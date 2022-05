“We are burnt”

Nurses push for halt to mandatory overtime

By Gregg McQueen

Nurses have been calling for an end to mandatory overtime.

Superheroes, not superhuman.

At the height of the pandemic, nurses were among the frontline workers who were lauded for their unwavering commitment around the clock to battling the virus and saving lives.

There were evening rounds of applause and celebratory citations.

Three years later, some nurses are now crying foul and demanding that the state legislature pass two bills that would prevent healthcare institutions from forcing them to work overtime hours.

Though a state law implemented in 2019 prohibits mandatory overtime for nurses, the law has been suspended for more than two years due to the public health emergency created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two bills currently pending in Albany would help nurses avoid forced overtime.

Healthcare professionals were lionized at the height of the pandemic.

One bill, sponsored by State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, would limit the amount of time the mandate preventing mandatory overtime can be suspended. It would also stop employers from declaring a staffing emergency for routine staffing needs.

“Too many hospitals have been taking advantage of the loophole of these mandatory overtimes not being defined or regulated in any way and that really needs to come to an end,” Ramos said during a virtual press conference on May 19.

“Too many hospitals have been taking advantage,” said State Senator Jessica Ramos.

Another bill, led by State Senator Robert Jackson and State Assemblymember Aileen Gunther, imposes monetary fines on employers that do not follow the mandatory overtime laws.

At the press conference – jointly hosted by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) and healthcare worker union 1199SEIU – nurses, lawmakers, and union personnel called for the bills to be passed before the current legislative session ends in June.

“Mandatory overtime is destructive and has no place in nursing,” remarked Montefiore Medical Center nurse Una Davis. She said forced overtime “has become the norm” at her Bronx hospital, with nurses routinely made to work shifts of 24 consecutive hours.

“Imagine, after you finish working your 12-hour shift at 7 p.m., when you’re supposed to be handing off to the incoming nurse, they tell you you’re working an additional 12-hour shift,” Davis said.

The legislation is supported by members of the healthcare union.

“We’re putting excessive demands on nurses,” remarked Joyner. “We cannot expect nurses to be superhuman.”

Helen Schaub, New York State Director of Policy and Legislation for 1199SEIU, suggested that healthcare facilities are abusing the suspension of the 2019 law to force nurses to work overtime under non-emergency situations.

“There are some facilities that…routinely have holes that they can anticipate in their schedule, and then they try to fill them with mandations,” Schaub said. “It’s not an acute emergency… this is routine, people are on vacation, and you end up trying to mandate someone to fill that hole.”

“A hole in the schedule is not an emergency,” said Lisa Kozma, a nurse at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

“We cannot expect nurses to be superhuman,” said Assemblymember Latoya Joyner.

Job burnout has become so strong that six nurses at her hospital are about to leave the job, Kozma said.

“Can you imagine that, trying to get surgical cases down and now you have six more nurses going to leave? Who is going to be in that room?” she asked. “Nurses are tired, we are burnt.”

Forced overtime hurts the ability of nurses to handle family obligations and care for their children, while also jeopardizing patient safety, Davis said.

“The quality of patient care diminishes when nurses are physically, mentally, and emotionally drained,” she said, noting that nurses are administering medication while sleep-deprived.

“The consequences can be deadly for our patients,” Davis said, as “tired nurses make more errors.”

Jackson’s bill would establish monetary fines of up to $3,000 for violation of the mandatory overtime law.

“And workers receive an additional 15 percent of their overtime pay,” Jackson said.

“[Frankly], the hospitals and organizations need to hire more nurses,” said State Senator Robert Jackson.

He pointed out many that hospitals have hired traveling nurses to fill staffing shortages during the pandemic, but due to the terms of their contract, traveling nurses are not mandated to work overtime.

“Who gets all of those [forced] assignments are the people who work in the hospitals,” Jackson said. “Quite frankly, the hospitals and organizations need to hire more nurses.”

Kozma said that abuses of mandatory overtime law were occurring well before the pandemic, but have worsened as healthcare facilities are not being held accountable.

One of the bills would establish monetary fines for violation of the mandatory overtime law.

“Our priority is always the patient and caring for them, and we will continue to do so and rise above, but we need to have this law completely in place so that this doesn’t happen anymore,” Kozma said. “They can’t keep abusing us like this.”