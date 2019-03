Dream Bigger New York

By Monica Sibri

After years of organizing, the New York State legislature has finally listened to immigrant New Yorkers and passed the New York Dream Act.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in this call for celebration after the decade it took to be a reality. But no elected official should be celebrating it as a triumph without including driver’s licenses and ensuring our full inclusion in the community.

The Dream Act puts an end to a decade-long fight for immigrant youth to receive equal access to higher education, but then locks them in a room and throws away the key for them to not dream beyond the classroom.

Passing the Dream Act alone falls short of a true Justice Agenda Governor Cuomo promised New Yorkers earlier this year.

As an undocumented immigrant, I know firsthand the emotional pain and systemic barriers we face, including accessing financial aid to obtain higher education or living with the fear of deportation. Thousands of immigrant youth and families now live with those lifelong traumatic memories, thanks to the decade of gridlock in the legislature to pass the Dream Act.

One way for legislators, including Governor Cuomo, to demonstrate their true support and to stand up for immigrants is to restore driver’s licenses for all, regardless of immigration status.

Access to a driver’s license can help immigrants secure jobs, go to the doctor, and start living without the fear of being put into a deportation pipeline.

Also, as more undocumented youth enter and graduate college, it will be critical for them to have a driver’s license to ensure they find employment. This is particularly important for DACA recipients as their legal status remains a tenuous reality in the Trump administration after the program was revoked in 2017.

The benefits of this bill go beyond protecting immigrants. According to the Fiscal Policy Institute (FPI), the state will benefit with $57 million in annual state revenue and $26 million in one-time revenue just for granting access to driver’s licenses to an estimated 26,500 undocumented immigrants. Beyond ensuring that properly licensed and insured drivers are on our roads, the new revenue streams could serve all New Yorkers if used to fix long-standing issues, such as those at the MTA.

To date, twelve states and the District of Columbia have already granted undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses.

While other states have moved forward, New York remains stalled.

As far back as 2005, Utah adopted the bill. It was sponsored by a Republican. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers just announced the state will be driver’s licenses for all as part of this year’s state budget.

New York will stop falling behind Republican states like Utah if our elected officials deliver on their promises and pass driver’s licenses for all now.

Dream Bigger, New York.

We can and must do this, now.

Monica Sibri came to the United States from Ecuador two months after her 16th birthday. She is a graduate student at George Washington University, completing a masters in Political Management. Monica is the founder of CUNY DREAMers and co-founder of New York DREAMers.