- English
- Español
The Pining of El Piragüero
By Gregg McQueen
Lin-Manuel Miranda can’t wait.
The award-winning artist and uptown native is eager for Northern Manhattan residents to see the film version of his musical In The Heights. Slated for release next summer by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie was filmed this summer in Washington Heights.
Speaking to Manhattan Times at the United Palace on October 17, Miranda, who will play the role of El Piragüero in the film version, expressed excitement about viewing a post-production version of the film with Quiara Alegría Hudes, who co-wrote the story and the music.
“Quiara and I go see a rough cut tomorrow morning,” he said. “The trailer will hopefully be ready by the beginning of next year, because we come out in June.”
Directed by John M. Chu, the film features Anthony Ramos in the role of Usnavi and also stars Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, and Marc Anthony.
Miranda said his goal is to premiere the film in Washington Heights, and remarked that he was proud to hold the production in the neighborhood and help support the local economy.
“Almost all of the extras in the movie are local hires, there are local hires in the production team,” Miranda said. “We couldn’t just impose our will and impose our crews on the street. We have to become family.”
“The goal was not only to capture the soul of our neighborhood, but leave it better than we found it,” he added.
Earlier that day, at 809 Restaurant on Dyckman Street, Miranda and Hudes were present at a luncheon hosted by Warner Bros. to thank local community groups with helping to support the film.
“When I started writing In The Heights with Lin back in the day, to me it was the story of a family. And not just a family by blood, a family by choice and by necessity and by zip code, and that’s what this room represents,” Hudes said.
The In The Heights production was responsible for spending about one million dollars in the local community, said Karla Sayles, Director of Public Affairs at Warner Bros. Entertainment. This included about $65,000 paid to local restaurants for lunches for cast and crew, and about $230,000 to local hires working on the movie.
“It goes to show the impact that one production can have on a community,” said Sayles.
“Thank you for welcoming us, thank you for being partners,” she said to attendees. “Thank you for truly helping us to do something that I know will be so special.”
Miranda recalled the experience of filming on the streets in full view of neighborhood residents.
“It was great to see neighbors coming and bringing us food, neighbors saying ‘Thank you for doing this,'” he remarked. “Often, I would come to the set I couldn’t tell who were our background extras and who were just neighborhood residents. We made this movie in public. It was very rewarding.”
Miranda noted that the uptown neighborhoods referenced in the musical are ever-changing, with new waves of residents altering the streetscapes, businesses and community spaces that seem so familiar now.
The film, he argued, “immortalized” what exists now for generations to come.
He also cited a scene filmed at Highbridge Park pool — for the musical number “96,000” — done with 500 extras, as one of his favorite parts of the production.
One of the difficulties of filming was the temporary disarray caused by the production’s vehicles taking up swaths of street parking uptown, Miranda said.
“The challenge when you film anywhere on location in New York is, ‘Hey, we’re going to [screw] up your parking for a bit,’” he laughed. “I was very active in saying, your parking is going to be tougher, but your block is going to be immortalized and that’s forever. For an inconvenience of a day or a week, it’ll be worth it.”
Mino Lora, Co-Founder and Executive Director of People’s Theatre Project, which conducts youth theater programs, said her organization helped with casting for the film.
“We had students who appeared as extras, and our teaching aides were part of it,” Lora said. “Being able to give that experience to our young people was a great thing.”
In June, students from George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights put on a performance of In the Heights, and they received a surprise visit from Miranda. He jumped onstage during the curtain call of the show, which was performed at the school where he took his SATs as a young man.
“It was amazing. It was like a dream come true,” said Zulaika Velázquez, who directed the high school performance. “My students couldn’t believe it.”
Velázquez said the success of the immigrant-driven story In The Heights, and that of local boy Miranda, serves as an example to young students of what they can achieve.
“For my students, it’s important to understand that they do have a voice. It’s important for them to see what’s possible,” she stated. Her students, many of whom are from immigrant families, have long connected with the musical, and held a party to celebrate the show’s Tony success in 2008.
“What In The Heights was able to prove is that when we come together, our collective voice is strong,” she added. “Immigrants contribute so much to the fabric of our society and the kids were able to connect with that.”
Miranda said he is still awed by the process of creating the film in his own neighborhood.
“The part that you can’t imagine coming true, when you write about a neighborhood with love and with honesty as we tried to do 11 years ago, is to actually put those songs and those scenes on the streets that they’re about.”
For now, Miranda is counting the days until the film’s debut.
“You’re going to be so proud,” he promised. “All we ever wanted was to make this neighborhood proud.”
El piragüero anheloso
Por Gregg McQueen
Lin-Manuel Miranda no puede esperar.
El galardonado artista y nativo del norte del condado está ansioso por que los residentes del norte de Manhattan vean la versión cinematográfica de su musical In The Heights. Programada para estrenarse el próximo verano por Warner Bros. Pictures, la película fue filmada este verano en Washington Heights.
Hablando con Manhattan Times en el United Palace el 17 de octubre, Miranda, quien interpretará el papel de El Piragüero en la versión cinematográfica, expresó entusiasmo por ver una versión de postproducción de la película con Quiara Alegría Hudes, quien co-escribió la historia y la música.
“Quiara y yo vamos a ver un primer corte mañana por la mañana”, dijo. “Esperamos que el tráiler esté listo para principios del próximo año, porque saldremos en junio”.
