that the Department of Education (DOE) would need to allocate at least $34 million in Fair Student Funding to schools to support the nearly 6,000 migrant students who entered the public school system this year.
Over the past several months more than 19,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, according to city officials.“In order to meet the needs of these students and schools, my office estimates that NYC Schools need at least $34 million in Fair Student Funding,” Lander said. “Yet this year, over three-quarters of public schools experienced nearly half a billion dollars in Fair Student Funding cuts that caused loss of staff and programming. Schools where enrollment exceeded DOE projections this fall are already operating at a deficit of staff, and now face even greater shortfalls as they take in new students who they were not budgeted to support.”
The $34 million figure noted by Lander does not include the estimated $10 million in programmatic funding needed for Universal Pre-K and 3K seats for newly enrolled students or the funding that might be needed for children with disabilities, he said.
On October 18, School Chancellor David Banks held a press conference at PS 16 in the Bronx to provide an update on the DOE’s efforts to welcome newly arrived immigrant children.
The DOE is working to provide transportation, food, language support, school supplies and mental health services to these new students, Banks said.
“Every child has a right to a high-quality public school education,” he said.
Banks touted the city’s launch of Project Open Arms, a program designed to help asylum-seeking students enter the public school system, and said the DOE was providing funding to assist schools in enrolling the students.
“We’re quickly providing more funding to allow schools to step up,” said Banks.
The Comptroller’s analysis said that PS 16, which has enrolled 36 migrant students for the current school year, received several additional staff members, including a psychologist intern, an ESL teacher, a Students in Temporary Housing coordinator, and language access support. “PS 16 is operating out of its FY 2023 FSF budget allocated in June – which was cut nearly $90,000 from the previous fiscal year based on our analysis,” Lander wrote.
The analysis also highlighted a Brooklyn school, PS 124, located across the street from two family shelters. Though budgeted for 215 students, the school has more than 35 new migrant students as of October, Lander said.
“We estimate PS 124 should receive at least $223,000 in additional FSF for their new students. So far, the school has only received an additional temporary guidance counselor, but no new funding or bilingual teachers or staff,” the analysis said.
“The Department of Education must move swiftly to provide schools with the necessary funding to support students from migrant families,” said Lander. “We cannot wait until the mid-year budget adjustments to begin to hire the staff needed at schools that are seeing entire classes of new students arrive.
In response to Lander’s analysis, DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer said the agency had allotted $25 million to help schools handle the influx of migrant students.
“We’ve provided $25 million directly to schools in response to new students enrolling, and there is more to come,” Styer said on Twitter. “We don’t wait till October 31st if schools have new needs, never have.”
The Comptroller’s school budget analysis is available at on.nyc.gov/3TiBTfA.
Déficit escolar
Falta de financiación en la ayuda a los estudiantes inmigrantes: informe
Por Gregg McQueen
Más de 5,500 alumnos inmigrantes han entrado en el sistema escolar público hasta el momento.
Está previsto que se matriculen más, ya que cada día llegan a la ciudad nuevas familias inmigrantes.
Pero las escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York se enfrentan a un déficit de financiación para satisfacer las necesidades de estos nuevos estudiantes inmigrantes, según un nuevo análisis del contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York, Brad Lander.
El análisis dice que el Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) necesitaría asignar al menos $34 millones de dólares en Fondos Equitativos para Estudiantes a las escuelas para apoyar a los casi 6,000 estudiantes migrantes que ingresaron al sistema público escolar este año.
En los últimos meses han llegado a la ciudad de Nueva York más de 19,000 migrantes, según las autoridades municipales.“Para satisfacer las necesidades de estos estudiantes y escuelas, mi oficina estima que las escuelas de la ciudad de Nueva York necesitan al menos 34 millones de dólares en Fondos Equitativos para Estudiantes”, dijo Lander. “Sin embargo, este año, más de tres cuartas partes de las escuelas públicas experimentaron casi $500 millones de dólares en recortes de Fondos Equitativos para Estudiantes que causaron pérdidas de personal y de programación. Las escuelas en las que las inscripciones superaron las proyecciones del DOE este otoño ya están operando con un déficit de personal, y ahora se enfrentan a un déficit aún mayor a medida que reciben nuevos estudiantes que no estaban presupuestados para apoyar.”
La cifra de $34 millones de dólares señalada por Lander no incluye los $10 millones de dólares estimados en financiación programática necesaria para el Jardín de Infantes Universal y los asientos 3K para los estudiantes recién matriculados o la financiación que podría ser necesaria para niños con discapacidades, dijo.
El 18 de octubre, el canciller escolar David Banks celebró una conferencia de prensa en la PS 16 en el Bronx para ofrecer una actualización de los esfuerzos del DOE para dar la bienvenida a los niños inmigrantes recién llegados.
El DOE está trabajando para proporcionar transporte, comida, apoyo lingüístico, material escolar y servicios de salud mental a estos nuevos estudiantes, dijo Banks.
“Todos los niños tienen derecho a una educación pública de alta calidad”, dijo.
Banks destacó el lanzamiento del proyecto Brazos Abiertos, diseñado para ayudar a los estudiantes solicitantes de asilo a entrar en el sistema escolar público, y dijo que el DOE proporciona fondos para ayudar a las escuelas a inscribir a los estudiantes.
“Estamos facilitando rápidamente más fondos para que las escuelas puedan dar un paso adelante”, dijo Banks.
El análisis del contralor dijo que la PS 16, que ha inscrito a 36 estudiantes migrantes para el año escolar actual, recibió a varios miembros adicionales del personal, incluyendo un psicólogo interno, un maestro de ESL, un coordinador de Estudiantes en Vivienda Temporal, y apoyo de acceso al idioma. “La PS 16 está operando fuera de su presupuesto FY 2023 FSF asignado en junio, que fue recortado casi en $90,000 respecto al año fiscal anterior basado en nuestro análisis”, escribió Lander.
El análisis también destacó una escuela de Brooklyn, la PS 124, ubicada frente a dos refugios familiares. Aunque está presupuestada para 215 estudiantes, la escuela tiene más de 35 nuevos estudiantes inmigrantes desde octubre, dijo Lander.
“Estimamos que la PS 124 debería recibir al menos $223,000 dólares en FSF adicionales para sus nuevos estudiantes. Hasta ahora, la escuela sólo ha recibido un orientador temporal adicional, pero no nuevos fondos ni profesores ni personal bilingüe”, dice el análisis.
“El Departamento de Educación debe actuar rápidamente para proporcionar a las escuelas la financiación necesaria para apoyar a los estudiantes de familias inmigrantes”, dijo Lander. “No podemos esperar hasta los ajustes presupuestarios de mitad de año para empezar a contratar el personal necesario en las escuelas que están viendo llegar clases enteras de nuevos estudiantes”.
En respuesta al análisis de Lander, el portavoz del DOE, Nathaniel Styer, dijo que la agencia asignó $25 millones de dólares para ayudar a las escuelas a manejar la afluencia de estudiantes migrantes.
“Hemos proporcionado $25 millones de dólares directamente a las escuelas en respuesta a la inscripción de nuevos estudiantes, y hay más por venir”, dijo Styer en Twitter. “No esperamos hasta el 31 de octubre si las escuelas tienen nuevas necesidades, nunca lo hemos hecho”.
El análisis del presupuesto escolar del contralor puede consultarse en on.nyc.gov/3TiBTfA.