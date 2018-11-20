A Harlem post office commemorated a piece of history this week. The Colonial Park Post Office at 99 Macombs Place was renamed the Tuskegee Airmen Post Office Building on Monday, Nov. 20. On hand to celebrate the dedication was former SStg. Wilfred DeFour, 100, who was an aircraft technician with the Tuskegee Airmen. After the service, he worked for the postal service for 33 years. “I regret that so many of my comrades are no longer here with us,” said DeFour. “Renaming this post office facility after the Tuskegee Airmen is a fitting tribute to their honor, their memory and contributions to this country,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Changing the name of a post office requires an act of Congress. Last November, Espaillat introduced the bill which unanimously passed in both the House and the Senate. It was signed into law in July. “It’s remarkable to get the bipartisan support to be able to bring us all together,” said former Congressman Charles Rangel. Also present were Assemblymembers Al Taylor and Inez Dickens. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African Americans to fly in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The segregated unit paved the way for the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces. DeFour joined the service in 1942. After basic training, he became an aircraft technician at Ramitelli Airfield in Northern Italy, home base of the Tuskegee Airmen. He serviced the 332nd Fighter Group’s aircraft. Allies called them “Redtails” because of the bright red paint on the planes. The Luftwaffe called them Schwarze Vogelmenschen or “Black Birdmen.” During World War II, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties, or combat missions, in North Africa and Europe. “It was a great experience,” said DeFour. “We didn’t know that we were making history at the time. We were just doing our job.” Una oficina de correos de Harlem conmemoró un pedazo de historia esta semana. El lunes 20 de noviembre, la oficina de correos de Colonial Park -en el No. 99 de Macombs Place- recibió el nuevo nombre de Oficina de Correos Pilotos de Tuskegee. Presente para celebrar la dedicación estuvo el ex sargento Wilfred DeFour, 100, quien fue técnico de aviación con los Pilotos de Tuskegee. Después del servicio, trabajó para el servicio postal durante 33 años. “Lamento que muchos de mis compañeros ya no estén aquí con nosotros”, dijo DeFour. “Cambiar el nombre de esta oficina de correos en honor a los Pilotos de Tuskegee es un tributo apropiado para su honor, su memoria y sus contribuciones a este país”, dijo el representante Adriano Espaillat. Cambiar el nombre de una oficina de correos requiere una ley del Congreso. En noviembre pasado, Espaillat presentó el proyecto de ley que fue aprobado por unanimidad tanto en la Cámara de Representantes como en el Senado. Fue convertido en ley en julio. “Es extraordinario contar con el apoyo bipartidista para poder reunirnos a todos”, dijo el ex congresista Charles Rangel. También estuvieron presentes los asambleístas Al Taylor e Inez Dickens. Los Pilotos de Tuskegee fueron los primeros afroamericanos en volar en el Cuerpo Aéreo del Ejército de los Estados Unidos. La unidad segregada allanó el camino para la eventual integración de las fuerzas armadas de los Estados Unidos. DeFour se unió al servicio en 1942. Después de un entrenamiento básico, se convirtió en técnico de aeronaves en el aeródromo de Ramitelli en el norte de Italia, base de operaciones de los Pilotos de Tuskegee. Dio servicio al avión de combate Grupo 332. Los aliados los llamaron “Redtails” debido a la pintura roja brillante en los aviones. La Luftwaffe los llamó Schwarze Vogelmenschen u “hombres pájaro negros”. Durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, volaron más de 15,000 misiones individuales, o misiones de combate, en el norte de África y Europa. “Fue una gran experiencia”, dijo DeFour. “No sabíamos que estábamos haciendo historia en ese momento. Solo estábamos haciendo nuestro trabajo”.
Signed, sealed and delivered
Tuskegee Airmen honored with post office renaming
Firmado, sellado y entregado
Pilotos de Tuskegee homenajeados
