Rat Riddance

City limits hours for trash to sit on curbs

By Gregg McQueen



Residential trash awaiting collection will now be out on the curb for a shorter length of time.

Locked in an ongoing battle against rats, New York City is moving to curtail the hours that residential trash can sit on curbs awaiting collection.

Effective April 2023, New Yorkers must wait until 8:00 p.m. the night before collection to place trash bags or recycling out on the curb, a shift from the current time of 4:00 p.m.

DSNY collects about 24 million pounds of trash and recycling every day.

Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the city’s plan at a press conference outside of City Hall on Mon., Oct. 17th. Decreasing the amount of time trash is on the curb would reduce the presence of rats while improving street cleanliness, they said.

“Everyone that knows me, they know one thing. I hate rats,” Adams said, standing next to a DSNY trash truck. “Rats have no place in this city and we’re going to use every method that’s needed to do so, so they’re not harming families and our quality of life.”

“It made no sense that these garbage bags have remained on the street for such a long period of time. They have become open season for rodents going into these bags, creating a real health problem in our city,” Adams said.

Since 2020, rodent complaints in the city have increased 71 percent, according to DSNY.

Beginning April 1, residential buildings must place trash out after 8:00 p.m. if placing black trash bags directly on the curb. However, the building may place trash out starting at 6:00 p.m. if it is in a secure container, said Tisch.

Officials said the changes would eliminate the “all-you-can-eat rat buffet” represented by the bags left out.

“The biggest swing that you can take at cleaning up our streets is to shut down the all night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet,” she said.

Tisch also clarified rules for commercial businesses, which do not receive service from DSNY but rather from private waste haulers.

Businesses may place trash out after 8:00 p.m. if putting bags directly on the curb, or one hour before closing if placed in a secure container, she said.

On October 17, pest control company Orkin released its annual ranking of U.S. cities based on the number of new rodent treatments, with New York City placing second in the country behind Chicago.

In recent months, DSNY has been completing about 25 percent of its overall trash collection during the midnight shift, Tisch said, to further reduce the amount of time that trash bags lay on the street.

DSNY has been completing about 25 percent of its overall trash collection during the midnight shift, said Sanitation Commissioner Tisch.

“Today, black bags generally sit on the curb for more hours of the day than they do not. So, they’re out from 4:00 p.m. until collections start historically at 6 a.m, so they’re out on the curb for 14 hours a day,” Tisch explained. “What we are proposing to do here by shifting the time that bags can go out on the curb to 8 p.m., combined with our additional collection that we’re doing on the midnight shift, is reduce that down to four hours.”

The new regulations are proposed rules subject to a public comment period and a hearing on November 18, city officials said.

After considering public comments, DSNY will publish final rules later this year.

“No more tripping over black bags during the rush hour. No more watching these bags litter our sidewalks earlier in the day,” said Adams. “We’re not going to allow this plague of rats to destroy the quality of life in our city.”

Public comments on the proposed trash collection rules can be submitted online at rules.cityofnewyork.us or via email at nycrules@dsny.nyc.gov.

To learn more about the November 18 public hearing, visit bit.ly/3Se5Bkr.