Reel Rites

Annual film festival kicks off uptown

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The Inwood Film Festival kicks off its fourth year with 33 short and feature-length films.

“It’s the most by far that we’ve ever presented,” said festival founder Aaron Simms.

The films are either created by Northern Manhattan residents or are shot on location uptown. The festival, which has sold out every year, has a wider array of offerings in every category.

The opening night benefit includes Love, Gilda, a special feature presentation by Inwood resident Lisa D’Apolito about the Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, who created archetypal characters like Emily Litella and Roseanne Roseanadanna. WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will interview the filmmaker.

Simms said short films—between five and 25 minutes—are the hardest to make. “The quality of submissions has increased dramatically over the past four years,” he said.

This year documentaries abound. In the Face of What We Remember: Oral Histories of 409 and 555 Edgecombe Avenue by Karen Taylor mixes historical footage of the legendary residents, including Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall; actor Paul Robeson; world heavyweight champion Joe Louis; and jazz singer Cassandra Wilson.

In Revolution Selfie: The Red Battalion, filmmaker Steven De Castro is embedded with the insurgent New People’s Army in the Philippines. “It’s a monster of a film,” said Simms.

Quiet Sundays reveals the unexpected impact of American football on four Europeans, including a Brit who suddenly leaves his job and girlfriend to attend a game in every NFL stadium. Disappearing New York: Three Stories is the last glimmer of one-of-a-kind businesses that are quietly fading into oblivion.

There are several art house films, too. Alex Jenkins directed Seasoned, a 22 minute dance film that takes place in four chapters. “It’s a really beautiful film,” said Simms. Night’s Melody is a love story by Dylan Scott that takes place on a snowy Inwood night.

In addition to the bounty of films, the festival offers two panels, “Scoring for Cinema” and “Writing for Film and TV,” hosted by locals Jonathan Bell and Roxana Petzold, respectively.

“We thought it would be great to offer something industry-specific that would be a real asset to the filmmakers and their craft, and offer an opportunity for community networking,” said Simms. Both pay-what-you-can events are in-depth conversations by professionals about their craft.

The industry panels and the diverse offerings have raised the festival’s profile, and attract people from all over the city. It’s clear the community has noticed—the festival has more sponsors than ever. Many are local businesses and restaurants that can profit from filmgoers stopping by for a pre-show dinner or late night snack.

Jason Minter was a founding member of the festival. His restaurant, The Indian Road Café, is down the block from the Campbell Sports Center and the scene of opening and closing night after-parties. “After the show, we get a bit of a crowd,” said Minter.

The restaurant also provides catering, some of it donated, to the festival. “We do whatever Aaron wants us to do,” he said.

While most submissions are by seasoned filmmakers, a couple of student films are selected for a Saturday night screening. The creator of First Contact previously submitted a film but wasn’t accepted.

“Then he came to the film festival with his mom and dad and was really taken aback with the quality of work. It inspired him to up his game,” explained Simms. “He made another film having learned from that and actually got into the festival this year. The story is solid.”

The 2019 festival will take place over three days (March 14-16) at the Campbell Sports Center located in Inwood at 218th Street and Broadway. For more, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.