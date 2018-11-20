Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Yes, and more please. Community members and preservation advocates are excited about the prospect of Inwood’s first historic district. They also say many more sites deserve preservation. The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently proposed the designation of a historic district comprising 15 buildings along Park Terrace West and West 217th Street. The area features two-story, free-standing and semi-detached houses of Craftsman and Tudor Revival and Colonial Revival styles. At LPC’s public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 20, Community Board 12 Chair Shahabudeen Ally said CB12’s Land Use Committee unanimously passed a resolution in support of the proposed historic district the night before. “We’d like this to be the first of many others. If you ask me, you can make the entire neighborhood a historic district,” he said. The full community board is expected to vote at the end of the month. The buildings were designed by Moore & Landsiedel, Benjamin F.V. Driesler, Louis Kurtz, C.G. de Neergarrd and A.H. Zacharias, and have detached and basement garages and front yards. Built between 1920 and 1935, they reflect a suburban style rarely found in Manhattan. According to the resolution, 10 of the 15 owners support the designation and the other five could not be reached. Dave Thom, a spokesperson for the Park Terrace North Block Association, said the many individuals, preservation activists and community members responsible for the proposed district have been working on thter also deserve preservation. “After so many years of effort, we are pleased that the LPC has chosen to formally evaluate this set of 15 properties for a potential Historic District, and we hope that expansion and additional districts will be possible in the near future,” he said. Glen Umberger, who spoke at the LPC hearing on behalf of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, agreed. He said the Conservancy believes the area between Broadway and Payson Avenue and Dyckman and Isham Streets should also be a historic district. “[The buildings] are so consistent and are so harmonious and that epitomizes the special character and sense of place that is so important to defining the boundaries of a historic district.” One of the structures in the proposed historic district, 529 West 217th Street, has a unique place in history. In 1970, it was the home of State Supreme Court Justice John Murtaugh. He was involved in the pre-trial hearings of members of the Black Panthers, who were accused of bombing public places. Members of the Weather Underground detonated three gasoline bombs outside of his house. No one was hurt, but the house was slightly damaged. Jesse Dennon of the Historic Districts Council said, “A contemporaneous New York Times article noted that Murtaugh refused to publicly discuss the incident but detectives said, “He and his family had taken the incident coolly.’” Inwood resident and preservationist Pat Courtney also urged the LPC to study Inwood for future districts. “The great parklands of Inwood – Fort Washington, Isham and Inwood Hill Parks – should be designated as WPA or New Deal era scenic landmarks, especially now that we hear calls for a “Green New Deal,” said Courtney. “If designated, they would join Ft. Tryon Park, which is shared between Washington Heights and Inwood, and is already a scenic landmark.” Ally also suggested that LPC take a wider look at Northern Manhattan and consider Washington Heights as well. “We ask that there be further action,” he said. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Sí, y más por favor. Miembros de la comunidad y defensores de la conservación están entusiasmados con la perspectiva del primer distrito histórico de Inwood. También dicen que muchos más sitios merecen ser preservados. La Comisión de Preservación de Monumentos Históricos de la Ciudad de Nueva York (LPC, por sus siglas en inglés) propuso recientemente la designación de un distrito histórico que comprende 15 edificios a lo largo de Park Terrace West y la calle 217 oeste. El área presenta casas de dos pisos, independientes y adosadas de los estilos Craftsman, Tudor Revival y Colonial Revival. En la audiencia pública de la LPC el martes 20 de noviembre, el presidente de la Junta Comunitaria 12, Shahabudeen Ally, dijo que el Comité de Uso de la Tierra de la CB12 aprobó por unanimidad una resolución en apoyo del distrito histórico propuesto la noche anterior. “Nos gustaría que este sea el primero de muchos otros. Si me preguntan, pueden hacer que todo el vecindario sea un distrito histórico”, dijo. Se espera que la junta comunitaria completa vote a fin de mes. Los edificios fueron diseñados por Moore & Landsiedel, Benjamin F.V. Driesler, Louis Kurtz, C.G. de Neergarrd y A.H. Zacharias, y tienen garajes separados y en sótanos y patios delanteros. Construidos entre 1920 y 1935, reflejan un estilo suburbano que rara vez se encuentra en Manhattan. Según la resolución, 10 de los 15 propietarios apoyan la designación y los otros cinco no pudieron ser contactados. Dave Thom, un portavoz de la Asociación de la Manzana Norte de Park Terrace, dijo que muchas personas, activistas de preservación y miembros de la comunidad responsables del distrito propuesto han estado trabajando en esto desde 2010. Señaló que Manhattan tiene 79 distritos históricos, y las estructuras significativas y paisajes urbanos que reflejan la historia de Inwood, y su carácter único también merecen preservación. “Después de tantos años de esfuerzo, nos complace que la LPC haya elegido evaluar formalmente este conjunto de 15 propiedades para un potencial distrito histórico, y esperamos que la expansión y los distritos adicionales sean posibles en un futuro cercano”, dijo. Glen Umberger, quien habló en la audiencia de LPC en nombre de Conservación de Sitios Históricos de Nueva York, estuvo de acuerdo. Dijo que Conservancy también cree que el área entre Broadway y la avenida Payson y las calles Dyckman e Isham también debería ser un distrito histórico. “[Los edificios] son tan consistentes y tan armoniosos que resumen el carácter especial y el sentido del lugar que es tan importante para definir los límites de un distrito histórico”. Una de las estructuras en el distrito histórico propuesto, el No. 529 de la calle 217 oeste, tiene un lugar único en la historia. En 1970, fue el hogar del juez de la Corte Suprema de Justicia del Estado. John Murtaugh. Participó en las audiencias previas al juicio de miembros de las Panteras Negras, quienes fueron acusados de bombardear lugares públicos. Miembros de Weather Underground detonaron tres bombas de gasolina afuera de su casa. Nadie resultó herido, pero la casa fue ligeramente dañada. Jesse Dennon, del Consejo de Distritos Históricos, dijo: “Un artículo contemporáneo del New York Times señaló que Murtaugh se negó a discutir públicamente el incidente, pero los detectives dijeron: él y su familia se tomaron el incidente con frialdad”. El residente y conservacionista de Inwood, Pat Courtney, también instó a la LPC a estudiar Inwood para futuros distritos. “Los grandes parques de Inwood -Fort Washington, Isham e Inwood Hill- deben ser designados como puntos de referencia escénicos de la era WPA o New Deal, especialmente ahora que escuchamos llamados para un” New Deal Green “, dijo Courtney. De ser nombrados, se unirían a Ft. Tryon Park, que se comparte entre Washington Heights e Inwood, y ya es un hito escénico”. Ally sugirió que la LPC tenga una visión más amplia del norte de Manhattan y considere también Washington Heights. “Pedimos que haya más acción”, dijo.
