What’s In A Year?
¿Qué hay en un año?
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
July 1 is the first day of the new academic year. I am in the middle of reading a book with the word “year” in it (#2 below), and with travel restrictions easing, I am already thinking about family travel plans for next year.
With all these “years” in mind, and with this being the time of year that many take vacation, today’s Five on Friday highlights five books that contain “year” in the title. Novels, memoirs, and self-care genres, none of them claim to be books about mental health. For me, they all tell stories that are intimately linked to mental health.
The Year of Magical Thinking. This memoir by Joan Didion won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction. It is a tender, heart wrenching, and disarming account of grief in response to the sudden death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne, and the severe illness of their daughter, Quintana. We have all engaged in magical thinking at times in our lives – wishing so badly for a desired outcome that we do things that we (magically) hope will make the impossible possible. Didion’s experience of magical thinking in the year following Dunne’s death included carefully holding on to his shoes until he returned. Grief is a normal, healthy response to loss. When grief persists and causes extreme suffering and impairment, it is recognized as a mental health condition called Prolonged Grief Disorder. The core symptoms include a longing for and preoccupation with the deceased, along with emotional distress and significant functional impairment. According to Columbia professor and expert on complicated grief, Dr. Katherine Shear, prolonged or protracted grief is most common among those who have lost a romantic partner or a child, or when a death is sudden or violent. The good news is that specialized psychotherapy can be of great benefit.
Every Day Lasts a Year. Author Richard Hollander was catapulted into the role of historian when he discovered letters from a family he never knew. Shortly after his parents tragically died in an automobile accident in 1986, he discovered correspondence from his father’s mother, three sisters, and their husbands and children that were written from Krakow, Poland, between 1939 and 1942 to Hollander’s father. In Every Day Lasts a Year, Hollander shares letters that recount his relatives’ daily courage and the extraordinary stress they endured as Polish Jews leading up to the Holocaust. He learns for the first time of his father’s persistent efforts to bring his family to the United States to no avail. In his singular story, he tells a history of millions of Jews who persisted until they perished in the Holocaust. The mental health themes of resilience, social connection, and intergenerational trauma are told with compassion and skill.
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, and Sexy – Until You’re 80 and Beyond. When we are young, we can’t wait till the next birthday arrives with the accompanying growth, capacity, and increased privileges. As we get older, our priorities shift to minimizing the wear and tear of the years and slowing down the experience of aging. In this NY Times best seller, Younger Next Year by Chris Crowley and the late Columbia internist Henry S. Lodge MD, readers will find evidence-based guidance for optimizing healthspan as much as lifespan. Based on Harry’s “seven rules,” Crowley and Lodge provide clear recommendations on physical activity, nutrition, cognitive engagement, social connections, and commitments – all of which impact overall health and longevity, and all of which are core to mental health.
Year of Wonders. This bestselling novel by Geraldine Brooks is set in another time, but its themes feel eerily familiar. Year of Wonders is inspired by the true story of the remote English village of Eyam in 1665. It is told through the eyes of a housemaid named Anna Frith. As a plague descends upon their community and death knocks on every door, the community loses not only those who succumb to the plague. The deadly threat, and related uncertainty about how to contain it, fuels fear, political fighting, and witch-hunting, which puts the whole fabric of community at risk. Anna emerges as an unlikely heroine who finds the strength to bring compassion, truth, and leadership in these dire circumstances. A year of catastrophe becomes instead annus mirabilis, a “year of wonders.” Whether we are talking about the Black Plague of the seventeenth century or today’s world, we have ample evidence that leadership like Anna’s matters for our health, including our mental health.
In Five Years. Author Rebecca Serle delivers a powerful and moving love story in her novel, In Five Years. Dannie Kohan is an ambitious lawyer who has spent years strategically working towards the day in the book that unexpectedly turns her life upside down. She falls asleep content in knowing that she has the job of her dreams with the love of her life by her side. It is all turning out according to her five-year plan. Until she has a vision of five years into the future that she cannot shake when she awakens. Sharing her vision only briefly with a therapist, Dannie carries on in her life until the vision and reality intersect in ways that call on us to consider assumptions we make – both knowingly and unknowingly. Dannie’s complicated journey shines a light on such assumptions when it comes to love and friendship. Dannie’s story poetically and poignantly captures the ways in which relationships impact our mental health, and vice versa.
A year is a convention of measurement that humans employ to help us keep track of our stories. Real and imagined. We have personal new years (birthdays), secular new years (January 1), academic new years (July 1), religious new years (Rosh Hashanah), cultural new years (Chinese New Year), milestone new years (wedding anniversaries), and more. These books remind us that whatever the year, real or imagined, mental health is part of the story.
¿Qué hay en un año?
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
El 1 de julio es el primer día del nuevo año académico. Estoy leyendo un libro en el que aparece la palabra “año” (nº 2, abajo), y con la disminución de las restricciones de viaje, ya estoy pensando en los planes de viaje de la familia para el próximo año.
Con todos estos “años” en mente, y siendo esta la época del año en la que muchos toman vacaciones, el Cinco en Viernes de hoy destaca cinco libros que contienen “año” en el título. Novelas, memorias y géneros de autocuidado, ninguno de ellos pretende ser un libro sobre salud mental. Para mí, todos ellos cuentan historias que están íntimamente relacionadas con la salud mental.
