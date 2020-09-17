- English
- Español
Building Branches
Book it.
The New York Public Library (NYPL) has recently reopened several Northern Manhattan branches for grab-and-go service.
The following branches are now open six days a week for pickup and returns only:
- 125th Street (224 East 125th Street)
- 96th Street (112 East 96th Street)
- Harlem (9 West 124th Street)
- Morningside Heights (2900 Broadway)
Hours for all of the branches will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Library users are able to access a limited area of the open branches to pick up and return books that were checked out online or over the phone.
At this time, no browsing, in-person reference or computer use is permitted within the libraries.
All visitors must wear masks in compliance with state guidelines and maintain physical distance from staff and other guests.
The NYPL system, which temporarily closed all of its physical locations in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began gradually re-opening locations in phases during July.
There are now 50 branches, more than half of NYPL’s neighborhood locations, currently open for limited service.
For more information, please visit NYPL.org.
Lectura Abierta
Reserve.
La Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) ha reabierto recientemente varias sucursales del norte de Manhattan para ofrecer un servicio rápido.
Las siguientes sucursales están abiertas ahora seis días a la semana solo para recolección y devolución:
- Calle 125 (No. 224 de la calle 125 este)
- Calle 96 (No. 112 de la calle 96 este)
- Harlem (No. 9 de la calle 124 oeste)
- Morningside Heights (No. 2900 de Broadway)
El horario de todas las sucursales será de 11 a.m. a 6 p.m. los lunes, martes y jueves; 12 p.m. a las 7 p.m. el miércoles; y de 11 a.m. a 5 p.m. viernes y sábado.
Los usuarios de la biblioteca pueden acceder a un área limitada de las sucursales abiertas para recoger y devolver libros que se prestaron en línea o por teléfono.
En este momento, no se permite la navegación, la referencia en persona o el uso de computadoras dentro de las bibliotecas.
Todos los visitantes deben usar máscaras de acuerdo con las pautas estatales y mantener una distancia física del personal y otros invitados.
El sistema NYPL, que cerró temporalmente todas sus ubicaciones físicas a mediados de marzo debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, comenzó a reabrir gradualmente las ubicaciones en fases durante julio.
Ahora hay 50 sucursales, más de la mitad de las ubicaciones de los vecindarios de la NYPL, actualmente abiertas para servicio limitado.
Para más información, por favor visite NYPL.org.