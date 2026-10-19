Movimiento y música
Un teatro inspirado en los niños organiza una jornada gratuita de puertas abiertas
Movement and Music
Kid-inspired theater hosts free Open Day
Photos: CSC
Join the Creative Stage Collective (CSC) Youth Troupe and some of the group’s Adult Professional Artists for two hours of theater, movement, and music games and activities for children ages 8-16 at its free Open Day.
CSC brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community.
The group aims to forge professional theater and children’s creative development, allowing young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances that aim to be both “artistically excellent and socially meaningful.”
Hosted on Saturday, November 7 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Manhattan School for Children at 154 West 93rd Street, the event offers opportunities to explore, experiment, and meet the troupe.
While this isn’t an audition, young people who show a particular spark of interest, imagination, and enthusiasm may be invited to join the multigenerational performing troupe for upcoming productions.
There is no cost to join the workshop, and there is no limit to how many workshops you can attend.
The non-profit arts organization was founded by Madeline Bender, a professional operatic soprano, who has performed in leading roles with conductors and directors such as Sir John Eliot Gardner, Sir Andrew Davis, and Robert Wilson, among others.
CSC’s collaborative model seeks to place equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a genuinely multigenerational creative community that produces work “reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together,” according to the organization.
For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit https://www.creativestagecollective.org.
Movimiento y música
Un teatro inspirado en los niños organiza una jornada gratuita de puertas abiertas
Únase a la Compañía Juvenil Creative Stage Collective (CSC) y a algunos de los artistas profesionales adultos del grupo para dos horas de teatro, movimiento, juegos y actividades musicales para niños de 8 a 16 años en su Jornada gratuita de Puertas Abiertas.
CSC reúne a jóvenes y artistas profesionales para co-crear teatro original inspirado en los niños, con un espíritu lúdico y comunitario.
El grupo busca fomentar el teatro profesional y el desarrollo creativo de los niños, permitiendo que la imaginación de los jóvenes y la experiencia profesional se combinen para crear espectáculos que aspiren a ser tanto “artísticamente excelentes como socialmente significativos”.
Se llevará a cabo el sábado 7 de noviembre de 1:00 p.m. a 3:00 p.m. en la Manhattan School for Children, ubicada en en No. 154 de la calle 93 oeste. El evento ofrece oportunidades para explorar, experimentar y conocer a la compañía.
Aunque no se trata de una audición, es posible que se invite a los jóvenes que demuestren especial interés, imaginación y entusiasmo a unirse a la compañía teatral multigeneracional para futuras producciones.
La participación en el taller es gratuita y no hay límite en cuanto al número de talleres a los que se puede asistir.
Esta organización artística sin fines de lucro fue fundada por Madeline Bender, una soprano profesional de ópera que ha interpretado papeles protagónicos con directores de orquesta y escénicos como Sir John Eliot Gardner, Sir Andrew Davis y Robert Wilson, entre otros.
El modelo colaborativo de CSC busca otorgar el mismo valor tanto al arte profesional como a la imaginación infantil, creando una comunidad creativa genuinamente multigeneracional que produce obras “que reflejan la profundidad, la alegría y el pensamiento innovador que surgen cuando las generaciones crean juntas”, de acuerdo con la organización.
Para obtener más información y reservar boletos gratuitos, visite https://www.creativestagecollective.org.