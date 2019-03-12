- English
- Español
Ready and Robust
City Census Director plans for city response
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Unless every New Yorker fills out the 2020 Census, the city leaves money on the table.
Not if Julie Menin has anything to do with it.
Menin, New York City’s newly appointed Census Director, drove that message home at a Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) gathering Thurs., March 7. The forum was hosted by CCEM as part of its Newsmakers Q&A series.
“With this Census, it is not an overstatement to say that there could not be more at stake,” said Menin, who is both Census Director and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy. Her dual roles reflect the urgent and divergent natures of planning for this particular census. “If we don’t get this right, it literally affects our funding over the next decade.”
The Constitution requires a Census every 10 years, and money and power are the heart of what is at stake. During the next decade, the government will dole out about $7 trillion in federal aid nationally. Funding and political representation are determined by population counts. When people go uncounted, the city loses a proportionate amount of money and possible seats in the House of Representatives.
Menin, who spoke at City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, said the $7 trillion goes to public housing, education, infrastructure, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infants and Children (WIC) food programs, emergency preparedness and more than 300 other social service programs.
“No matter what the issue [is] New Yorkers care so deeply about,” she said, “it takes five minutes to fill this form out. There couldn’t be a more important thing that New Yorkers could do.”
Ten years ago, New Yorkers were less responsive than others across the country. The city’s overall response rate to the 2010 Census was 61.9 percent. By comparison, the country had a 74 percent overall response rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Menin called those numbers wholly inadequate, and said, “Basically, we’re just letting other jurisdictions have money that rightfully belongs to New York City. We are not going to do that again.”
This decennial count presents several challenges. For the first time in 70 years, the U.S. government proposed adding a citizenship question to the Census. Anticipating lower response rates, immigrant-rich cities and states across the U.S. fear an undercount.
There are an estimated 600,000 undocumented immigrants in New York City. If they remain uncounted, the city could lose billions in funding during the next 10 years and could also potentially lose two Congressional seats in the House of Representatives.
“It’s not only happening in New York,” she said. “There could be a seismic sea change in the balance of the electoral college as a result of the citizenship question. Let’s just be clear what this is really about.”
Menin said the decision to add the question is part of Trump’s war on immigration. “Are we going to let the Trump administration win, are we going to let them defund New York City and move this funding to red states? Is that what we as New Yorkers are going to do? I don’t think so,” she said.
Menin’s commitment to the cause is as much political as it is personal. Her mother and grandmother arrived in the U.S. after surviving the Holocaust. Other family members never made it. She takes immigration issues to heart.
“We have to send a loud and clear message to the Trump administration that they are not going to succeed in suppressing the rights of immigrants in our city,” she said.
New York and other states sued Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to block the addition of the citizenship question. In January, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, and said Ross violated the Administrative Procedure Act. In an unusual move, the case is bypassing the Appellate Court and is headed directly to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is expected to decide by June, before the Census Bureau starts printing its forms.
“We are confident that the facts of the law are on our side,” said Menin. “We are absolutely vindicated by Judge Furman’s opinion.”
Regardless of the outcome, Title 13 of the U.S. Code prohibits sharing individual Census data with anyone, including another government agency. If a Census employee ever shares data with anyone, they risk up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
Should the citizenship question be placed on the form, some have suggested that respondents leave it blank as an act of protest.
But the city cannot direct respondents to not answer a question. According to Title 13, it is a felony to tell people not to fill out the Census. Menin added that when people hear the word boycott, they are likely to boycott the entire Census. “And that will have disastrous effects on the whole census and that will have disastrous implications for New York. We will lose literally hundreds of millions of dollars of funding.”
If one question is left blank, the Census form is still valid. But leaving three or more questions unanswered means the response won’t count and a Census worker will likely come calling for a full response. “For example, if someone decides if they don’t want to fill out the gender question, they are not comfortable with it, they don’t want to fill it out, that is their prerogative. But the city can’t be put in a position where we’re urging people to boycott this, because again, that is a felony and we are not going to do that,” she said.
This is first time the Census will be conducted mostly online. For those New Yorkers without computer access, the city is planning pop-up Census locations and is partnering with libraries and other organizations to conduct extensive outreach events.
The city will be micro-targeting messages to get the word out. It will also partner with faith-based and community organizations to reach people in their own neighborhoods to boost the response rate.
Online responses allow the city to see in near-real time which neighborhoods respond and which do not. If certain areas have low response rates, it’s likely that the city’s Census Office will target the neighborhoods and hold community events, enticing people to respond.
Menin’s office is gearing up to hire about 50 people who are deeply connected in their neighborhoods and know their communities inside out. Next year, the U.S. Census Bureau will also hire at least 22,000 people nationally for both full and part-time work. In 2010, it employed mostly people from out-of-state to count New Yorkers. “We do not want that to happen again, so we are now working on getting the word out that these jobs are open and urging New Yorkers to apply for them,” she said.
While the government cannot offer any type of inducement or reward to vote, getting people to fill out the Census is a different matter. Menin would not reveal the upcoming strategies to get people to take five minutes to fill out the form. It’s likely there will some spirited competition involved—perhaps even a city-wide contest to see which neighborhood can reach a 100 percent response rate.
