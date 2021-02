Sweet Treat

Recipe: Oatmeal Applesauce Bread

Source: MetroPlus

If you’re in a baking mood, this oatmeal applesauce bread is sure to hit the spot. As a bonus, you probably already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. Many other nutritious recipes – from soups and appetizers to main courses to desserts – are offered at healthlibrary.metroplus.org.

Ingredients

Olive oil spray (or oil)

1 tsp. flour for pan

1 ½ cups quick oats

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (or whole wheat flour)

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 cup unsweetened applesauce (or 1 cup mashed bananas, ½ to ¾ cups milk, or ½ to ¾ cups water)*

¾ cup water

4 tbsp. honey (or maple syrup, brown sugar, sorghum, or molasses)

1 tbsp. canola oil (or vegetable oil)

Optional: ⅛ tsp. salt and ½ tsp. sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Spray loaf pan with olive oil spray or wipe with oil, sprinkle with flour to coat, and set aside. In a large bowl, stir oats, flour, baking soda, and cinnamon together. Add applesauce, water, honey, and oil to the oat mixture. Stir until well combined, then pour into the prepared pan. Smooth top of batter so that it’s even. If desired, sprinkle salt and sugar on top. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, checking at 30 minutes to see if it’s done. It should be browned on top, but not burned, and moist in the middle. Let cool for about one hour before removing from the loaf pan, then finish cooling on a wire rack. To prevent crumbling, slice the bread when it’s completely cooled.

Per Serving

Serves eight; serving size is one slice.

Each serving provides: 190 calories, 3.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 39 g total carbohydrate, 4 g dietary fiber, 12 g sugars, 5 g protein.

*These substitutions will alter the calories and nutrients per serving.