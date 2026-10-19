Movimiento y música

Movement and Music

Kid-inspired theater hosts free Open Day

Photos: CSC

The group brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater.

Join the Creative Stage Collective (CSC) Youth Troupe and some of the group’s Adult Professional Artists for two hours of theater, movement, and music games and activities for children ages 8-16 at its free Open Day.

CSC brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community.

The group aims to forge professional theater and children’s creative development, allowing young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances that aim to be both “artistically excellent and socially meaningful.”

The event will offer two hours of theater, movement, and music games and activities.

Hosted on Saturday, November 7 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Manhattan School for Children at 154 West 93rd Street, the event offers opportunities to explore, experiment, and meet the troupe.

While this isn’t an audition, young people who show a particular spark of interest, imagination, and enthusiasm may be invited to join the multigenerational performing troupe for upcoming productions.

Founder Madeline Bender is a professional operatic soprano.

There is no cost to join the workshop, and there is no limit to how many workshops you can attend.

The non-profit arts organization was founded by Madeline Bender, a professional operatic soprano, who has performed in leading roles with conductors and directors such as Sir John Eliot Gardner, Sir Andrew Davis, and Robert Wilson, among others.

The group’s collaborative model champions childhood imagination.

CSC’s collaborative model seeks to place equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a genuinely multigenerational creative community that produces work “reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together,” according to the organization.

For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit https://www.creativestagecollective.org.