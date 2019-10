Fighting Fear

Officials speak on impact of public charge rule

By Gregg McQueen

It may be Halloween season – but there’s no reason to be spooked.

City officials are out in full force to assuage the fears of local immigrants.

Even after the federal government’s attempts to enact a rule on so-called “public charge” failed, officials say they know that residents are rattled.

“This is a policy that is really grounded in fear,” stated Steven Banks, Commissioner of Human Resources Administration (HRA)/Department of Social Services (DSS).

On October 11, judges in New York, California and Washington State issued a temporary injunction against amendments to the so-called “public charge” rule.

The injunction is in effect nationwide and blocks proposed changes that would have allowed green card and visa applicants to be turned down if they have low incomes or little education, have used benefits such as food stamps, Section 8 housing vouchers, or Medicaid, or are deemed likely to use them in the future.

Banks took part in a panel discussion held at the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY on October 16, and stressed that the public charge rule is not in effect and does not apply for citizenship applications or current green card holders.

“New Yorkers should not dis-enroll from public benefits, they shouldn’t refrain from seeking public assistance, they should get legal guidance available for free and confidentially,” insisted Banks.

Beside Banks was Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, who said the city’s goal was to ensure that immigrant communities “do not needlessly forgo food, health, or other benefits that they’re perfectly eligible for.”

Critics of the proposed rule change had insisted it would frighten immigrants away from enrolling in public benefits.

New Yorkers with questions or concerns about public charge can access free legal help by calling ActionNYC at 800.354.0365 or 311 and saying “public charge,” Mostofi and Banks said.

Mostofi said the public charge rule could be “deeply confusing and complicated” for immigrants in terms of its impact on them.

“We’re looking at how to effectively communicate to our community without needlessly elevating fear and concern but ensuring that people are protected and empowered to make decisions for themselves and their family,” she said.

To this end, the city agencies have conducted phone banks, help desks and information sessions intended to answer concerns directly.

Banks said that as of June 2019, approximately 1.5 million New York City residents were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. About 200,000 of them are non-citizens, but legally entitled to receive SNAP benefits, he said.

Between January 2017, when word of the public charge proposal first emerged, and January 2019, SNAP enrollments by non-citizens decreased more than 15 percent, Banks said.

In comparison, enrollments by citizens declined by one percent.

“These are things that are actually happening as a result of merely saying that this rule might come,” said Banks.

Also appearing on the CCEM panel were Chris Keeley, NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Director of Legal Affairs, and Sarah Nolan, a Supervising Attorney for the LegalHealth program at New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) participated in a panel in which they discussed the effects that the mere threat of the law had on immigrant communities citywide.

Keeley said he has seen an impact since the public charge proposal was first rumored.

“We started hearing patients saying ‘No thank you’ for applying to insurance coverage. We started to hear patients saying ‘No thank you’ to continue receiving health care,” he remarked. “What we’ve been doing is trying to help our staff be prepared to engage those patients. The eligibility for those benefits will not be changing based on this rule.”

Keeley said that NYC Health + Hospitals was dedicated to the privacy of people’s personal data, and stressed that the system does not share information with the government.

“We don’t record, we don’t track any information regarding the immigration status of our patients,” said Keeley.

While the rule is now blocked from going into effect, the courts will continue to consider whether it should be allowed to take effect in the future.

Mostofi repeated a quote from Judge George Daniels of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, who issued the preliminary injunction in New York. She noted that Daniels wrote in his ruling that the proposed rule is simply a new “policy of exclusion in search of justification – it is repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility.”

Mostofi said the rule change put forward by the Trump administration was, “in our belief, illegal.”

“We are very strongly and clearly sending a message that New York City stands with our immigrant communities, that we believe in a system that is fair. We do not believe in a system that only works for the wealthy,” she stated. “We want our immigration laws to be upheld and respected as they have been designed by Congress.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/publiccharge or call 800.354.0365.