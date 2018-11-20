Signed, sealed and delivered

Tuskegee Airmen honored with post office renaming

A Harlem post office commemorated a piece of history this week.

The Colonial Park Post Office at 99 Macombs Place was renamed the Tuskegee Airmen Post Office Building on Monday, Nov. 20.

On hand to celebrate the dedication was former SStg. Wilfred DeFour, 100, who was an aircraft technician with the Tuskegee Airmen.

After the service, he worked for the postal service for 33 years.

“I regret that so many of my comrades are no longer here with us,” said DeFour.

“Renaming this post office facility after the Tuskegee Airmen is a fitting tribute to their honor, their memory and contributions to this country,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

Changing the name of a post office requires an act of Congress. Last November, Espaillat introduced the bill which unanimously passed in both the House and the Senate. It was signed into law in July.

“It’s remarkable to get the bipartisan support to be able to bring us all together,” said former Congressman Charles Rangel.

Also present were Assemblymembers Al Taylor and Inez Dickens.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African Americans to fly in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The segregated unit paved the way for the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.

DeFour joined the service in 1942. After basic training, he became an aircraft technician at Ramitelli Airfield in Northern Italy, home base of the Tuskegee Airmen. He serviced the 332nd Fighter Group’s aircraft. Allies called them “Redtails” because of the bright red paint on the planes. The Luftwaffe called them Schwarze Vogelmenschen or “Black Birdmen.” During World War II, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties, or combat missions, in North Africa and Europe.

“It was a great experience,” said DeFour. “We didn’t know that we were making history at the time. We were just doing our job.”