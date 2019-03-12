- English
- Español
Reel Rites
Annual film festival kicks off uptown
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The Inwood Film Festival kicks off its fourth year with 33 short and feature-length films.
“It’s the most by far that we’ve ever presented,” said festival founder Aaron Simms.
The films are either created by Northern Manhattan residents or are shot on location uptown. The festival, which has sold out every year, has a wider array of offerings in every category.
The opening night benefit includes Love, Gilda, a special feature presentation by Inwood resident Lisa D’Apolito about the Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, who created archetypal characters like Emily Litella and Roseanne Roseanadanna. WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will interview the filmmaker.
Simms said short films—between five and 25 minutes—are the hardest to make. “The quality of submissions has increased dramatically over the past four years,” he said.
This year documentaries abound. In the Face of What We Remember: Oral Histories of 409 and 555 Edgecombe Avenue by Karen Taylor mixes historical footage of the legendary residents, including Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall; actor Paul Robeson; world heavyweight champion Joe Louis; and jazz singer Cassandra Wilson.
In Revolution Selfie: The Red Battalion, filmmaker Steven De Castro is embedded with the insurgent New People’s Army in the Philippines. “It’s a monster of a film,” said Simms.
Quiet Sundays reveals the unexpected impact of American football on four Europeans, including a Brit who suddenly leaves his job and girlfriend to attend a game in every NFL stadium. Disappearing New York: Three Stories is the last glimmer of one-of-a-kind businesses that are quietly fading into oblivion.
There are several art house films, too. Alex Jenkins directed Seasoned, a 22 minute dance film that takes place in four chapters. “It’s a really beautiful film,” said Simms. Night’s Melody is a love story by Dylan Scott that takes place on a snowy Inwood night.
In addition to the bounty of films, the festival offers two panels, “Scoring for Cinema” and “Writing for Film and TV,” hosted by locals Jonathan Bell and Roxana Petzold, respectively.
“We thought it would be great to offer something industry-specific that would be a real asset to the filmmakers and their craft, and offer an opportunity for community networking,” said Simms. Both pay-what-you-can events are in-depth conversations by professionals about their craft.
The industry panels and the diverse offerings have raised the festival’s profile, and attract people from all over the city. It’s clear the community has noticed—the festival has more sponsors than ever. Many are local businesses and restaurants that can profit from filmgoers stopping by for a pre-show dinner or late night snack.
Jason Minter was a founding member of the festival. His restaurant, The Indian Road Café, is down the block from the Campbell Sports Center and the scene of opening and closing night after-parties. “After the show, we get a bit of a crowd,” said Minter.
The restaurant also provides catering, some of it donated, to the festival. “We do whatever Aaron wants us to do,” he said.
While most submissions are by seasoned filmmakers, a couple of student films are selected for a Saturday night screening. The creator of First Contact previously submitted a film but wasn’t accepted.
“Then he came to the film festival with his mom and dad and was really taken aback with the quality of work. It inspired him to up his game,” explained Simms. “He made another film having learned from that and actually got into the festival this year. The story is solid.”
The 2019 festival will take place over three days (March 14-16) at the Campbell Sports Center located in Inwood at 218th Street and Broadway. For more, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
Ritos de carrete
Arranca el festival anual de cine en Inwood
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El Festival de Cine de Inwood comienza su cuarto año con 33 cortometrajes y largometrajes.
“Es por mucho, el mayor número que hemos presentado”, dijo el fundador del festival, Aaron Simms.
Las películas son creadas por residentes de Inwood o se han grabado en el área. El festival, que se ha agotado cada año, tiene una gama amplia de ofertas en cada categoría.
La noche de apertura de beneficencia incluye Love, Gilda, una presentación especial de la residente de Inwood, Lisa D’Apolito, sobre la estrella de Saturday Night Live, Gilda Radner, quien creó personajes arquetípicos como Emily Litella y Roseanne Roseanadanna. Brian Lehrer de WNYC entrevistará a la cineasta.
Simms dijo que los cortometrajes, entre cinco y 25 minutos, son los más difíciles de realizar. “La calidad de las presentaciones ha aumentado dramáticamente en los últimos cuatro años”, dijo.
Este año abundan los documentales. In the Face of What we Remember: Oral Histories of 409 and 555 Edgecombe Avenue de Karen Taylor mezcla imágenes históricas de residentes legendarios: el juez asociado de la Corte Suprema Thurgood Marshall, el actor Paul Robeson y el campeón mundial de peso pesado Joe Louis, por nombrar algunos de los residentes actuales, además de la cantante de jazz Cassandra Wilson.
En Revolution Selfie: The Red Battalion, el cineasta Steven de Castro está integrado con el insurgente Nuevo Ejército Popular en Filipinas. “Es un monstruo de una película”, dijo Simms.
Quiet Sundays revela el impacto inesperado del fútbol americano en cuatro europeos, incluido un británico que de repente deja su trabajo y su novia para asistir a un juego en cada estadio de la NFL. Disappearing New York: Three Stories es el último destello de negocios únicos que se están desvaneciendo silenciosamente en el olvido.
También hay varias películas de arte. Alex Jenkins dirigió Seasoned, una película de baile de 22 minutos que se desarrolla en cuatro capítulos. “Es una película realmente Hermosa”, dijo Simms. Night’s Melody es una historia de amor de Dylan Scott que tiene lugar en una noche nevada de Inwood.
Además de la generosidad de las películas, el festival ofrece dos mesas redondas, “Clasificando el Cine” y “Escribir para películas y televisión”, organizadas por los locales Jonathan Bell y Roxana Petzold, respectivamente.
“Pensamos que sería genial ofrecer algo específico de la industria que sería un valor real para los cineastas y su oficio, y ofrecer una oportunidad para la creación de redes comunitarias”, dijo Simms. Ambos eventos de pague lo que pueda son conversaciones profundas por profesionales sobre su oficio.
Las mesas redondas de la industria y las diversas ofertas han elevado el perfil del festival y atraen a personas de toda la ciudad. Está claro que la comunidad se ha dado cuenta, el festival tiene más patrocinadores que nunca. Muchos son negocios y restaurantes locales que pueden beneficiarse de los asistentes al cine que se detienen para una cena previa al espectáculo o un refrigerio a última hora de la noche.
Jason Minter fue miembro fundador del festival. Su restaurante, The Indian Road Café, está ubicado a una cuadra del Campbell Sports Center y es el escenario de la apertura y el cierre nocturno de las fiestas after. “Después del show, tenemos casi una multitud”, dijo.
El restaurante también ofrece catering, algunos de ellos donados, para el festival. “Hacemos lo que Aaron quiere que hagamos”, dijo.
Si bien la mayoría de las presentaciones son de cineastas experimentados, se seleccionan un par de películas de estudiantes para una proyección el sábado por la noche. El creador de First Contact, previamente envió una película, pero no fue aceptada.
“Luego vino al festival de cine con su mamá y su papá y se sorprendió mucho con la calidad del trabajo. Lo inspiró a mejorar su obra”, explicó Simms. “Hizo otra película habiendo aprendido de ello y de hecho entró al festival este año. La historia es sólida”.
El festival 2019 se llevará a cabo durante tres días (14 al 16 de marzo) en el Campbell Sports Center ubicado en Inwood, en la calle 218 y Broadway. Para más, por favor visite inwoodartworks.nyc.