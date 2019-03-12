Ready and Robust

City Census Director plans for city response

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Unless every New Yorker fills out the 2020 Census, the city leaves money on the table.

Not if Julie Menin has anything to do with it.

Menin, New York City’s newly appointed Census Director, drove that message home at a Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) gathering Thurs., March 7. The forum was hosted by CCEM as part of its Newsmakers Q&A series.

“With this Census, it is not an overstatement to say that there could not be more at stake,” said Menin, who is both Census Director and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy. Her dual roles reflect the urgent and divergent natures of planning for this particular census. “If we don’t get this right, it literally affects our funding over the next decade.”

The Constitution requires a Census every 10 years, and money and power are the heart of what is at stake. During the next decade, the government will dole out about $7 trillion in federal aid nationally. Funding and political representation are determined by population counts. When people go uncounted, the city loses a proportionate amount of money and possible seats in the House of Representatives.

Menin, who spoke at City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, said the $7 trillion goes to public housing, education, infrastructure, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infants and Children (WIC) food programs, emergency preparedness and more than 300 other social service programs.

“No matter what the issue [is] New Yorkers care so deeply about,” she said, “it takes five minutes to fill this form out. There couldn’t be a more important thing that New Yorkers could do.”

Ten years ago, New Yorkers were less responsive than others across the country. The city’s overall response rate to the 2010 Census was 61.9 percent. By comparison, the country had a 74 percent overall response rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Menin called those numbers wholly inadequate, and said, “Basically, we’re just letting other jurisdictions have money that rightfully belongs to New York City. We are not going to do that again.”

This decennial count presents several challenges. For the first time in 70 years, the U.S. government proposed adding a citizenship question to the Census. Anticipating lower response rates, immigrant-rich cities and states across the U.S. fear an undercount.

There are an estimated 600,000 undocumented immigrants in New York City. If they remain uncounted, the city could lose billions in funding during the next 10 years and could also potentially lose two Congressional seats in the House of Representatives.

“It’s not only happening in New York,” she said. “There could be a seismic sea change in the balance of the electoral college as a result of the citizenship question. Let’s just be clear what this is really about.”

Menin said the decision to add the question is part of Trump’s war on immigration. “Are we going to let the Trump administration win, are we going to let them defund New York City and move this funding to red states? Is that what we as New Yorkers are going to do? I don’t think so,” she said.

Menin’s commitment to the cause is as much political as it is personal. Her mother and grandmother arrived in the U.S. after surviving the Holocaust. Other family members never made it. She takes immigration issues to heart.

“We have to send a loud and clear message to the Trump administration that they are not going to succeed in suppressing the rights of immigrants in our city,” she said.

New York and other states sued Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to block the addition of the citizenship question. In January, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, and said Ross violated the Administrative Procedure Act. In an unusual move, the case is bypassing the Appellate Court and is headed directly to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is expected to decide by June, before the Census Bureau starts printing its forms.

“We are confident that the facts of the law are on our side,” said Menin. “We are absolutely vindicated by Judge Furman’s opinion.”

Regardless of the outcome, Title 13 of the U.S. Code prohibits sharing individual Census data with anyone, including another government agency. If a Census employee ever shares data with anyone, they risk up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

Should the citizenship question be placed on the form, some have suggested that respondents leave it blank as an act of protest.

But the city cannot direct respondents to not answer a question. According to Title 13, it is a felony to tell people not to fill out the Census. Menin added that when people hear the word boycott, they are likely to boycott the entire Census. “And that will have disastrous effects on the whole census and that will have disastrous implications for New York. We will lose literally hundreds of millions of dollars of funding.”

If one question is left blank, the Census form is still valid. But leaving three or more questions unanswered means the response won’t count and a Census worker will likely come calling for a full response. “For example, if someone decides if they don’t want to fill out the gender question, they are not comfortable with it, they don’t want to fill it out, that is their prerogative. But the city can’t be put in a position where we’re urging people to boycott this, because again, that is a felony and we are not going to do that,” she said.

This is first time the Census will be conducted mostly online. For those New Yorkers without computer access, the city is planning pop-up Census locations and is partnering with libraries and other organizations to conduct extensive outreach events.

The city will be micro-targeting messages to get the word out. It will also partner with faith-based and community organizations to reach people in their own neighborhoods to boost the response rate.

Online responses allow the city to see in near-real time which neighborhoods respond and which do not. If certain areas have low response rates, it’s likely that the city’s Census Office will target the neighborhoods and hold community events, enticing people to respond.

Menin’s office is gearing up to hire about 50 people who are deeply connected in their neighborhoods and know their communities inside out. Next year, the U.S. Census Bureau will also hire at least 22,000 people nationally for both full and part-time work. In 2010, it employed mostly people from out-of-state to count New Yorkers. “We do not want that to happen again, so we are now working on getting the word out that these jobs are open and urging New Yorkers to apply for them,” she said.

While the government cannot offer any type of inducement or reward to vote, getting people to fill out the Census is a different matter. Menin would not reveal the upcoming strategies to get people to take five minutes to fill out the form. It’s likely there will some spirited competition involved—perhaps even a city-wide contest to see which neighborhood can reach a 100 percent response rate.

For the record, Northern Manhattan is tops when it comes to responding to the Census.

Washington Heights North, Washington Heights South and Marble Hill-Inwood were three of the top four best responders to the 2010 Census, with just over a 76 percent response rate, slightly better than the national average. In fact, Washington Heights North beat the Upper West Side by more than two percentage points—and almost eight percentage points better than the Upper East Side.

Uptown residents and stakeholders were justly proud of the fact that they had the city’s highest response rate and that Dominicans in particular came out to be counted in the Census.

“Quite frankly, they went door-to-door, held tons of town halls and were at every community board meeting,” said Menin. “They out-organized other neighborhoods.”

Newsmakers Q&As are on-the-record conversations of public officials with journalists from community and ethnic media across New York City. The series is a signature program of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM). For more information, please visit ccem.journalism.cuny.edu