For the record, Northern Manhattan is tops when it comes to responding to the Census.
Washington Heights North, Washington Heights South and Marble Hill-Inwood were three of the top four best responders to the 2010 Census, with just over a 76 percent response rate, slightly better than the national average. In fact, Washington Heights North beat the Upper West Side by more than two percentage points—and almost eight percentage points better than the Upper East Side.
Uptown residents and stakeholders were justly proud of the fact that they had the city’s highest response rate and that Dominicans in particular came out to be counted in the Census.
“Quite frankly, they went door-to-door, held tons of town halls and were at every community board meeting,” said Menin. “They out-organized other neighborhoods.”
Newsmakers Q&As are on-the-record conversations of public officials with journalists from community and ethnic media across New York City. The series is a signature program of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM). For more information, please visit ccem.journalism.cuny.edu
Un conteo completo
Directora del censo planea respuesta de NYC
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
A menos que cada neoyorquino complete el censo de 2020, la ciudad deja dinero en la mesa.
No si Julie Menin tiene algo que ver con eso.
Menin, la recién nombrada directora del Censo de la ciudad de Nueva York, llevó ese mensaje a casa en una reunión del Centro para los Medios Comunitarios y Étnicos (CCEM, por sus siglas en inglés) el jueves 7 de marzo. El foro fue organizado por el CCEM como parte de su serie de preguntas y respuestas de Newsmakers.
“Con este censo, no es exagerado decir que no podría haber más en juego”, dijo Menin, quien es directora del censo y consejera ejecutiva adjunta de la Corporación para la Promoción Estratégica. Su doble rol refleja la naturaleza urgente y divergente de la planificación para este censo en particular. “Si no lo hacemos bien, literalmente afecta nuestra financiación de la próxima década”.
La Constitución exige un censo cada 10 años, y el dinero y el poder son el corazón de lo que está en juego. Durante la próxima década, el gobierno repartirá cerca de $7 billones de dólares en ayuda federal a nivel nacional. La financiación y la representación política están determinadas por el conteo de la población. Cuando las personas no son contadas, la ciudad pierde una cantidad proporcional de dinero y posibles asientos en la Cámara de Representantes.
Menin, quien habló en la Escuela de Posgrado Craig Newmark de Periodismo de la City University de Nueva York, dijo que los $7 billones de dólares se destinan a programas de vivienda pública, educación, infraestructura, Medicaid, Programas de Asistencia de Nutrición Suplementaria (SNAP, por sus siglas en inglés) y de Mujeres, Lactantes y Niños (WIC, por sus siglas en inglés), preparación para emergencias y más de 300 otros programas de servicios sociales.
“No importa cuál sea el problema a los neoyorquinos les importa mucho”, dijo, “se necesitan cinco minutos para completar este formulario. No podría haber una cosa más importante que los neoyorquinos pudieran hacer”.
Hace diez años, los neoyorquinos respondían menos que otros en todo el país. La tasa de respuesta general de la ciudad al censo de 2010 fue de 61.9 por ciento. En comparación, el país tuvo una tasa de respuesta general del 74 por ciento, según la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos.
Menin dijo que esos números eran totalmente inadecuados, y comentó: “Básicamente, estamos permitiendo que otras jurisdicciones tengan dinero que legítimamente pertenece a la ciudad de Nueva York. No vamos a hacer eso otra vez”.
Este conteo decenal presenta varios retos. Por primera vez en 70 años, el gobierno de los Estados Unidos propuso agregar una pregunta de ciudadanía al Censo. Anticipando tasas de respuesta más bajas, las ciudades y los estados ricos en inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos temen un recuento insuficiente.
Se estima que hay 600,000 inmigrantes indocumentados en la ciudad de Nueva York. Si permanecen sin contabilizar, la ciudad podría perder miles de millones en fondos durante los próximos 10 años y también podría perder dos escaños en el Congreso en la Cámara de Representantes.
“No solo está sucediendo en Nueva York”, dijo. “Podría haber un cambio radical en el balance del colegio electoral como resultado de la pregunta sobre ciudadanía. Seamos claros de qué se trata realmente”.
Menin explicó que la decisión de agregar la pregunta es parte de la guerra de Trump contra la inmigración. “¿Vamos a dejar que gane el gobierno de Trump, que dejen sin fondos a la ciudad de Nueva York y trasladen estos fondos a estados rojos? ¿Eso es lo que nosotros, como neoyorquinos, vamos a hacer? No lo creo”, exclamó.
El compromiso de Menin con la causa es tanto político como personal. Su madre y su abuela llegaron a los Estados Unidos después de sobrevivir al Holocausto. Otros miembros de la familia nunca lo lograron.
“Tenemos que enviar un fuerte y claro mensaje al gobierno de Trump de que no van a tener éxito en la supresión de los derechos de los inmigrantes en nuestra ciudad”, señaló.
