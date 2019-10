Plan approved to close Rikers, build community jails

The City Council passed a controversial plan on Thursday to close the Rikers Island detention complex by 2026 and build four new community-based jails.

First announced by the de Blasio administration in 2018, the plan was approved by the Council at its stated meeting.

The $8 billion plan will reduce the overall capacity of city jails to 3,300 by 2026.

All of the borough-based jail sites will feature community and retail space. In Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, new jails will be constructed out of existing facilities. A fourth site in the Bronx will be constructed on the site of a tow pound in Mott Haven, and will be the only one of the new jails not to be located next to a courthouse.

The Council voted 36-13 in favor of the new jails, except for the Bronx site, which logged a 35-14 vote.

Before the meeting, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson stressed the importance of closing Rikers.

“Rikers Island is a stain on New York City,” he said. “Rikers Island should have been closed decades ago.”

“As a city, we must do everything we can to move away from the failed policies of mass incarceration,” he added. “That is what we are doing today. We are on the cusp of a new, more humane era for New York City.”

Councilmember Rafael Salamanca voted against the Bronx site and issued a statement explaining the “No” vote as tied to the ongoing operation of the 800-bed Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center (known as the Barge), which was intended to serve as a temporary site since 1992.

“Asking our community to accept a brand new jail without closing the Barge first is wholly unacceptable and disingenuous,” said Salamanca. “I have given the administration numerous opportunities to address this concern, but have been vastly disappointed each time at not even hearing the most preliminary estimated timeline to sinking the boat.”

“The administration cannot simply ignore the valid concerns of the community and expect us to accept this decision,” he added. “I implore Mayor de Blasio to continue exploring all siting options near the Bronx County Courthouse where it belongs, and once and for all, SINK.THE.BARGE!”

Nonetheless, Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed the passage of the bills as an extraordinary victory.

“Today, we made history. The era of mass incarceration is over. It’s over,” he boasted at a press conference.

The four Councilmembers whose districts would contain the new jails all voted in favor of the bills, despite initial hesitation when the plan was first announced.

Councilmember Diana Ayala pointed to the city’s willingness to fund community resources as part of the plan as a key reason for her support.

“With a new youth hub, improved community centers and an expansion of the Cure Violence program, Mott Haven youth will have access to resources that will help ensure they lead healthy, productive and rewarding lives,” said Ayala in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the administration to ensure these investments are promptly delivered to the South Bronx.”

Not everyone was enamored with the new plan – prior to the Council meeting, two protestors were arrested outside of City Hall, while the balcony section of the Council chambers was cleared after advocates began shouting and dropping leaflets on lawmakers below.

Among the most ardent critics were members of the No New Jails NYC Coalition, which quickly denounced the vote. The group, founded in 2018, is a “multiracial, intergenerational, abolitionist network and campaign” that has fought against the administration’s plans to twin the closure of Rikers with the establishment of any new jails.

“We are outraged and disgusted by the result of Thursday’s City Council vote. With an opportunity to take a stand against the centuries-old and universally-failed strategy of fixing jails by building jails, the Council failed miserably. To the very last minute, politicians based their votes on duplicitous claims, outraged lies, and manufactured concern for formerly, currently, and future incarcerated people,” read the statement released after the vote.

Moreover, the organization pledged to continue its work:

“But this fight is not over. These jails are not built, and they will not be built. We are more committed than ever to closing Rikes immediately with no new jails. And, no doubt about it: we will win.”

Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., who staunchly opposed the efforts to build a jail at the Mott Haven site, commended the closure of Rikers but slammed the city for the way the process was handled.

“Throughout this process I have been advocating to build the new jail adjacent to the existing Bronx Hall of Justice. With our citywide inmate population at a historical low, the Mayor’s Office has already admitted that the size of these jails can be reduced, which further validates that the Bronx jail could be moved to its proper location next to the court system, like the other boroughs,” Díaz said. “I sincerely hope that the city’s failure to engage with the community on site selection for such a major infrastructure project will not adversely impact this borough for decades to come.”

The Council also voted on a resolution to file an application that would change the zoning of Rikers Island to that of a “public place” so it cannot be used as a jail after December 2026.

In a statement, Vocal-NY Civil Rights Campaign Director Nick Encalada-Malinowski said the fight to improve the criminal justice system would continue.

“The reality is that absent continued community pressure, no promises from politicians, no legislation or zoning codes will save us. Regardless of the vote, the fate of Rikers Island; the size, capacity and conditions of New York City jails; and our city’s consideration of mass incarceration as a systemic policy failure, will depend on our ability to collectively build and to increase pressure for change.”

Also expressing concern was the Commissioner James O’Neill of the New York Police Department (NYPD), who noted that the city’s capacity to house incarcerated individuals will be greatly reduced.

“I’m concerned,” said O’Neill in an interview. “I’m really concerned going forward with the reduced capacity that we’ll be able to keep the city as safe as possible.”