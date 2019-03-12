- English
- Español
Forged in the Fire
Make the memorial permanent.
As the 109th anniversary of the Triangle shirtwaist fire approaches, all are invited to commemorate the event at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).
The two-day workshop (March 16-17) includes the collective creation of a ribbon, formed together from smaller individual pieces of fabric brought by participants. The ribbon will be used to cast the main element of a memorial. The resulting sculpture will be mounted on the façade of the Brown Building on Washington and Greene Streets, where the fire took place.
The two-day event, presented by the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition, also includes film screenings, a panel discussion and children’s events. LuLu LoLo will perform an excerpt from Soliloquy for a Seamstress: The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, her one-woman play. Another centerpiece event will be Protest, a musical performance by composer Julia Wolfe. It is drawn from her multi-media oratorio, Fire in My Mouth. The performance features musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (with Francisco J. Núñez as the Artistic Director). It is produced by Kenny Savelson.
On March 25, 1911, a fire broke out in a bin of fabric in the lower Manhattan garment factory. A manager tried to put it out, but the rotted fire hose was useless.
As fire spread in the cramped lint-filled workspace, workers tried to flee. Only one of the four elevators worked—and there was a long narrow hallway to reach it. It made four trips before giving in to the fire. One of the two stairways was locked from the outside and the other one opened inward. The women who ran down the steps found a locked door at the bottom of the building. The metal fire escape was not secure and 20 people fell to their deaths. Firemen’s ladders reached to the seventh floor, but the factory was on eighth, ninth and tenth floors. Others jumped from the roof, and their bodies landed on the fire hoses. Nets were employed to break their fall, but were destroyed as people jumped together.
In just under 18 minutes, the fire consumed 146 lives; 123 women and 23 men. Many of the workers were young immigrant women, some as young as 14, most of whom did not speak English.
The Triangle Shirtwaist fire is still considered the worst industrial accident in New York’s history.
One of the eyewitnesses was Frances Perkins, who later headed a New York City Committee on Public Safety. Later, she became the first woman ever to hold a cabinet-level position, as Secretary of Labor under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Perkins was instrumental in the establishment of sweeping labor reforms, including child labor laws and safety regulations.
Later in life, she would say the Triangle Shirtwaist fire was “the day the New Deal was born.”
For more information, please visit rememberthetrianglefire.org.
Forjado en el fuego
Hacer el monumento permanente.
A medida que se acerca el 109 aniversario del incendio Triangle Shirtwaist, todos están invitados a conmemorar el evento en el Instituto de Tecnología de la Moda (FIT, por sus siglas en inglés).
El taller de dos días (16 y 17 de marzo) incluye la creación colectiva de una cinta, formada por piezas individuales más pequeñas de tela traídas por los participantes. La cinta se utilizará para lanzar el elemento principal de un monumento. La escultura resultante se montará en la fachada del edificio Brown en las calles Washington y Greene, donde tuvo lugar el incendio.
El evento de dos días, presentado por la Coalición Remember the Triangle Fire, también incluye proyecciones de películas, un panel de discusión y eventos infantiles. LuLu LoLo interpretará un extracto de Soliloquy for a Seamstress: The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, su obra de una sola mujer. Otro evento central será Protest, una actuación musical de la compositora Julia Wolfe. Se extrae de su oratorio multimedia, Fire in My Mouth. La actuación cuenta con músicos de la Filarmónica de Nueva York y el Coro de Jóvenes de la ciudad de Nueva York (con Francisco J. Núñez como director artístico). Es producido por Kenny Savelson.
El 25 de marzo de 1911, se produjo un incendio en un contenedor de tela en la fábrica de prendas de vestir del bajo Manhattan. Un gerente trató de apagarlo, pero la manguera de fuego podrida fue inútil.
A medida que el fuego se extendía en el reducido espacio de trabajo lleno de pelusas, los trabajadores trataron de huir. Solo uno de los cuatro ascensores funcionaba, y había un pasillo largo y estrecho para llegar a él. Hicieron cuatro viajes antes de rendirse al fuego. Una de las dos escaleras estaba cerrada con llave desde el exterior y la otra se abría hacia adentro. Las mujeres que bajaron los escalones encontraron una puerta cerrada con llave en la parte inferior del edificio. La escalera de incendios de metal no era segura y 20 personas murieron. Las escaleras de los bomberos llegaban al séptimo piso, pero la fábrica estaba en los pisos octavo, noveno y décimo. Otros saltaron del techo, y sus cuerpos aterrizaron en las mangueras de fuego. Las redes se emplearon para romper su caída, pero fueron destruidas cuando las personas saltaban juntas.
En poco menos de 18 minutos, el fuego consumió 146 vidas; 123 mujeres y 23 hombres. Muchos de los trabajadores eran mujeres jóvenes inmigrantes, algunas de apenas 14 años, la mayoría de las cuales no hablaban inglés.
El incendio de Triangle Shirtwaist sigue siendo considerado el peor accidente industrial en la historia de Nueva York.
Uno de los testigos presenciales fue Frances Perkins, quien luego dirigió un Comité de Seguridad Pública de la ciudad de Nueva York. Más tarde, se convirtió en la primera mujer en ocupar un puesto en el gabinete, como Secretaria de Trabajo bajo el presidente Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Perkins fue instrumental en el establecimiento de amplias reformas laborales, incluidas las leyes sobre trabajo infantil y las regulaciones de seguridad.
Más adelante en su vida, diría que el incendio de Triangle Shirtwaist fue “el día en que nació el New Deal”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite rememberthetrianglefire.org.