The Year of Magical Thinking. Estas memorias de Joan Didion ganaron el Premio Nacional del Libro de No Ficción de 2005. Es un relato tierno, desgarrador y conmovedor sobre el dolor en respuesta a la repentina muerte de su marido, John Gregory Dunne, y la grave enfermedad de su hija, Quintana. Todos hemos recurrido al pensamiento mágico en algún momento de nuestras vidas: deseamos tanto un resultado deseado que hacemos cosas que (mágicamente) esperamos que hagan posible lo imposible. La experiencia de Didion con el pensamiento mágico en el año siguiente a la muerte de Dunne incluyó el aferrarse cuidadosamente a sus zapatos hasta que regresara. El dolor es una respuesta normal y saludable a la pérdida. Cuando el duelo persiste y provoca un sufrimiento y un deterioro extremos, se reconoce como una condición de salud mental denominada Trastorno de Duelo Prolongado. Los síntomas principales son la añoranza y la preocupación por el fallecido, junto con el malestar emocional y un deterioro funcional importante. Según la profesora de Columbia y experta en duelos complicados, la Dra. Katherine Shear, el duelo prolongado o extendido es más común entre quienes han perdido a una pareja romántica o a un hijo, o cuando una muerte es repentina o violenta. La buena noticia es que la psicoterapia especializada puede ser muy beneficiosa.
Every Day Lasts a Year. El autor Richard Hollander se vio catapultado al papel de historiador cuando descubrió cartas de una familia que nunca conoció. Poco después de que sus padres murieran trágicamente en un accidente de coche en 1986, descubrió la correspondencia de la madre de su padre, de sus tres hermanas y de sus maridos e hijos, escrita desde Cracovia (Polonia) entre 1939 y 1942 al padre de Hollander. En Every Day Lasts a Year, Hollander comparte las cartas que relatan el coraje diario de sus familiares y la extraordinaria tensión que soportaron como judíos polacos antes del Holocausto. Conoce por primera vez los persistentes esfuerzos de su padre por traer a su familia a los Estados Unidos sin éxito. En su singular relato, cuenta la historia de millones de judíos que persistieron hasta perecer en el Holocausto. Los temas de salud mental de la resiliencia, la conexión social y el trauma intergeneracional se cuentan con compasión y habilidad.
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, and Sexy – Until You’re 80 and Beyond. Cuando somos jóvenes, no podemos esperar a que llegue el siguiente cumpleaños con el crecimiento, la capacidad y los mayores privilegios que lo acompañan. A medida que envejecemos, nuestras prioridades cambian para minimizar el desgaste de los años y ralentizar la experiencia del envejecimiento. En este best seller del NY Times, Younger Next Year, de Chris Crowley y el difunto internista de Columbia Henry S. Lodge MD, los lectores encontrarán una guía basada en la evidencia para optimizar tanto la duración de la salud como la de la vida. Basándose en las “siete reglas” de Harry, Crowley y Lodge ofrecen recomendaciones claras sobre la actividad física, la nutrición, el compromiso cognitivo, las conexiones sociales y los compromisos, todos los cuales afectan a la salud general y a la longevidad, y todos ellos son fundamentales para la salud mental.
Year of Wonders. Esta novela de las mejores vendidas de Geraldine Brooks está ambientada en otra época, pero sus temas resultan inquietantemente familiares. Year of Wonders se inspira en la historia real del remoto pueblo inglés de Eyam en 1665. Se cuenta a través de los ojos de una criada llamada Anna Frith. Cuando una plaga desciende sobre su comunidad y la muerte llama a todas las puertas, la comunidad no sólo pierde a los que sucumben a la plaga. La amenaza mortal, y la incertidumbre relacionada con ella sobre cómo contenerla, alimenta el miedo, las luchas políticas y la caza de brujas, lo que pone en peligro todo el tejido de la comunidad. Anna emerge como una heroína improbable que encuentra la fuerza para aportar compasión, verdad y liderazgo en estas terribles circunstancias. Un año de catástrofe se convierte en cambio en un annus mirabilis, un “año de maravillas”. Tanto si hablamos de la peste negra del siglo XVII como del mundo actual, tenemos sobradas pruebas de que un liderazgo como el de Anna es importante para nuestra salud, incluida la mental.
In Five Years. La autora Rebecca Serle nos ofrece una poderosa y conmovedora historia de amor en su novela “In Five Years”. Dannie Kohan es una ambiciosa abogada que ha pasado años trabajando estratégicamente para el día del libro que inesperadamente pone su vida patas arriba. Se duerme satisfecha al saber que tiene el trabajo de sus sueños con el amor de su vida a su lado. Todo está saliendo según su plan de cinco años. Hasta que tiene una visión de cinco años en el futuro de la que no puede desprenderse cuando se despierta. Dannie comparte su visión brevemente con un terapeuta, y sigue adelante con su vida hasta que la visión y la realidad se cruzan de una manera que nos llama a considerar las suposiciones que hacemos, tanto a sabiendas como sin saberlo. El complicado viaje de Dannie arroja luz sobre esas suposiciones cuando se trata del amor y la amistad. La historia de Dannie capta de forma poética y conmovedora las formas en que las relaciones afectan a nuestra salud mental, y viceversa.
Un año es una medida que los humanos empleamos para ayudarnos a llevar la cuenta de nuestras historias. Real e imaginaria. Tenemos años nuevos personales (cumpleaños), años nuevos seculares (1 de enero), años nuevos académicos (1 de julio), años nuevos religiosos (Rosh Hashanah), años nuevos culturales (Año Nuevo Chino), años nuevos que marcan un hito (aniversarios de boda), etc. Estos libros nos recuerdan que sea cual sea el año, real o imaginario, la salud mental forma parte de la historia.