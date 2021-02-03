- English
Another Side of Technology
By Kathleen M. Pike
Your mic is muted. You catch a glimpse of your hair and wish you washed it last night. Your connection is unstable. You are feeling fatigued and have a slight headache. You send a message about your doctor’s appointment to “Everyone” that you meant to send only to your friend in the top right corner of your screen. Oops.
We are all zoomed out. We are fretting about the negative impact of all this screen time on our own and our kids’ mental health. Our worries are real and reasonable. But there is another side of the story. An upside. This pandemic has catapulted us into a new era of leveraging technology to support our mental health. And it is much needed.
1. Teletherapy. Most therapists used to believe that psychotherapy delivered by phone or online was inferior to face to face therapy. As therapists, we like people, and we have a high need to connect. As a result of the pandemic, we are learning that young children and people with serious or acute mental illness are typically not well served by phone or online psychotherapy. However, the good news is that for adolescents and adults with mild to moderate mental health conditions, outcomes for teletherapy are largely comparable to meeting in person. This means that if you are feeling like you need mental health services, you do not need to wait until this pandemic passes. It is likely that meeting with a therapist by phone or online video will provide significant therapeutic benefit now.
2. Virtual therapy sessions. Technology-leveraged behavioral health companies like Lyra Health and MindStrong Health are taking telehealth to a whole new level. Lyra Health offers online, evidence-based mental health services to companies as benefits for their employees. Lyra Health uses artificial intelligence and technology innovation at every juncture to make it easier for people to get access to care and be matched to the right therapist, psychiatrist or coach. Mindstrong Health provides free services for individuals with serious mental illness. Using technology to monitor and measure physical activity and generate digital biomarkers, Mindstrong aims to use this passive data collection from smartphones and computers and harness information that assesses mental acuity to provide insight to how a patient is doing.
3. Expanding our reach. One of the downsides to traditional psychotherapy and meeting in person is distance and logistics. Technology is making it possible to provide consultations and care to individuals who might otherwise find it difficult to participate in face-to-face counseling because of physical disabilities, rural or remote geographic locations, lack of transportation, employment constraints, or symptoms of mental illness. Leveraging technology to bring the therapist to the person in need, instead of the other way around, saves time, reduces burden, and enables connections across distances that would heretofore have been insurmountable.
4. At your fingertips. I love my Headspace app, and its widespread adoption suggests that I am not alone. Popular prior to the pandemic, apps like Headspace and Calm have seen huge uptake this past year. These apps provide meditation, relaxation, stress-reduction and self-care programs for users on demand – whenever we wish, wherever we may be. The data suggest that they are effective in promoting positive mood and reducing stress. They help us cope with the fatigue and the wear and tear of daily life. Rigorous quantitative data are limited, but qualitative data and testimonials abound. Extrapolating from existing science on the health benefits of meditation and mindfulness, it is reasonable to expect that such apps have real potential benefit. Just keep in mind that these apps are not intended as psychotherapy interventions to address specific mental disorders but rather to promote wellbeing and support our overall coping, mental health, and resilience.
5. Free online support groups. Similar to in-person support groups, online groups provide a forum for people to share personal experiences and feelings, coping strategies, or firsthand information about mental health, illness, and treatment. In addition to the benefit of being free, such online support groups offer access and flexible participation. Risks of free support groups should be considered carefully, including inappropriate engagement as a result of greater anonymity, susceptibility to misinformation, stalking, and misuse of the group to promote a product or commit fraud. Mayo Clinic provides helpful guidance for evaluating online support groups and Support Groups Central is a good place to find information about groups that are available. You can also go directly to the sites of reputable mental health organizations like NAMI, Anxiety and Depression Association of America, Mental Health America, and Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance to find information about their free online support groups. Free support groups for substance use problems have a long history, with Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon best known among them. In addition to these programs, LifeRing, and Women for Sobriety have all expanded their online offerings.
The world has changed in dramatic ways this past year, and that includes how we deliver mental health services. As much as technology may have the potential to negatively impact our mental health, there is another side of the story. With public health restrictions around meeting in person, necessity has catalyzed invention. Although we still have a lot to learn, technology-supported mental health services are steadily proving their worth – providing much needed mental health care to many people.
Otra cara de la tecnología
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Tu micrófono está silenciado. Echas un vistazo a tu cabello y deseas haberlo lavado anoche. Tu conexión es inestable. Te sientes fatigado y tienes un ligero dolor de cabeza. Envías un mensaje sobre la cita con tu médico a “Todos”, el cual tenías la intención de enviar solo a tu amigo en la esquina superior derecha de la pantalla. ¡Ups!
Todos estamos alejados. Nos preocupa el impacto negativo de todo este tiempo frente a la pantalla en nuestra salud mental y la de nuestros hijos. Nuestras preocupaciones son reales y razonables. Pero hay otro lado de la historia. Una ventaja. Esta pandemia nos ha catapultado a una nueva era de aprovechar la tecnología para respaldar nuestra salud mental. Y es muy necesario.