Dirigida por John M. Chu, la película presenta a Anthony Ramos en el papel de Usnavi y también está protagonizada por Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera y Marc Anthony.
Miranda dijo que su objetivo es estrenar la película en Washington Heights y comentó estar orgulloso de mantener la producción en el vecindario y ayudar a apoyar la economía local.
“Casi todos los extras en la película son empleados locales y hay empleados locales en el equipo de producción”, dijo Miranda. “No podríamos simplemente imponer nuestra voluntad y a nuestros equipos en la calle. Tenemos que convertirnos en familia”.
“El objetivo no solo era capturar el alma de nuestro vecindario, sino dejarlo mejor de lo que lo encontramos”, agregó.
Ese mismo día, en el 809 Restauran en la calle Dyckman, Miranda y Hudes estuvieron presentes en un almuerzo organizado por Warner Bros. para agradecer a los grupos comunitarios locales por ayudar a apoyar la película.
“Cuando empecé a escribir In The Heights con Lin en aquellos días, para mí era la historia de una familia. Y no solo una familia de sangre, sino una por elección, por necesidad y por código postal, y eso es lo que representa esta sala”, dijo Hudes.
La producción de In The Heights fue responsable de gastar alrededor de un millón de dólares en la comunidad local, dijo Karla Sayles, directora de asuntos públicos de Warner Bros. Entertainment. Esto incluyó alrededor de $65,000 dólares pagados a restaurantes locales por almuerzos para el elenco y el equipo, y alrededor de $230,000 dólares a empleados locales que trabajaron en la película.
“Esto demuestra el impacto que una producción puede tener en una comunidad”, dijo Sayles.
“Gracias por darnos la bienvenida, gracias por ser socios”, dijo a los asistentes. “Gracias por ayudarnos realmente a hacer algo que sé que será tan especial”.
Miranda recordó la experiencia de filmar en las calles a la vista de los residentes del vecindario.
“Fue genial ver a los vecinos venir y traernos comida, vecinos diciendo: gracias por hacer esto”, comentó. “A menudo venía al set y no podía decir quiénes eran nuestros extras de fondo y quiénes solo eran residentes del vecindario. Hicimos esta película en público. Fue muy gratificante”.
Miranda señaló que los vecindarios del norte de Manhattan mencionados en el musical están en constante cambio, con nuevas oleadas de residentes que alteran los paisajes urbanos, los negocios y los espacios comunitarios que ahora parecen tan familiares.
La película, argumentó, “inmortalizó” lo que existe ahora para las generaciones venideras.
También citó una escena filmada en la piscina de Highbridge Park, para el número musical “96,000”, hecha con 500 extras, como una de sus partes favoritas de la producción.
Una de las dificultades de la filmación fue el desorden temporal causado por los vehículos de la producción que ocuparon franjas de estacionamiento en las calles en la zona alta, dijo Miranda.
“El desafío cuando filmas en cualquier lugar de Nueva York es: hey, vamos a [arruinar] su estacionamiento por un rato”, se rio. “Fui muy activo al decir que su estacionamiento se complicaría, pero sus manzana serían inmortalizadas por siempre. Por un inconveniente de un día o una semana, vale la pena”.
Mino Lora, cofundadora y directora ejecutivo del Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo, que dirige programas de teatro juvenil, dijo que su organización ayudó con el casting para la película.
“Tuvimos estudiantes que aparecieron como extras, y nuestros ayudantes de enseñanza fueron parte de eso”, señaló Lora. “Poder brindar esa experiencia a nuestros jóvenes fue genial”.
En junio, estudiantes del campus educativo George Washington en Washington Heights realizaron una presentación de In the Heights, y recibieron una visita sorpresa de Miranda. Saltó al escenario durante la llamada al telón del espectáculo, que se realizó en la escuela donde tomó su SAT cuando era joven.
“Fue increíble. Fue como un sueño hecho realidad”, dijo Zulaika Velázquez, quien dirigió el espectáculo de la preparatoria. “Mis alumnos no podían creerlo”.
Velázquez dijo que el éxito de la historia impulsada por inmigrantes In The Heights, y el del chico local Miranda, sirve como ejemplo a los jóvenes estudiantes de lo que pueden lograr.
“Para mis alumnos, es importante entender que tienen voz. Es importante que vean lo que es posible”, afirmó. Sus alumnos, muchos de los cuales son de familias inmigrantes, se han conectado durante mucho tiempo con el musical y celebraron una fiesta para celebrar el éxito de Tony en 2008.
“Lo que In The Heights fue capaz de demostrar que cuando nos unimos, nuestra voz colectiva es fuerte”, agregó. “Los inmigrantes contribuyen mucho al tejido de nuestra sociedad y los chicos pudieron conectarse con eso”.
Miranda dijo que aún sigue impresionado por el proceso de creación de la película en su propio vecindario.
“La parte que no puedes imaginar que se hace realidad, cuando escribes sobre un vecindario con amor y honestidad como intentamos hacer hace 11 años, es poner esas canciones y esas escenas en las calles de las que se tratan”.
Por ahora, Miranda cuenta los días hasta el debut de la película.
“Van a estar muy orgullosos”, prometió. “Todo lo que siempre quisimos fue enorgullecer a este vecindario”.