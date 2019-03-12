Forged in the Fire

Make the memorial permanent.

As the 109th anniversary of the Triangle shirtwaist fire approaches, all are invited to commemorate the event at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

The two-day workshop (March 16-17) includes the collective creation of a ribbon, formed together from smaller individual pieces of fabric brought by participants. The ribbon will be used to cast the main element of a memorial. The resulting sculpture will be mounted on the façade of the Brown Building on Washington and Greene Streets, where the fire took place.

The two-day event, presented by the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition, also includes film screenings, a panel discussion and children’s events. LuLu LoLo will perform an excerpt from Soliloquy for a Seamstress: The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, her one-woman play. Another centerpiece event will be Protest, a musical performance by composer Julia Wolfe. It is drawn from her multi-media oratorio, Fire in My Mouth. The performance features musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (with Francisco J. Núñez as the Artistic Director). It is produced by Kenny Savelson.

On March 25, 1911, a fire broke out in a bin of fabric in the lower Manhattan garment factory. A manager tried to put it out, but the rotted fire hose was useless.

As fire spread in the cramped lint-filled workspace, workers tried to flee. Only one of the four elevators worked—and there was a long narrow hallway to reach it. It made four trips before giving in to the fire. One of the two stairways was locked from the outside and the other one opened inward. The women who ran down the steps found a locked door at the bottom of the building. The metal fire escape was not secure and 20 people fell to their deaths. Firemen’s ladders reached to the seventh floor, but the factory was on eighth, ninth and tenth floors. Others jumped from the roof, and their bodies landed on the fire hoses. Nets were employed to break their fall, but were destroyed as people jumped together.

In just under 18 minutes, the fire consumed 146 lives; 123 women and 23 men. Many of the workers were young immigrant women, some as young as 14, most of whom did not speak English.

The Triangle Shirtwaist fire is still considered the worst industrial accident in New York’s history.

One of the eyewitnesses was Frances Perkins, who later headed a New York City Committee on Public Safety. Later, she became the first woman ever to hold a cabinet-level position, as Secretary of Labor under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Perkins was instrumental in the establishment of sweeping labor reforms, including child labor laws and safety regulations.

Later in life, she would say the Triangle Shirtwaist fire was “the day the New Deal was born.”

For more information, please visit rememberthetrianglefire.org.