1. Tele terapia. La mayoría de los terapeutas solían creer que la psicoterapia administrada por teléfono o en línea era inferior a la terapia cara a cara. Como terapeutas, nos gustan las personas y tenemos una gran necesidad de conectarnos. Como resultado de la pandemia, estamos aprendiendo que los niños pequeños y las personas con enfermedades mentales graves o agudas generalmente no reciben un buen servicio de psicoterapia por teléfono o en línea. Sin embargo, la buena noticia es que, para los adolescentes y adultos con afecciones mentales leves a moderadas, los resultados de la tele terapia son en gran medida comparables a los de una reunión en persona. Esto significa que, si siente que necesita servicios de salud mental, no debe esperar hasta que pase la pandemia. Es probable que reunirse con un terapeuta por teléfono o por video en línea, proporcione un beneficio terapéutico significativo ahora.
2. Sesiones de terapia virtual. Las empresas de salud conductual impulsadas por la tecnología como Lyra Health y MindStrong Health están llevando la tele salud a un nivel completamente nuevo. Lyra Health ofrece servicios de salud mental en línea basados en evidencia a las empresas como beneficios para sus empleados. Lyra Health utiliza la inteligencia artificial y la innovación tecnológica en cada coyuntura para facilitar que las personas accedan a la atención y se les asigne el terapeuta, psiquiatra o entrenador adecuado. MindStrong Health ofrece servicios gratuitos para personas con enfermedades mentales graves. Utilizando tecnología para monitorear y medir la actividad física y generar biomarcadores digitales, MindStrong tiene como objetivo utilizar esta recopilación de datos pasivos de teléfonos inteligentes y computadoras y aprovechar la información que evalúa la agudeza mental para proporcionar información sobre el estado de un paciente.
3. Ampliando nuestro alcance. Algunas de las desventajas de la psicoterapia tradicional y el encuentro en persona son la distancia y la logística. La tecnología está haciendo posible brindar consultas y atención a personas que de otra manera podrían tener dificultades para participar en el asesoramiento personal debido a discapacidades físicas, ubicaciones geográficas rurales o remotas, falta de transporte, limitaciones laborales o síntomas de enfermedades mentales. Aprovechar la tecnología para llevar al terapeuta a la persona que lo necesita, en lugar de al revés, ahorra tiempo, reduce la carga y permite conexiones a través de distancias que hasta ahora habrían sido insuperables.
4. Al alcance de su mano. Me encanta mi aplicación Headspace y su adopción generalizada sugiere que no soy la única. Populares antes de la pandemia, aplicaciones como Headspace y Calm han tenido una gran aceptación el año pasado. Estas aplicaciones brindan programas de meditación, relajación, reducción del estrés y cuidado personal para los usuarios a pedido, cuando lo deseemos, donde sea que estemos. Los datos sugieren que son eficaces para promover un estado de ánimo positivo y reducir el estrés. Nos ayudan a sobrellevar la fatiga y el desgaste de la vida diaria. Los datos cuantitativos rigurosos son limitados, pero abundan los datos cualitativos y los testimonios. Extrapolando la ciencia existente sobre los beneficios para la salud de la meditación y la conciencia plena, es razonable esperar que tales aplicaciones tengan un beneficio potencial real. Solo considere que estas aplicaciones no están diseñadas como intervenciones de psicoterapia para abordar trastornos mentales específicos, sino más bien para promover el bienestar y apoyar nuestro afrontamiento general, salud mental y resiliencia.
5. Grupos gratuitos de apoyo en línea. Al igual que los grupos de apoyo presenciales, los grupos en línea brindan un foro para que las personas compartan experiencias y sentimientos personales, estrategias de afrontamiento o información de primera mano sobre salud mental, enfermedades y tratamientos. Además del beneficio de ser gratuitos, estos grupos de apoyo en línea ofrecen acceso y participación flexible. Los riesgos de los grupos gratuitos de apoyo deben ser considerados cuidadosamente, incluyendo la participación inapropiada como resultado de un mayor anonimato, la susceptibilidad a la información errónea, el acecho y el uso indebido del grupo para promover un producto o cometer fraude. La Clínica Mayo brinda orientación útil para evaluar grupos de apoyo en línea y Support Groups Central es un buen lugar para encontrar información sobre los grupos disponibles. También puede ir directamente a los sitios de organizaciones de salud mental de renombre, como: NAMI, Asociación de Ansiedad y Depresión de Estados Unidos, Salud Mental de Estados Unidos y Alianza de Apoyo Bipolar y Depresión, para encontrar información sobre sus grupos gratuitos de apoyo en línea. Los grupos gratuitos de apoyo para problemas de uso de sustancias tienen una larga historia, siendo Alcohólicos Anónimos y Al-Anon los más conocidos. Además de estos programas, LifeRing y Women for Sobriety han ampliado sus ofertas en línea.
El mundo cambió de manera dramática el año pasado, y eso incluye cómo brindamos los servicios de salud mental. Por mucho que la tecnología pueda tener el potencial de afectar negativamente nuestra salud mental, existe otra cara de la historia. Con las restricciones de salud pública en torno a las reuniones en persona, la necesidad ha catalizado la invención. Aunque todavía tenemos mucho que aprender, los servicios de salud mental respaldados por la tecnología están demostrando constantemente su valor, brindando la muy necesaria atención de salud mental a muchas personas.