Fortune Found

New grant to facilitate mental health assistance in the courts

People with mental health needs are due to receive additional support within the criminal justice system.

The Fortune Society, a non-profit involved in reentry and alternative to incarceration services, has been awarded $3 million to create a network of Court Navigators.

The award from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office helps individuals with mental illness or substance abuse issues facing arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Announced by the DA Alvin Bragg, Jr.’s office on Mon., Oct. 16th, the grant is designed to help individuals in the justice system’s early stages and prevent recidivism.

“Through these investments we are creating a continuum of care for Manhattanites struggling with mental health or substance use disorders that will create lasting public safety,” said Bragg in a statement. “The best way to address the root drivers of crime and violence is to connect people with the services they need to lead healthy and stable lives, including housing, healthcare and job opportunities. The Fortune Society has been deeply immersed in the fabric of New York City for decades with a proven track record of delivering successful reentry and alternative to incarceration services.”

Court Navigators are people with “individual experience” in the criminal justice system and housing insecurity, said Stanley Richards, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of The Fortune Society. They partner with community organizations and other service providers to help individuals with supportive housing and behavioral health treatment.

A formerly incarcerated man of color himself, Richards began his professional career at The Fortune Society over three decades ago. He will serve as the organization’s next President and Chief Executive Officer starting on January 1, 2024.

“These individuals may be grappling with food and/or housing insecurity, mental illness or substance use disorders, and will be offered voluntary services to meet those needs,” said Richards.

“This investment reflects a visionary approach to address the underlying drivers of crime and violence at their root, aiming to reduce recidivism and create a safer, more supportive community.”

Local elected officials applauded the news.

“Mental health is essential for individual and public health. And it calls for a multi-pronged approach promoting prevention, intervention, and treatment of disease to address this,” said State Senator Robert Jackson. “I commend District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his comprehensive approach to making us safer and for making these critical investments that will help break the cycle of recidivism and incarceration.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said the program addresses root causes of criminal behavior—mental health and substance abuse disorders. “This is a progressive step towards a holistic approach in our justice system, ensuring that individuals aren’t merely processed, but understood and guided towards better futures. We applaud The Fortune Society’s long-standing dedication to reentry and alternative-to-incarceration services. Together, we’re envisioning a Manhattan where every individual is provided the tools and care necessary to thrive,” he said.

The Fortune Society has addressed criminal justice issues for the past five decades, providing discharge planning for incarcerated individuals as well as alternatives to incarceration. It also offers substance abuse and mental health treatment, HIV/AIDS services, career development and supportive housing.

“I’ve seen the Fortune Society at work,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “And I am glad that they will be there to help provide a continuum of care that we so badly need in Manhattan Criminal Court.”

Funding for the program came from the Criminal Justice Investment Initiative (CJII), which was established with $250 million seized from international financial institutions involved in criminal activity.

This is CJII’s second major investment in mental health. Earlier this year they awarded $6 million to The Bridge to create a network of Neighborhood Navigators in Washington Heights, Inwood and other at-risk Manhattan neighborhoods.

For more, please visit manhattanda.org or fortunesociety.org.