UC Recap – June 4 – June 9

June 4– June 9

I am writing this recap still in recovery mode after the truly epic bash thrown by the good folks at Presidente Beer and Boiler Room TV to celebrate the launch of Más Fuerte, a short film by Sean Frank that looks at the Dominican sound system vans and the exchange of music, culture and traditions between Santo Domingo and NYC. The event took place on June 9 at a now defunct petrol facility in Long Island City that was transformed to a massive party space replete with custom-made sound vans as well as incredible DJ sets from Nina Sky and DJ Prostyle. In addition, we were treated to performances from A. CHAL and El Mayor Clasico with Maluca La Mala hosting the festivities. Did I mention the free flowing Presidente beer for the entire duration of the event? Please hit up the site to see pictures as well videos of the next level shindig.

NEW SPOT ALERT folks! If you like craft beer, then do yourself a favor and heed my words and hit up Harlem Hops (2268 Adam Clayton Powell BLVD) ASAP. These people take their beer seriously. Harlem Hops boasts an exceptionally bespoke collection of super niche and innovative beers that will blow you away. And get this: many of the beers on tap are super local. The proprietors go out of their way to support small batch breweries that are making outstanding beers. With that said, make your way there pronto.

Ok, it’s June, people; the 2018 Uptown Arts Stroll is in full swing. Make sure you log on to www.artstroll.com to ensure you don’t miss out on all of the art awesomeness. Don’t forget to stop by Culture Hub (440 W. 202nd Street) for all types of cool events for the month of June. I’m talking comedy shows, Pride Month dance party, art exhibits and so much more. It also doubles as a great space to work as they have free Wi-Fi.

The 2018 Higher Ground Festival takes place on Saturday, June 16 at the Anne Loftus Playground. Higher Ground Festival brings artists of Washington Heights and Inwood together to network and to create interdisciplinary collaborations, which are presented free to the public. You have to love Uptown summers. Enjoy!

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.