“Job well done, good and faithful servant”
“Buen trabajo, buena y fiel sierva”
“Job well done, good and faithful servant”
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader, dies
By Debralee Santos
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died.
She was 76.
Stewart-Cousins, described as “possessed [of] a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength,” was the first woman and African American woman to hold the post.
The longest-serving Democratic Majority Leader in the state, Stewart-Cousins served State Senate District 35, which included Yonkers and Mount Pleasant in Westchester County. She won re-election as Majority Leader this past November.
Though details are developing, it is reported that Stewart-Cousins, a mother of three and grandmother of four, passed away Thursday evening.
Many colleagues, including Governor Kathy Hochul, State Attorney General Letitia James, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, have expressed their condolences.
Menin, who said she was “absolutely heartbroken,” wrote: “A true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families, Andrea made history as the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York State.”
Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be elected New York State Governor, wrote in personal terms of her long-standing partner in government and friend.
“Andrea possessed a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength,” said Hochul in a statement. “She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her.”
“Today, I’m grieving a friend who meant so much to me and whom I admired more than she could have ever known.”
“I will miss Andrea dearly.”
Hochul also directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff on November 27 and on the day of Stewart-Cousins’ funeral service.
A “devastated” DiNapoli shared, “She was a great leader, a visionary, a mother, a grandmother and a New Yorker who cared deeply about making the lives of all of us better. Her accomplishments and lasting legacy are vast. She was an extraordinary friend to me and I am a better person for having known her.”
Like Stewart-Cousins, Letitia James was also the first across race and gender lines when, in 2018, she became the first woman elected State Attorney General, the first Black person to serve as New York Attorney General, and the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New York.
Their shared penchant for making history was noted in James’ message.
“She was the first, and in everything she did, she made sure she would not be the last. Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not simply open doors – she held them open and built bigger tables so that all might have the seat they deserved.”
James also spoke with affection for their long friendship.
“[She] mentored me, checked on me, and always laughed with me. I will miss her smile, her spirit, and her joy most of all. She was a proud woman of faith, and now God has called her home. Job well done, good and faithful servant.”
Stewart-Cousins had established ties to the neighboring county of The Bronx, earning her teaching credentials in Business Education from Lehman College while raising her children.
And in one of her last official acts on Nov. 17, Stewart-Cousins chose to make more history when she announced Senator José M. Serrano as the new Deputy Majority Leader, replacing outgoing Senator Michael Gianaris.
Serrano is the first Puerto Rican to hold the position, a feat he described as a “milestone I carry with pride and responsibility.”
He represents the 29th District, comprised of the South Bronx, East Harlem and Yorkville, and serves as Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation.
In expressing his condolences, Serrano wrote of his mentor, “There are not enough words to express how grateful I am for her friendship, her guidance and the trust and confidence she placed in all of us. Her passing is an immeasurable loss.”
Stewart-Cousins’ passing comes as true shock to many, particularly as the jubilant Majority Leader pointed to a robust future ahead during a state leadership reception earlier this month at the Somos conference in Puerto Rico, just days after the Democratic blue wave swept across the country.
In the Caribe Hilton ballroom, she shared the dais with Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, who referred to his colleague as his “Wonder Twin.” Heastie, himself no stranger to history, is the first African-American to serve as Speaker of the State Assembly.
In her remarks, laced with humor and resolve, Stewart-Cousins noted that the elegant ivory scarf draped around her shoulders bore the printed words of the U.S. Constitution. And she confirmed that the State Senate would return to work as a Democratic supermajority – one of four legislative chambers in the U.S.
“We’re not playing,” she said. “We’re going forward.”
“Buen trabajo, buena y fiel sierva”
Muere Andrea Stewart-Cousins, líder de la mayoría del Senado
Por Debralee Santos
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, líder de la mayoría del Senado del estado de Nueva York, ha muerto.
Tenía 76 años.
Stewart-Cousins, descrita como “poseedora de una combinación poco común de elegancia discreta y fuerza extraordinaria”, fue la primera mujer y la primera afroamericana en ocupar el cargo.
Stewart-Cousins, la líder de la mayoría demócrata con más años de servicio en el estado, representó al Distrito 35 del Senado estatal, incluido Yonkers y Mount Pleasant en el condado de Westchester. El pasado noviembre ganó la reelección como líder de la mayoría.
Aunque los detalles están aún por conocerse, se informa que Stewart-Cousins, madre de tres hijos y abuela de cuatro nietos, falleció el jueves por la noche.
