“We need to do something”
Electeds urge action to ensure tenant protections in housing court
By Gregg McQueen
When Shaun Abreu was 9 years old, his family was evicted from their apartment.
Now Abreu, who became a tenant lawyer and now represents Northern Manhattan in the City Council, is seeking to prevent other families from losing their homes.
Seeking to stave off an “avalanche of evictions” after New York’s eviction moratorium expired on January 15, Abreu and elected officials are calling for a host of measures intended to protect vulnerable tenants – including outright adjournments in the case of a tenant without legal counsel.
“We’re going to be expecting insurmountable caseloads,” warned Abreu. “And we need to do something about that.”
Housing court cases are set to resume, with the court system facing an estimated backlog of about 200,000 cases that were placed on hold due to the pandemic-related eviction ban.
The majority of the pending cases are for non-payment of rent.
“We are sounding the alarm today in the face of what could be an avalanche of evictions to crash over tenants in this city, on a scale that we’ve never seen,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said at a virtual press conference on January 18.
City officials called for Governor Hochul to reinstate the eviction moratorium.
“This moratorium should have never been lifted in the middle of a pandemic, but we are where we are,” said City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.
They also called for additional federal funding to support New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The online application portal for ERAP was reopened on January 14, but funds will only be available if the state receives more federal money.
In 2017, New York City enacted a landmark law, known as Right to Counsel, which provided low-income tenants facing eviction with free legal representation in housing court.
“It is so critical that every tenant knows they have this right. Landlords will exploit it otherwise,” said Levine. “They can intimidate a tenant who would be scared they could be evicted without protection.”
Since the Right to Counsel was passed, evictions in New York City have dropped 40 percent, with more than 80 percent of tenants who are backed by lawyers in housing court able to avoid eviction.
However, the expiration of the eviction moratorium will cause the first real strain on Right to Counsel, due to the sheer number of tenant attorneys that will be needed.
“We have a demand of the court system, if a tenant does not have legal representation, that no case moves forward,” said Levine.
“Judges have this discretion. Many of them, to their credit, have been exercising it,” he added. “But we want an across-the-board policy, now and in the future, that no housing court case will go forward unless the tenant has representation.”
Levine, who co-sponsored the Right to Counsel bill while a member of the City Council, stressed the importance of passing “Right to Counsel 2.0,” pending legislation that would increase the income eligibility for a free lawyer in housing court from 200 percent to 400 percent of the federal poverty line.”
“One could only imagine the impact that Right to Counsel could have had on my family in the 1990’s,” noted Abreu.
Restler called on the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to slow down the adding of eviction cases to the court calendar, stressing that there are not enough free legal counsel personnel to handle the current wave of housing court cases.
“If tenants who are owed a lawyer don’t have one, we need to slow down the process, and we need to rethink where we are,” Restler said. “OCA has a lot of power in the process, and they need to be better allies, recognizing the rights of tenants.”
Last year, the City Council passed Local Law 53, which requires the city to work with trusted organizing groups to educate tenants about Right to Counsel.
However, tenant advocacy groups said the city has not yet provided funds to support outreach.
“What we’re waiting on right now is for them to release the money, so we can send our organizers out there,” said Randy Dillard of housing advocacy group Community Actions for Safe Apartments (CASA).
Officials noted that many impacted tenants do not have Internet access to participate in remote hearings, and said judges should take that into account.
“Courts must use their discretion to make sure that default judgments are not brought in for failure to appear. We need to at least have a few appearance [opportunities], [to] give the tenants a chance to appear,” said Abreu.
Noting that the Bronx has the highest number of pending evictions, Bronx Councilmember Althea Stevens voiced concern that thousands of Bronx tenants could potentially be evicted.
“It’s our responsibility to provide resources to make sure that this does not happen,” she said, “because we’re going to create a population of people being homeless.”
For more on the Right to Counsel, please visit righttocounselnyc.org. Impacted residents can also call 311 and ask for the Tenant Helpline for assistance.
“Necesitamos hacer algo”
Se insta tomar medidas para garantizar la protección de los inquilinos
Por Gregg McQueen
Cuando Shawn Abreu tenía 9 años, su familia fue desalojada de su apartamento.
Ahora Abreu, quien se convirtió en abogado de inquilinos y ahora representa al norte de Manhattan en el Concejo Municipal, busca evitar que otras familias pierdan sus hogares.
Buscando evitar una “avalancha de desalojos” después de que la moratoria de desalojos de Nueva York expirara el 15 de enero, Abreu y oficiales electos están pidiendo una serie de medidas destinadas a proteger a los inquilinos vulnerables, incluyendo aplazamientos absolutos en el caso de que un inquilino no cuente con asesoría legal.
“Estamos esperando una cantidad de casos insuperable”, advirtió Abreu. “Y tenemos que hacer algo al respecto”.
Los casos judiciales de vivienda se reanudan, y el sistema judicial enfrenta una acumulación estimada de alrededor de 200,000 casos que se suspendieron debido a la prohibición de desalojo relacionada con la pandemia.
