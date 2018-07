A Safer Slumber

City offers sleep kits to new parents

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Marlene Catana always kept her baby close.

In fact, for the first few months of his life, she slept with Julian, now 15 months old, in the same bed with her and Julian’s father, Luis Villanueva.

“It seems like the babies should sleep with you,” Catana said. “They can look lonely in their crib, and it seems harder to comfort them.”

“But I wasn’t aware of the risks of them being in the same bed.”

She realized there were perils after noticing a poster explaining the risks of bed-sharing with very young children – and soon moved Julian to a crib.

“We were just scared,” she remarked. “What if one of us were to roll over?”

Catana spoke out about her family’s sleeping habits – and how they had changed – at the launch of the city’s new campaign engaging parents of newborn babies on “safe sleep” habits, complete with “toolkits,” in an effort to reduce sleep-related deaths.

Parents who give birth at four NYC Health + Hospitals locations will now receive the kits. The sites are Harlem Hospital in Northern Manhattan, Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, Elmhurst in Queens and Woodhull in Brooklyn.

Eventually, the program will be rolled out to all NYC Health + Hospitals sites, city officials said.

Kits contain a “sleep sack” to keep babies warm, a onesie, protective netting for cribs, and educational materials about best practices for infant safe sleep.

The sleep sacks are meant to be used in lieu of crib blankets, which can become loose and obstruct a child’s breathing passages.

“These tool kits will put safe sleep resources directly into the hands of parents before they leave the hospital,” said Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) Commissioner David Hansell at a June 29 press conference at Harlem Hospital.

Hansell explained that the items included in the kit were selected based on feedback parents provided at focus groups hosted by ACS and the Health Department.

“They told us that they sometimes shared a bed, either to keep [babies] warm, or to keep them protected from pests in the apartment,” said Hansell.

The protective netting addresses concerns by providing netting to prevent insects from getting in the crib, said Hansell.

Officials said they are hoping to convince parents to put babies to sleep on their own, in a bare crib or bassinet, and on their backs instead of stomachs, in attempt to curtail sleep-related injuries and deaths.

Currently, about 50 babies die in New York City per year due to unsafe sleeping practices, explained Dr. Deborah Kaplan, Assistant Commissioner of the Bureau of Maternal, Infant and Reproductive Health for the Health Department.

“It’s one of the most common causes of death for children between one and twelve months old,” she said.

In addition, the city has created an instructional video that new parents will be shown before they leave public hospitals with their child. A DVD of the video is included in the toolkit. The video can also be viewed on the Health Department’s website.

The introduction of the toolkit comes one year after the Health Department and ACS first partnered on a campaign promoting safe sleep, which featured educational brochures and posters at bus shelters, hospitals, hair and nail salons, bodegas, laundromats and other locations. The city has also produced educational brochures in five languages.

Moving Julian to a crib gave them “a sense of comfort,” Villanueva said.

“Parents told us they didn’t always practice safe sleeping practices because they didn’t necessarily understand why they should do these things,” said Hansell. “It’s important that we explain why.”

Kaplan said the majority of the city’s infant deaths occur in low-income areas like Harlem and the Bronx.

She said it is dangerous for parents to have an infant in bed with them, as adults can accidentally roll over in their sleep and smother their child, or the baby can be suffocated by blanket.

Kaplan said babies should be placed to sleep on their backs, as it is easier for them to breathe. She noted that babies are more likely to choke on vomit if placed on their stomach.

“At one time, it seemed to make sense to put babies to sleep on their stomach,” Kaplan said. “But evidence has come out over the last 30 years showing that the opposite is true.”

Officials said that babies should sleep on a flat surface, with no loose bedding, pillows, toys or stuffed animals in the crib.

Kaplan added that the Health Department has partnered with community-based organizations to spread the word about safe sleep, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

“It’s important to do outreach that way, to get the message out through organizations that people know and trust,” Kaplan said.

For more info, visit nyc.gov/safesleep or call 311 and ask for Safe Sleep.

Safer sleep

ACS offers these additional tips for a safe sleep environment:

Babies should be placed on their backs to sleep. Babies breathe better on their backs than on their stomachs or sides. Sleeping on their backs opens up their chests and makes it easier for them to draw in more oxygen to their brains. Babies who sleep on their sides can more easily roll onto their stomach, making it harder for them to breathe and increasing their risk of suffocation. Babies are also MORE likely to choke, if they spit up, when placed on their stomach.

Babies breathe better on their backs than on their stomachs or sides. Sleeping on their backs opens up their chests and makes it easier for them to draw in more oxygen to their brains. Babies who sleep on their sides can more easily roll onto their stomach, making it harder for them to breathe and increasing their risk of suffocation. Babies are also MORE likely to choke, if they spit up, when placed on their stomach. Avoid bed sharing . A baby should never sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or on a chair with anyone. Babies may suffocate if another person accidently rolls on top of them or covers their nose and mouth.

. A baby should never sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or on a chair with anyone. Babies may suffocate if another person accidently rolls on top of them or covers their nose and mouth. Use a firm sleep surface with a fitted sheet made for that specific product. Babies should be placed on a flat surface for all sleep times. Though it might seem more comfortable to put a pillow on top of the mattress, babies may suffocate on the soft surface. Do not use a car seat, carrier, swing, bouncer or similar product as a sleep area. These surfaces are not designed for a baby to sleep on and are very dangerous.

Babies should be placed on a flat surface for all sleep times. Though it might seem more comfortable to put a pillow on top of the mattress, babies may suffocate on the soft surface. Do not use a car seat, carrier, swing, bouncer or similar product as a sleep area. These surfaces are not designed for a baby to sleep on and are very dangerous. Keep soft objects, loose bedding, or any other items that could increase the risk of suffocation out of the baby’s sleep area . Loose and soft bedding can be very dangerous to a baby. Do not place pillows, blankets, toys, or bumper pads anywhere in your baby’s sleep area. If one of those things gets on the baby’s face, they may not be able to move their face away and can suffocate.

. Loose and soft bedding can be very dangerous to a baby. Do not place pillows, blankets, toys, or bumper pads anywhere in your baby’s sleep area. If one of those things gets on the baby’s face, they may not be able to move their face away and can suffocate. If you are worried about your baby getting cold, dress them in a wearable blanket, such as a sleep sack, or in another layer of infant clothing. In general, your baby should be dressed with only one more layer than what you are wearing. If you have poor heating in your apartment and your landlord does not address the heating issue, call 311 for help.

In general, your baby should be dressed with only one more layer than what you are wearing. If you have poor heating in your apartment and your landlord does not address the heating issue, call 311 for help. Keep your baby’s crib free of any food or drink that may attract pests. Crib netting may also provide some protection. For more on how to control pests safely, visit nyc.gov and search for “pests.” If you have pest problems in your home and your landlord does not correct them, call 311 for help.

Crib netting may also provide some protection. For more on how to control pests safely, visit nyc.gov and search for “pests.” If you have pest problems in your home and your landlord does not correct them, call 311 for help. Breastfeed your baby.Breastfeeding has many health benefits for mother and baby, including reducing the risk of SIDS. While the cause of SIDS is unknown, breast milk may help build a baby’s immune system to fight SIDS-related infections. Babies fed only breast milk get the most protection against SIDS. However, any breastfeeding provides more protection than no breastfeeding at all. Breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact also keep babies calm, and can help mothers bond with their babies and regulate their body temperatures, breathing and heart rate.

Source: Administration for Children’s Services (ACS)