Historic district eyed for Inwood

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Yes, and more please.

Community members and preservation advocates are excited about the prospect of Inwood’s first historic district. They also say many more sites deserve preservation.

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently proposed the designation of a historic district comprising 15 buildings along Park Terrace West and West 217th Street. The area features two-story, free-standing and semi-detached houses of Craftsman and Tudor Revival and Colonial Revival styles.

At LPC’s public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 20, Community Board 12 Chair Shahabudeen Ally said CB12’s Land Use Committee unanimously passed a resolution in support of the proposed historic district the night before.

“We’d like this to be the first of many others. If you ask me, you can make the entire neighborhood a historic district,” he said. The full community board is expected to vote at the end of the month.

The buildings were designed by Moore & Landsiedel, Benjamin F.V. Driesler, Louis Kurtz, C.G. de Neergarrd and A.H. Zacharias, and have detached and basement garages and front yards. Built between 1920 and 1935, they reflect a suburban style rarely found in Manhattan.

According to the resolution, 10 of the 15 owners support the designation and the other five could not be reached. Dave Thom, a spokesperson for the Park Terrace North Block Association, said the many individuals, preservation activists and community members responsible for the proposed district have been working on the effort for years.

“After so many years of effort, we are pleased that the LPC has chosen to formally evaluate this set of 15 properties for a potential Historic District, and we hope that expansion and additional districts will be possible in the near future,” he said.

Glen Umberger, who spoke at the LPC hearing on behalf of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, agreed. He said the Conservancy believes the area between Broadway and Payson Avenue and Dyckman and Isham Streets should also be a historic district. “[The buildings] are so consistent and are so harmonious and that epitomizes the special character and sense of place that is so important to defining the boundaries of a historic district.”

One of the structures in the proposed historic district, 529 West 217th Street, has a unique place in history. In 1970, it was the home of State Supreme Court Justice John Murtaugh. He was involved in the pre-trial hearings of members of the Black Panthers, who were accused of bombing public places. Members of the Weather Underground detonated three gasoline bombs outside of his house. No one was hurt, but the house was slightly damaged.

Jesse Dennon of the Historic Districts Council said, “A contemporaneous New York Times article noted that Murtaugh refused to publicly discuss the incident but detectives said, “He and his family had taken the incident coolly.’”

Inwood resident and preservationist Pat Courtney also urged the LPC to study Inwood for future districts. “The great parklands of Inwood – Fort Washington, Isham and Inwood Hill Parks – should be designated as WPA or New Deal era scenic landmarks, especially now that we hear calls for a “Green New Deal,” said Courtney. “If designated, they would join Ft. Tryon Park, which is shared between Washington Heights and Inwood, and is already a scenic landmark.”

Ally also suggested that LPC take a wider look at Northern Manhattan and consider Washington Heights as well.

“We ask that there be further action,” he said.