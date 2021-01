Playdates and Pliés

By Emily Nadal

Finding and sustaining funding is a constant concern for any non-profit.

The pandemic has exacerbated the uncertainties for small organizations offering art and quality care for uptown’s youngest residents.

Since 2013, Dance Project of Washington Heights has aimed to make dance more accessible by eliminating cost, language and travel barriers. Co-founder Heather White-Godfrey offered pay-what-you-can classes first at Fort Washington Collegiate Church and later at United Palace. Most recently, White-Godfrey secured space at P.S. 4, where the group served 350 children with 50 classes a week just before the pandemic.

“I didn’t expect that [closure] was going to be super long term,” said White-Godfrey. “Then at some point, I realized we weren’t going back at all that semester.”

Continuing to provide dance lessons seemed more important than ever in the crisis. With so much upheaval – shuttered schools, no in-person activities, illness and death everywhere – offering a consistent creative respite was paramount.

“If there is a way for them to have a scheduled fitness time that they’ve opted into because they love it, then it’s better than even gym class because it’s something they’ve already connected with and are passionate about,” said White-Godfrey.

Soon, however, services extended beyond ballet positions.

Families reached out about a host of pressing issues, including food insecurity and internet connectivity.

“We have an established relationship with a lot of these families,” explained White-Godfrey. “All of our staff is Spanish-speaking, so the family could really understand us and we [could] really figure out what exactly the families need and how we can support them.”

And each day, Dance Project teachers continued their virtual classes.

Relying on remote connections, WhatsApp messages and voicemails, teachers pushed through to provide ballet, tap, break-dance, and modern dance lessons, adjusting to the materials and space their students had available at home. Students kept showing up, week after week, delighting in the opportunity to move and to connect socially.

“Some things that were always basic and safe before, [just] going to the grocery store, going outside, even to ride your scooter, aren’t anymore,” said White-Godfrey. “Being able to come to dance class, even on Zoom, and to do something that is meant to give them joy and expression and physical release was so important.”

Priscilla Novas, proprietor of Future Prints Daycare, has also wanted the children in her care to thrive.

She and her staff look after infants and toddlers at two child care locations uptown.

A Washington Heights native, she babysat and tutored children from an early age.

Those experiences “made me realize the need for early childhood programs that would promote progressive education,” explained Novas, who earned her college degree in Health Sciences and is pursuing a master’s degree in Early Education at Bank Street College of Education.

The sites offer bilingual care to children as young as six weeks old, and both were filled to capacity right before the pandemic prompted closure.

After being closed for months, Novas was able to re-open one site mid-summer; the other site opened in September. She implemented a hybrid system that included three days in person, two days online for the children.

There were so many unknowns in the beginning as the sites resumed in-person service.

Novas couldn’t be sure if the one child’s sniffles was just that, or something more serious.

She also worried about whether she’d be able to pay her staff and how services and protocols might need to be adapted with young children.

“What do we do now and how do we hold these sites up?” Novas questioned.

Like White-Godfrey, Novas and her staff have a close relationship with the families they serve.

“Some of the parents will reach out and they’ll say, ‘You know, today is not a good day,’” she said. “We were basically holding each others’ hands.”

Novas, in turn, sought out colleagues with her own concerns and queries.

“We were lost in the sense that we were supporting our parents but we didn’t know how to do our own self-care,” said Novas.

The Northern Manhattan Childcare Alliance, an association that provided a safe space for the daycare workers to share resources, was born.

The group continues to meet every week.

Both Novas and White-Godfrey were recipients of the Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund provided by NewYork-Presbyerian to help local organizations and small businesses within Community Board 12.

The financial difficulties endured in the past year seemed insurmountable.

Novas struggled to pay the bills, and was forced to let go of her two interns and one staff member.

The grants were a welcome support, and arrived just as other forms of assistance from city and state agencies were mired in red tape.

Novas was able to pay back rent owed and payroll. White-Godfrey used the recovery grant to retain staff.

“If we had lost staff because we couldn’t pay them, I don’t know how we could have survived as an organization,” said White-Godfrey.

Both women are driven by providing for the network of families that rely on their services.

The crisis has deepened their resolve to move forward.

“It’s a trauma we’re all going through,” White-Godfrey said. “We’re focusing less on doing the steps perfectly and more on the communal aspect of being together.”