“We need to do something”

Electeds urge action to ensure tenant protections in housing court

By Gregg McQueen

Officials are calling for greater protections for tenants.

When Shaun Abreu was 9 years old, his family was evicted from their apartment.

Now Abreu, who became a tenant lawyer and now represents Northern Manhattan in the City Council, is seeking to prevent other families from losing their homes.

Seeking to stave off an “avalanche of evictions” after New York’s eviction moratorium expired on January 15, Abreu and elected officials are calling for a host of measures intended to protect vulnerable tenants – including outright adjournments in the case of a tenant without legal counsel.

“We’re going to be expecting insurmountable caseloads,” warned Abreu. “And we need to do something about that.”

In 2017, New York City enacted the landmark law known as Right to Counsel.

Housing court cases are set to resume, with the court system facing an estimated backlog of about 200,000 cases that were placed on hold due to the pandemic-related eviction ban.

The majority of the pending cases are for non-payment of rent.

“We are sounding the alarm today in the face of what could be an avalanche of evictions to crash over tenants in this city, on a scale that we’ve never seen,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said at a virtual press conference on January 18.

City officials called for Governor Hochul to reinstate the eviction moratorium.

“We’re going to be expecting insurmountable caseloads,” warned Councilmember Shaun Abreu.

“This moratorium should have never been lifted in the middle of a pandemic, but we are where we are,” said City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.

They also called for additional federal funding to support New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The online application portal for ERAP was reopened on January 14, but funds will only be available if the state receives more federal money.

In 2017, New York City enacted a landmark law, known as Right to Counsel, which provided low-income tenants facing eviction with free legal representation in housing court.

The press conference was held virtually.

“It is so critical that every tenant knows they have this right. Landlords will exploit it otherwise,” said Levine. “They can intimidate a tenant who would be scared they could be evicted without protection.”

Since the Right to Counsel was passed, evictions in New York City have dropped 40 percent, with more than 80 percent of tenants who are backed by lawyers in housing court able to avoid eviction.

However, the expiration of the eviction moratorium will cause the first real strain on Right to Counsel, due to the sheer number of tenant attorneys that will be needed.

“We have a demand of the court system, if a tenant does not have legal representation, that no case moves forward,” said Levine.

Officials called for Governor Hochul to reinstate the eviction moratorium.

“Judges have this discretion. Many of them, to their credit, have been exercising it,” he added. “But we want an across-the-board policy, now and in the future, that no housing court case will go forward unless the tenant has representation.”

Levine, who co-sponsored the Right to Counsel bill while a member of the City Council, stressed the importance of passing “Right to Counsel 2.0,” pending legislation that would increase the income eligibility for a free lawyer in housing court from 200 percent to 400 percent of the federal poverty line.”

“One could only imagine the impact that Right to Counsel could have had on my family in the 1990’s,” noted Abreu.

Advocates are calling for additional federal funding to support New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Restler called on the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to slow down the adding of eviction cases to the court calendar, stressing that there are not enough free legal counsel personnel to handle the current wave of housing court cases.

“If tenants who are owed a lawyer don’t have one, we need to slow down the process, and we need to rethink where we are,” Restler said. “OCA has a lot of power in the process, and they need to be better allies, recognizing the rights of tenants.”

Last year, the City Council passed Local Law 53, which requires the city to work with trusted organizing groups to educate tenants about Right to Counsel.

However, tenant advocacy groups said the city has not yet provided funds to support outreach.

“What we’re waiting on right now is for them to release the money, so we can send our organizers out there,” said Randy Dillard of housing advocacy group Community Actions for Safe Apartments (CASA).

“We are sounding the alarm,” said Borough President Mark Levine.

Officials noted that many impacted tenants do not have Internet access to participate in remote hearings, and said judges should take that into account.

“Courts must use their discretion to make sure that default judgments are not brought in for failure to appear. We need to at least have a few appearance [opportunities], [to] give the tenants a chance to appear,” said Abreu.

Noting that the Bronx has the highest number of pending evictions, Bronx Councilmember Althea Stevens voiced concern that thousands of Bronx tenants could potentially be evicted.

“It’s our responsibility to provide resources to make sure that this does not happen,” she said, “because we’re going to create a population of people being homeless.”

For more on the Right to Counsel, please visit righttocounselnyc.org. Impacted residents can also call 311 and ask for the Tenant Helpline for assistance.