La mayoría de los casos pendientes son por falta de pago de alquileres.
“Damos aviso hoy sobre lo que podría ser una avalancha de desalojos que aplastará a los inquilinos en esta ciudad, en una escala que nunca hemos visto”, dijo el presidente del condado de Manhattan, Mark Levine, en una conferencia de prensa virtual el 18 de enero.
Oficiales electos de la ciudad pidieron a la gobernadora Hochul restablecer la moratoria de desalojo.
“Esta moratoria nunca debería haberse levantado en medio de una pandemia, pero estamos donde estamos”, dijo el concejal Lincoln Restler.
También pidieron fondos federales adicionales para apoyar el Programa de Asistencia de Alquiler de Emergencia (ERAP, por sus siglas en inglés) de Nueva York. El portal de solicitud en línea para ERAP se reabrió el 14 de enero, pero los fondos solo estarán disponibles si el estado recibe más dinero federal.
En 2017, la ciudad de Nueva York promulgó una ley histórica, conocida como Derecho a un Abogado, que brindó a los inquilinos de bajos ingresos que enfrentaban el desalojo representación legal gratuita en el tribunal de vivienda.
“Es muy importante que todos los inquilinos sepan que tienen este derecho. De lo contrario, los propietarios lo explotarán”, dijo Levine. “Pueden intimidar a un inquilino que tendría miedo de ser desalojado sin protección”.
Desde que la aprobación de Derecho a un Abogado, los desalojos en la ciudad de Nueva York han disminuido un 40 por ciento, y más del 80 por ciento de los inquilinos respaldados por abogados en el tribunal de vivienda pueden evitar el desalojo.
Sin embargo, la expiración de la moratoria de desalojo causará la primera presión real sobre Derecho a un Abogado, debido a la gran cantidad de abogados de inquilinos que se necesitarán.
“Tenemos la demanda del sistema judicial de que, si un inquilino no tiene representación legal, ningún caso avance”, dijo Levine.
“Los jueces tienen esta discreción. Muchos de ellos, en su haber, lo vienen ejerciendo”, agregó. “Pero queremos una política general, ahora y en el futuro, de que ningún caso judicial de vivienda avance a menos que el inquilino tenga representación”.
Levine, quien co patrocinó el proyecto de ley Derecho a un Abogado mientras era miembro del Concejo Municipal, enfatizó la importancia de aprobar el “Derecho a un Abogado 2.0″, legislación pendiente que aumentaría la elegibilidad de ingresos para un abogado gratuito en la corte de vivienda del 200 por ciento a 400 por ciento de la línea de pobreza federal”.
“Uno solo podría imaginar el impacto que Derecho a un Abogado podría haber tenido en mi familia en la década de 1990”, señaló Abreu.
Restler pidió a la Oficina de Administración de Tribunales (OCA, por sus siglas en inglés) que disminuya la incorporación de casos de desalojo al calendario judicial, y enfatizó que no hay suficiente personal de asesoramiento legal gratuito para manejar la ola actual de casos judiciales de vivienda.
“Si los inquilinos a los que se les debe un abogado no tienen uno, debemos ralentizar el proceso y repensar dónde estamos”, dijo Restler. “OCA tiene mucho poder en el proceso y necesitan ser mejores aliados, reconociendo los derechos de los inquilinos”.
El año pasado, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la Ley Local 53, que requiere que la ciudad trabaje con grupos organizadores confiables para educar a los inquilinos sobre el derecho a un abogado.
Sin embargo, los grupos de defensa de los inquilinos dijeron que la ciudad aún no ha proporcionado fondos para apoyar la divulgación.
“Lo que estamos esperando en este momento es que liberen el dinero, para que podamos enviar a nuestros organizadores”, dijo Randy Dillard, del grupo de defensa de la vivienda Acciones Comunitarias por Apartamentos Seguros (CASA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Los oficiales electos señalaron que muchos inquilinos afectados no tienen acceso a Internet para participar en audiencias remotas y dijeron que los jueces deberían tener eso en cuenta.
“Los tribunales deben usar su discreción para asegurarse de que no se presenten sentencias en rebeldía por falta de comparecencia. Necesitamos al menos tener algunas [oportunidades] de aparición, [para] darles a los inquilinos la oportunidad de presentarse”, dijo Abreu.
Al señalar que el Bronx tiene la mayor cantidad de desalojos pendientes, la concejala del Bronx, Althea Stevens, expresó su preocupación de que miles de inquilinos del Bronx podrían ser desalojados.
“Es nuestra responsabilidad proporcionar recursos para asegurarnos de que esto no suceda”, dijo, “porque vamos a crear una población de personas sin hogar”.
Para obtener más información sobre Derecho a un Abogado, por favor visite righttocounselnyc.org. Los residentes afectados también pueden llamar al 311 y pedir ayuda a la Línea de ayuda para inquilinos.