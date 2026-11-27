“Job well done, good and faithful servant”

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader, dies

By Debralee Santos

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died.

She was 76.

Stewart-Cousins, described as “possessed [of] a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength,” was the first woman and African American woman to hold the post.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died.

The longest-serving Democratic Majority Leader in the state, Stewart-Cousins served State Senate District 35, which included Yonkers and Mount Pleasant in Westchester County. She won re-election as Majority Leader this past November.

Stewart-Cousins, here at her swearing-in 2019, was the longest-serving Democratic Majority Leader. Photo: Office of the State Senate Majority Leader

Though details are developing, it is reported that Stewart-Cousins, a mother of three and grandmother of four, passed away Thursday evening.

Many colleagues, including Governor Kathy Hochul, State Attorney General Letitia James, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, have expressed their condolences.

Menin, who said she was “absolutely heartbroken,” wrote: “A true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families, Andrea made history as the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York State.”

The Wonder Twins. Photo: Office of the State Senate Majority Leader

Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be elected New York State Governor, wrote in personal terms of her long-standing partner in government and friend.

“Andrea possessed a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength,” said Hochul in a statement. “She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her.”

“Today, I’m grieving a friend who meant so much to me and whom I admired more than she could have ever known.”

“I will miss Andrea dearly.”

The New York State Senate is now a Democratic supermajority. Photo: New York State Senate

Hochul also directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff on November 27 and on the day of Stewart-Cousins’ funeral service.

A “devastated” DiNapoli shared, “She was a great leader, a visionary, a mother, a grandmother and a New Yorker who cared deeply about making the lives of all of us better. Her accomplishments and lasting legacy are vast. She was an extraordinary friend to me and I am a better person for having known her.”

“I will miss her smile, her spirit, and her joy most of all,” shared Attorney General Letitia James.

Like Stewart-Cousins, Letitia James was also the first across race and gender lines when, in 2018, she became the first woman elected State Attorney General, the first Black person to serve as New York Attorney General, and the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New York.

Their shared penchant for making history was noted in James’ message.

“There are not enough words to express how grateful I am for her friendship,” wrote newly named Deputy Majority Leader José M. Serrano. Photo: New York State Senate

“She was the first, and in everything she did, she made sure she would not be the last. Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not simply open doors – she held them open and built bigger tables so that all might have the seat they deserved.”

James also spoke with affection for their long friendship.

“[She] mentored me, checked on me, and always laughed with me. I will miss her smile, her spirit, and her joy most of all. She was a proud woman of faith, and now God has called her home. Job well done, good and faithful servant.”

Stewart-Cousins had established ties to the neighboring county of The Bronx, earning her teaching credentials in Business Education from Lehman College while raising her children.

“Today, I’m grieving a friend who meant so much to me and whom I admired more than she could have ever known,” wrote Gov. Kathy Hochul.

And in one of her last official acts on Nov. 17, Stewart-Cousins chose to make more history when she announced Senator José M. Serrano as the new Deputy Majority Leader, replacing outgoing Senator Michael Gianaris.

Serrano is the first Puerto Rican to hold the position, a feat he described as a “milestone I carry with pride and responsibility.”

He represents the 29th District, comprised of the South Bronx, East Harlem and Yorkville, and serves as Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation.

In expressing his condolences, Serrano wrote of his mentor, “There are not enough words to express how grateful I am for her friendship, her guidance and the trust and confidence she placed in all of us. Her passing is an immeasurable loss.”

Stewart-Cousins’ passing comes as true shock to many, particularly as the jubilant Majority Leader pointed to a robust future ahead during a state leadership reception earlier this month at the Somos conference in Puerto Rico, just days after the Democratic blue wave swept across the country.

In the Caribe Hilton ballroom, she shared the dais with Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, who referred to his colleague as his “Wonder Twin.” Heastie, himself no stranger to history, is the first African-American to serve as Speaker of the State Assembly.

In her remarks, laced with humor and resolve, Stewart-Cousins noted that the elegant ivory scarf draped around her shoulders bore the printed words of the U.S. Constitution. And she confirmed that the State Senate would return to work as a Democratic supermajority – one of four legislative chambers in the U.S.

“We’re not playing,” she said. “We’re going forward.”