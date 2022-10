Money Matters

City seeks input for citywide participatory budgeting process

By Gregg McQueen

All city residents older than 11 years old can participate in the budget discussions.

Think of it as a cash caucus – and everyone’s invited.

For the first time, city residents can have a direct influence on items in the municipal budget.

In September, the NYC Civic Engagement Commission (CEC) launched the first-ever citywide participatory budgeting process. Known as “The People’s Money,” the initiative will allow New Yorkers to decide how to spend $5 million of expense funding in the next city budget to address local community needs.

“We’re trying to do something historic,” said Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro.

“We’re trying to do something historic, which is to bring in the voices and vote of the community into our city’s budget,” said Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA).

“Any New Yorker, regardless of their immigration status, as young as 11 years old, will be able to weigh in on how we spend $5 million of City Hall’s budget,” said Castro, who spoke at a media roundtable on October 24.

Held at City Hall for members of ethnic and media community outlets, the roundtable was designed to spread the word about a series of idea generating sessions CEC will be hosting in each borough through November 10.

Elected officials and non-profit organizations are spreading the word.

At the five sessions – one in each borough – local residents are invited to submit ideas on projects that can assist their own neighborhoods.

“We’re trying to create stronger democracy in our city,” said CEC Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed.

“The people who live in the city – they’re the ones who know best what they need,” she said.

“This process is a prime example of inclusive democracy,” said NYIC’s Wennie Chin.

In Manhattan, an idea generating session will be held on Friday, October 28 at 3 p.m. at the Library for the Performing Arts, located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza.

A Bronx session will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 5 p.m. at BronxWorks, located at 1130 Grand Concourse.

“What we will do with these ideas is turn them into ballot proposals, and that process will also involve members of the public to select which proposals are going on the ballot,” Sayeed said. “Then residents will be able to vote on these projects in each borough.”

The campaign launched in September.

Projects submitted during the idea generating phase will be reviewed and vetted until March 2023, Sayeed said.

Citywide voting will take place between April and June 2023. Winning projects will be announced by June 30 and implementation will begin soon after.

Participatory budgeting began in New York City in 2011 as a City Council process. It eventually expanded to more than 30 Council districts, where residents had a say in allocating money to certain local projects.

The roundtable discussion was held at City Hall.

Councilmembers typically had $1 million of participatory budgeting money to allocate, mostly for capital funding. Allocations from The People’s Money will have a quicker impact, Sayeed pointed out.

“This is different, because it is expense funding that will be spent within a year. People will get to see the results of their participation much more quickly,” Sayeed said. “In the capital process, projects take a long time to finish.”

The CEC has engaged 82 nonprofit partners, all of which are holding their own idea-generating sessions.

Info sessions are being conducted throughout the city.

“This process is a prime example of inclusive democracy,” said Wennie Chin, Director of Civic Engagement at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “This is where your opinion matters.”

One of the 82 nonprofit partners, NYIC has been hosting its own idea sessions with member organizations since September, targeting immigrant populations that are frequently underserved.

“We’re getting a really good response to these sessions,” Chin said. “People are grateful to have a voice.”

“We’re trying to create stronger democracy,” said CEC Chair Dr. Sarah Sayeed.

“A lot of the [attendees] come back to us and say this is the most I’ve learned about New York City government,” she added.

Chin explained that some nonprofits have been able to obtain funding from the city to provide food and language interpretation at the idea sessions, as well as reimbursement for child care or travel expenses for attendees.

“These are spaces we’re creating for our community to come and be engaged, and we’re able to say, ‘Let’s take the burden of child care off you,’ or ‘I know you had a commute here, so let’s give you a travel reimbursement,’” Chin said. “So, participating in our democracy doesn’t come at the expense of you as an individual, because we as a city and we as an organization care about what you have to say.”

For more information or to register for a CEC Idea Generation Session, please visit on.nyc.gov/PBinYourBorough.

To learn more about The People’s Money, visit www.participate.nyc.gov.