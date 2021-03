New opt-in period announced for classroom learning

By Gregg McQueen

There’s still time.

Public school students who want to choose in-person learning now have another opportunity to opt in.

The city is opening a new opt-in period, which will run from Wednesday, March 24 through Wednesday, April 7. Students currently engaged in fully remote learning can indicate an interest in returning to classroom instruction.

The announcement was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidelines that reduced the recommended social distancing between students from six feet to three feet.

“This obviously opens up a world of possibilities for bringing kids back,” de Blasio said at a media briefing. Though he cautioned there were “a lot of details to be worked out,” the mayor said his administration would “work with educators, work with principals and teachers work with the unions, work with health care experts to determine the best way to implement all this.”

Additional students from elementary school, 3-K and Pre-K and special education D75 schools would be brought into the classroom first, de Blasio said.

“What we can say is for parents of kids in the younger grades, we are confident that we’ll be able to bring back a substantial number of students by the end of April,” he stated.

“One thing this year has taught us is that any time in the classroom is valuable, the most important time is spent between teachers and students in classrooms, and nothing can replace that,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. “And we have a third of the school year left. So, the DOE is going to do what we have always done during the pandemic, act in the best interest of our school communities, keeping health and safety at the frontline always, and centering our children as our priority in this moment.”

Out of the one million students in the city’s public school system, approximately 645,000 are engaged in remote learning full-time.

While the opt-in period would allow parents from all grade levels to indicate their interest for classroom instruction, there is no timeline for bringing additional middle and high school students back into school buildings.

“We will also include middle and high school students in the opt-in period so we have a sense of how many parents, how many kids want to come back, and that will give us the information we need for when we’re actually able to take the next step,” de Blasio explained.

High school students returned to the classroom on March 22, after being fully remote since November 2020.

The updated CDC guidelines indicate that student distancing levels can be reduced in elementary schools regardless of the rate of coronavirus transmission in the surrounding community. For middle and high schools, community transmission must be low to substantial in order to implement the three-foot rule.

Porter said she did not anticipate changing the schedules for students who have already been participating in hybrid learning.

“We want to start from the vantage point of, how do we get more students in? How do we honor those current schedules? And we are absolutely going to work with principals, work with schools, because we know that every school has a different case and is in a different situation,” she said.

While city officials touted the benefits of the new opt-in window, union leaders have voiced skepticism about the news.

Mark Cannizzaro, President of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, the union representing school principals, said the city did not notify its members before making the announcement.

“Once again, detailed plans should have been shared with principals prior to any citywide announcement, and it is essential that the DOE immediately issues further guidance as principals will now be responsible for answering their community’s pressing questions,” Cannizzaro said in a statement. “Our school leaders are up for the many challenges ahead, so long as the city communicates clearly and empowers them to do what they know is best for their schools.”

And in a letter to members, United Federation of Teachers (UFT) president Michael Mulgrew said his union was consulting with its own team of independent medical experts on the change in CDC guidance, and also suggested that de Blasio might be acting too soon.

“Once the CDC puts out recommended guidance, it’s then up to each state to decide whether or not to adopt it as policy. New York City does not have the authority to change its policy for public schools on its own,” Mulgrew wrote. “We will be working with New York State health and education officials as they decide how to proceed.”

Dr. Jay Varma, the Mayor’s Senior Advisor for Public Health, welcomed the new CDC guidance for classroom distancing, which he said was “developed based on very extensive studies that have been done in very diverse school districts, demonstrating that you can hold classrooms and conduct them safely when you adopt these types of measures.”

New York City public schools have consistently demonstrated a low COVID-19 rate. With more than 675,000 school tests conducted, the positivity rate has been 0.57 percent, according to DOE data.

“We’ve already established that we can conduct in-person schooling safely and as we know, we have adopted a gold standard that has been uniformly effective,” Varma said. “But we also know that we do need to get more kids back in school, because health is not just about preventing COVID, it’s about all of the other social and emotional development that occurs in a school setting.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov.