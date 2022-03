Boost Blueprint

New plan aims to increase Covid booster rates

By Gregg McQueen

The plan focuses on combating Covid.

Go all out.

New York City should provide every resident lacking a Covid-19 booster with an automatic appointment to get the shot – and conduct a comprehensive campaign to reach everyone in need of a dose.

The 5-point massive outreach plan was proposed by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine on March 16.

As a way to increase booster rates, Levine is calling for a citywide campaign that would give unboosted New Yorkers a text, email, and postcard with a pre-set appointment at a location convenient to them.

Some people “might not actually go to the appointment, but we think that many people will, because it will give them that nudge,” Levine said during a virtual press conference on March 16.

“We’re not talking about anti-vaxxers,” he said. “We’re talking about over 3 million people… who have gotten their first shot or shots but have not yet gotten their booster.”

Automatic appointments would go to New Yorkers who already received doses of a Covid vaccine but failed to get a booster, the plan said, which proposes bringing back the city’s $100 incentive plan for getting a booster, which expired in February.

Levine also suggested that door-to-door outreach be performed.

Increasing booster rates is central to the plan.

Upping booster rates is just one element of a plan, dubbed “Stay Healthy to Stay Open,” compiled through the borough’s Covid Recovery Task Force, which Levine launched in January.

Levine was joined at the virtual press conference by Taskforce Chair Aldrin Bonilla and Dr. Jay Varma, a task force member and former health advisor to the de Blasio administration.

Bonilla referred to the taskforce as a “brain trust” with “high expertise” that will release policy recommendations to improve the city’s Covid response. The goal, noted Bonilla, was “to get ahead of this.”

Early studies indicate that the current vaccines are effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which are currently driving infection rates in Europe, Varma said.

“One of the lessons that we’ve learned is that the maximum benefit really comes from getting three doses of this vaccine, and that’s really the benefit to prevent hospitalization and death,” said Varma.

The plan also calls for the city to increase availability of high-quality masks and provide all New Yorkers with Covid safety bags that include rapid test kits, masks, thermometers, pulse oximeters, and hand sanitizer.

“We do want to prioritize those communities that are at highest risk, but ultimately we do want everyone to have this kind of resource,” Levine said.

In addition, the plan asks for the city to improve Covid data collection by several actions, including: monitoring disease in long-term care facilities and shelters, using publicly shared wastewater data, and including data on emergency room visits, hospital capacity, and wastewater in Mayor Eric Adams’ color-coded Covid alert system.

Bonilla said another aspect of the plan was to ensure equity in the city’s recovery.

“We want to make sure that we’re clearly aware of the needs of the communities that have been the epicenter and disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Levine said the city needs to take “sensible actions now” to ensure that future Covid waves do not wreak havoc on the city. He noted that Covid rates are currently spiking in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe.

“What’s happening in the UK is particularly important for us because, really, Britain has been our pandemic twin throughout the past two years,” said Levine. “Generally, waves that have hit the UK and London specifically, have hit us just a few weeks later.”