Nueva York y otros estados demandaron el secretario de Comercio Wilbur Ross para bloquear la incorporación de la pregunta sobre ciudadanía. En enero, el juez de distrito Jesse Furman del Distrito Sur de Nueva York falló a favor de los demandantes, y dijo que Ross violó la Ley de Procedimiento Administrativo. En un movimiento inusual, el caso no pasa por el Tribunal de Apelación y se va directamente a la Corte Suprema. Se espera que el tribunal supremo emita una decisión antes de junio, cuando la Oficina del Censo comienza a imprimir sus formularios.
“Estamos seguros de que los hechos de la ley están de nuestro lado”, dijo Menin. “Estamos absolutamente justificados por la opinión del juez Furman”.
Independientemente del resultado, el Título 13 del Código de los Estados Unidos prohíbe compartir datos individuales del Censo con cualquier persona, incluida otra agencia gubernamental. Si un empleado del Censo comparte datos con alguien, se arriesga a pasar hasta cinco años de prisión y a multas de hasta $250,000 dólares.
Si la pregunta de ciudadanía se permite en el formulario del Censo, algunos han sugerido que sería mejor saltarse esa pregunta específica como forma de protesta.
Pero la ciudad no puede sugerir a los encuestados no responder una pregunta. Según el Título 13, es un delito decirle a la gente que no llene el Censo. Menin agregó que cuando las personas escuchan la palabra boicot, es probable que boicoteen todo el Censo. “Y eso tendrá efectos desastrosos en todo el censo y tendrá consecuencias desastrosas para Nueva York. Perderemos literalmente cientos de millones de dólares de fondos”.
Si una pregunta se deja en blanco, el formulario del censo aún es válido. Pero dejar sin responder tres o más preguntas significa que la respuesta no contará y que un trabajador del Censo probablemente llegará pidiendo una respuesta completa. “Por ejemplo, si alguien decide que no quiere completar la pregunta de género porque no se siente cómodo o no quiere completarla, esa es su prerrogativa. Pero no se puede poner a la ciudad en una posición en la que instemos a la gente a boicotear esto, porque nuevamente, eso es un delito grave y no lo vamos a hacer”, dijo.
Esta es la primera vez que el censo se realizará principalmente en línea. Para los neoyorquinos sin acceso a computadoras, la ciudad está planeando ubicaciones emergentes para el censo y se está asociando con bibliotecas y otras organizaciones para llevar a cabo extensos eventos de divulgación.
La ciudad estará enviando mensajes micro-segmentados para correr la voz. También se asociará con organizaciones religiosas y comunitarias para llegar a las personas en sus propios vecindarios y aumentar la tasa de respuesta.
Las respuestas en línea permiten a la ciudad ver en tiempo casi real qué barrios responden y cuáles no. Si ciertas áreas tienen bajos índices de respuesta, es probable que la Oficina del Censo de la ciudad se dirija a los vecindarios y celebre eventos comunitarios, incitando a las personas a responder.
La oficina de Menin se está preparando para contratar a unas 50 personas que están profundamente conectadas en sus vecindarios y conocen de igual forma a sus comunidades. El próximo año, la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos también contratará a por lo menos 22,000 personas a nivel nacional, tanto para trabajo a tiempo completo como a tiempo parcial. En 2010, empleó principalmente a personas de otros estados para contar a los neoyorquinos. “No queremos que eso vuelva a suceder, por lo que ahora estamos trabajando para hacer correr la voz de que estos trabajos están abiertos e instando a los neoyorquinos a solicitarlos”, dijo.
Si bien el gobierno no puede ofrecer ningún tipo de incentivo o recompensa para votar, lograr que las personas completen el Censo es un asunto diferente. Menin no reveló las próximas estrategias para que las personas se tomen cinco minutos para completar el formulario. Es probable que haya alguna competencia involucrada, tal vez incluso una competencia en toda la ciudad para ver qué vecindario puede alcanzar una tasa de respuesta del 100 por ciento.
Para que conste, el norte de Manhattan es el mejor en lo que se refiere a responder al Censo.
Washington Heights North, Washington Heights South y Marble Hill-Inwood fueron tres de los cuatro mejores encuestados del Censo del 2010, con un poco más del 76 por ciento de respuesta, ligeramente arriba del promedio nacional. De hecho, Washington Heights North venció al Upper West Side en más de dos puntos porcentuales, y casi ocho puntos porcentuales mejor que el Upper East Side.
Los residentes y las partes interesadas del norte del condado estuvieron justamente orgullosos del hecho de tener la tasa de respuesta más alta de la ciudad y de que los dominicanos en particular salieron para ser incluidos en el Censo.
“Francamente, fueron de puerta en puerta, organizaron toneladas de ayuntamientos y asistieron a todas las reuniones de la junta comunitaria”, dijo Menin. “Ellos superaron a otros barrios”.
Preguntas y Respuestas de Newsmakers son conversaciones informales de funcionarios con periodistas de medios comunitarios y étnicos de la ciudad de Nueva York. La serie es un programa exclusivo del Centro para los Medios Comunitarios y Étnicos (CCEM, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite ccem.journalism.cuny.edu.