Dramatic undercount on nursing home COVID deaths: AG James

Fifty percent.

The number of COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes was dramatically higher than initially cited, charges State Attorney General Letitia James in a damning new report.

Released on Thursday, the blistering report finds the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data may have undercounted deaths by as much as 50 percent.

In addition, many nursing homes failed to comply with critical infection control policies, James said, leading her office to launch investigations into more than 20 facilities.

The 60-page report is the result of a months-long investigation into nursing homes’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, spurred by hundreds of complaints to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” said James. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

In March 2020, the OAG launched an investigation to investigate allegations of COVID-19-related neglect of residents in nursing homes. A hotline set up to receive complaints logged nearly 800 complaints by August.

Preliminary data obtained by OAG suggests that many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in the DOH’s published total of nursing home deaths.

Data also reflects apparent underreporting to DOH by some nursing homes of resident deaths occurring in nursing homes. The OAG found that deaths appear to be undercounted by DOH by approximately 50 percent, James said.

In one example detailed in the report, a facility disclosed five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths at the facility as of August 3 to DOH. However, the facility reported to OAG a total of 27 COVID-19 deaths at the facility and 13 hospital deaths — a discrepancy of 29 deaths.

Insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and inadequate COVID-19 testing for residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic also put residents at increased risk of harm, the report said.

The investigation also revealed that nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents in increased danger, while facilities that had lower pre-pandemic staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates.

Based on these findings, James is conducting ongoing investigations into more than 20 nursing homes whose reported conduct presented particular concern.

Out of the 619 nursing homes in New York State, 401 are for-profit, privately owned entities. Of these for-profit sites, more than two-thirds have the lowest possible CMS Staffing ratings, which reflects the number of staffing hours in a facility’s nursing department relative to the number of residents. More than half of all COVID-19 resident deaths occurred in these 280 facilities, the report said.

In a complaint described in the report, a son indicated that his mother was not receiving proper care at a New York City facility because of critically low staffing levels at the facility. His mother was never tested for COVID-19, but later died while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Between late March and early April 2020, the facility was so understaffed that the onsite management of the entire facility was left in the hands of just two nurse supervisors, the complaint said. During one week of April 5, 33 residents died at that facility, 15 percent of all its residents.

According to the report, some nursing homes pressured, knowingly permitted or incentivized existing employees who were ill or met quarantine criteria to report to work and even work multiple consecutive shifts, in violation of infection control protocols.

Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo created immunity provisions that limit health care professionals from potential liability arising from certain decisions or actions related to the care of individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure that nursing homes cannot evade potential accountability, James recommended eliminating these immunity provisions.

James has encouraged New Yorkers with information or concerns about nursing home conditions to file confidential complaints online at the OAG website or by calling 833.249.8499.

“Nursing home residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments,” said James. “I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time.”