Care for All

Advocates push for early care funding for undocumented children

By Gregg McQueen



Undocumented children are not eligible for various early child care vouchers.

About 4,000 undocumented children under the age of 5 reside in New York City.

The estimated count is drawn from the Care for All Families Campaign, a recently formed coalition of more than 30 advocacy groups focused on accessible and equitable child care.

Coalition members and elected officials rallied outside City Hall on Tues., May 31st, calling for a $10 million allocation in the city budget to provide child care vouchers for undocumented children.

“Nobody should be discriminated against because of their immigration status,” said Betty Ruiz, an advocate with Make the Road New York (MRNY).

Currently, children who are undocumented are not eligible for vouchers issued either by the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) or the Department of Education (DOE) extended day and summer early childhood programs. The vouchers, funded by the federal government, are used by families to cover the cost of childcare but are restricted to children who are considered U.S. citizens.

“Nobody should be discriminated against because of their immigration status, especially not our babies,” said Betty Ruiz, an advocate with Make the Road New York (MRNY).

An immigrant mom of two, Ruiz said she has been unable to find publicly subsidized care for her children due to their undocumented status, making it difficult for her to work.

“Mothers like me urgently need affordable child care,” she said. “We need the city to support these programs financially.”

Approximately 4,000 undocumented children under the age of 5 reside in New York City.

City Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán and Shahana Hanif are lobbying for a $10 million investment in the city’s new budget to fund vouchers that will ensure undocumented parents will have access to child care coverage.

“More than ever, during the pandemic, it’s been undeniably clear that our city relies on the labor of our undocumented [immigrants] to stay afloat,” Cabán said. “It doesn’t happen without immigrant families, period.”

“We have a moral obligation to provide folks with the same publicly-subsidized child care that other New York families are entitled to,” she said.

The rally was held outside City Hall.

Though undocumented children are eligible for the DOE’s Pre-K for All and 3-K for All programs, those programs do not offer the extended hours and summer coverage that other early childhood education programs do, making them less viable options for some immigrant families.

“All our kids deserve [an] enriching early childhood education,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander. “It is, in so many ways, at the heart of what it means to build a fundamentally inclusive city and society.”

“We have a moral obligation,” said Councilmember Tiffany Cabán.

He noted that the allocation represented .01 percent of the city’s total budget.

Proposals to include undocumented families in New York State’s recent $7 billion child care expansion were left out of the state budget.

A bill advanced by State Senator Jabari Brisport and Assemblymember Catalina Cruz would have provided state funding for undocumented child care vouchers without requiring New York City money but failed to pass during the current legislative session.

“The session is ending; that bill is not passing. It is on New York City to do it,” Lander said.

“Child care is an immigrants’ rights issue,” said advocate Diana Moreno.

Betty Baez Melo, Director of Early Childhood Education at Advocates for Children of New York, said she immigrated to the U.S. at age three and was fortunate to attend a Head Start program, where she learned English and began classroom learning.

“Unfortunately, not every child has the same opportunity,” said Baez Melo. “No child in New York City should be excluded from early childhood education because of their immigration status. Immigrant children are our future New York City students, our future leaders, and our future workforce.”

Bronx parent Amy Tsai explained that she has had difficulty finding affordable care in her borough for her three children who have special needs.

“I couldn’t afford child care because it was more than what my rent cost,” she said. “I didn’t have the living wage to support my children through early childhood and afterschool programs.”

“Child care is an immigrants’ rights issue. Because without child care, our essential workers cannot go to work,” said Diana Moreno, Interim Executive Director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE). “New York is the city of immigrants. We trust that the city is going to step up because that is what we deserve.”