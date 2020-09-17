Building Branches

Book it.

The New York Public Library (NYPL) has recently reopened several Northern Manhattan branches for grab-and-go service.

The following branches are now open six days a week for pickup and returns only:

125th Street (224 East 125th Street)

96th Street (112 East 96th Street)

Harlem (9 West 124th Street)

Morningside Heights (2900 Broadway)

Hours for all of the branches will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Library users are able to access a limited area of the open branches to pick up and return books that were checked out online or over the phone.

At this time, no browsing, in-person reference or computer use is permitted within the libraries.

All visitors must wear masks in compliance with state guidelines and maintain physical distance from staff and other guests.

The NYPL system, which temporarily closed all of its physical locations in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began gradually re-opening locations in phases during July.

There are now 50 branches, more than half of NYPL’s neighborhood locations, currently open for limited service.

For more information, please visit NYPL.org.