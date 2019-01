Wall Work

By Sherry Mazzocchi

It’s tough funding a wall.

The nine miles of Fort Tryon’s stone walls were built in the 1930’s of sparkling Manhattan schist. Today they are in need of repair, with approximately 12 sections of the wall needing immediate work.

Fort Tryon Park Trust is committed to raising $100,000 for restoration.

“There are places over the years where there has been deterioration or vandalism,” said Jennifer Hoppa, who serves as Executive Director of Fort Tryon Park Trust.

Two years ago, a section of wall along Broadway and 196th Street deteriorated so much that that section of the park had to be closed until repairs were completed.

Now the Trust plans to inspect all of the walls and coping stones (stones that form the top of the wall).

“It’s better for the wall’s overall health to tackle it before it becomes a bigger problem,” said Hoppa.

Only after full assessment by an engineer and a contractor specializing in historic property is complete will the Trust know the full extent of the renovation. But it is evident that some of the coping stones have been knocked off. “They are downslope from the retaining wall, so it would be retrieving those stones with heavy machinery and putting them back on the section of wall where they had been,” she said.

Stones smashed by acts of vandalism or damaged by fallen trees may have to be replaced entirely.

In those instances, the historic preservation contractor will replace it with an equivalent Manhattan schist coping stone.

“We want to preserve the historic integrity and have compatible materials. The goal is for it not to be perceivable,” explained Hoppa.

Many of the original stones came from rock debris excavated during the construction of the subway. “The walls are incredibly well built,” she said.

The park was designed by Fredrick Law Olmstead, Jr., whose father designed Central Park andProspect Park. It took approximately four years to build. Today it is a 67-acre Scenic Landmark park – as designated by the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) in 1983 – with 550 varieties of plants and offers 300 free public programs each year. Even back in 1927, Olmstead reportedly said Fort Tryon had one of the few unspoiled river views in Manhattan.

The LPC agreed.

“Fort Tryon Park was the last great park in New York City designed by the Olmsted office,” wrote the commission in its 1983 landmark designation report.

Other areas of the park are also undergoing inspection. Last fall a section of rock fell from the Bennett Avenue side of the park, damaging a car. Hoppa said that since that part of the park is rock face and naturally occurring, the Parks Department will handle the assessment.

“Later this winter, once all of the trees and vines have become dormant, it will get scanned electronically to determine the course of work that happens for stabilization.”

Hoppa said that the Trust recently re-opened the renovated staircase behind the Anne E. Loftus Playground with little fanfare. Three times a week, the park holds outdoor morning fitness classes on the stairs.

“We use the steps at least once a week, either going up or going down, as part of our morning workout,”said fitness enthusiast Nancy Bruning, who leads the sessions. “We love the variety it adds to our gorgeous park, as well as the extra spark it adds to our workouts— especially in the winter because it helps us keep warm.”

“It’s really helped reclaim that northern portion of the parks so we are really excited about that,” said Hoppa.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.