Muchos colegas, entre ellos la gobernadora Kathy Hochul; la fiscal general del estado, Letitia James; el contralor estatal, Thomas DiNapoli; y Julie Menin, presidenta del Concejo Municipal de Nueva York; han expresado sus condolencias.
Menin, quien dijo estar “absolutamente desconsolada”, escribió: “Andrea, una verdadera pionera y defensora incansable de las familias trabajadoras, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera mujer en dirigir una cámara legislativa en el estado de Nueva York”.
Kathy Hochul, la primera mujer en ser electa gobernadora del estado de Nueva York, escribió con palabras personales sobre su compañera de gobierno y amiga de toda la vida.
“Andrea poseía una combinación poco común de elegancia discreta y fortaleza extraordinaria”, dijo Hochul en un comunicado. “Nunca olvidó de dónde venía, por quién luchaba ni las puertas que podía abrir para quienes venían detrás de ella”.
“Hoy lloro la pérdida de una amiga que significó mucho para mí y a quien admiraba más de lo que ella jamás pudo imaginar”.
“Extrañaré mucho a Andrea”.
Hochul también ordenó que las banderas de todos los edificios del gobierno estatal ondearan a media asta el 27 de noviembre y el día del funeral de Stewart-Cousins.
DiNapoli, “devastado”, compartió: “Era una gran líder, visionaria, madre, abuela y neoyorquina a quien le importaba profundamente mejorar la vida de todos nosotros. Sus logros y su legado perdurable son inmensos. Fue una amiga extraordinaria para mí y soy mejor persona por haberla conocido”.
Al igual que Stewart-Cousins, Letitia James también fue pionera al traspasar las barreras raciales y de género cuando, en 2018, se convirtió en la primera mujer en ser electa fiscal general del estado, la primera persona negra en ocupar el cargo de fiscal general de Nueva York y la primera mujer negra electa para un cargo estatal en Nueva York.
Su inclinación compartida por hacer historia quedó reflejada en el mensaje de James.
“Fue la primera y, en todo lo que hizo, se aseguró de no ser la última. Andrea Stewart-Cousins no solo abrió puertas, sino que las mantuvo abiertas y construyó mesas más grandes para que todos pudieran tener el lugar que se merecían”.
James también habló con cariño de su larga amistad.
“[Ella] fue mi mentora, me cuidó y siempre se reía conmigo. Extrañaré sobre todo su sonrisa, su espíritu y su alegría. Era una mujer orgullosa de su fe, y ahora Dios la ha llamado a su lado. Buen trabajo, buena y fiel sierva”.
Stewart-Cousins estableció vínculos con el condado vecino del Bronx, donde obtuvo su título de maestra en Educación Empresarial del Lehman College mientras criaba a sus hijos.
Y, en uno de sus últimos actos oficiales el 17 de noviembre, Stewart-Cousins volvió a hacer historia al anunciar al senador José M. Serrano como nuevo líder adjunto de la mayoría, en sustitución del senador saliente Michael Gianaris.
Serrano es el primer puertorriqueño en ocupar este cargo, un logro que describió como un “hito que asumo con orgullo y responsabilidad”.
Representa al Distrito 29, que abarca el sur del Bronx, East Harlem y Yorkville, y preside el Comité de Asuntos Culturales, Turismo, Parques y Recreación.
Al expresar sus condolencias, Serrano escribió sobre su mentora: “No hay palabras suficientes para expresar lo agradecido que estoy por su amistad, su orientación y la confianza que depositó en todos nosotros. Su fallecimiento es una pérdida incalculable”.
Su fallecimiento ha sido una verdadera sorpresa para muchos, sobre todo porque una radiante Stewart-Cousins había señalado un futuro prometedor durante una recepción de líderes estatales a principios de este mes en la conferencia de Somos, celebrada en Puerto Rico, apenas unos días después de que la “ola azul” demócrata arrasara en todo el país.
En el salón de baile del Caribe Hilton, compartió el estrado con el presidente de la Asamblea, Carl E. Heastie, quien se refirió a su colega como su “gemelo maravilloso”. Heastie, quien tampoco es ajeno a la historia, es el primer afroamericano en ocupar el cargo de presidente de la Asamblea Estatal.
En su discurso, salpicado de humor y determinación, Stewart-Cousins señaló que la elegante bufanda color marfil que llevaba sobre los hombros tenía impresas las palabras de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos. Y confirmó que el Senado estatal volvería a trabajar con una mayoría cualificada demócrata —una de las cuatro cámaras legislativas de los Estados Unidos—.
“No estamos jugando”, dijo. “Vamos a seguir avanzando”.