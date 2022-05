Arte en el Alto

Since 2008, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has presented the Uptown Arts Stroll, which features open studios, art exhibitions, concerts, literary events, and performances during the month of June. Each year, the Art Stroll is represented by a winning poster image. The contest invites local artists to submit their concept of the Stroll as the area’s signature art celebration. Here are the three top selections of 2022. For more info, please visit nomaanyc.org/artstroll.