Minding the Medallion

Council passes bills to assist cab drivers

Story by Gregg McQueen

The City Council passed a legislative package on November 14 aimed at assisting cab drivers, including one bill to establish a task force that will study the devaluation of taxi medallions in recent years.

Many cab drivers have been forced into bankruptcy and financial ruin — and several have committed suicide — as the value of medallions has plummeted from $1.3 million in 2014 to as little as $100,000 currently.

The task force will consist of nine members from various city agencies and sectors of the taxi industry.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who sponsored the bill creating the task force, said his primary goal was helping not large for-hire vehicles corporations, but the 6,000 individual medallion owners in the city.

“That’s the group I want to focus on,” he said. “They use the value of the medallion to get mortgage on their house, to send their kids to college.”

Other bills were passed that would provide financial and mental health counseling to drivers, and create an office of inclusion within the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC).

The TLC will set up driver assistance centers to offer financial and mental health help, as well as referrals to nonprofit organizations.

“While the city builds on the For-Hire-Vehicle cap and moves on a package of bills, including one that passed today on a Council task force to study medallion debt, change can’t come fast enough when every day is a struggle for drivers,” New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement.

The legislative package was passed as news of another taxi driver suicide — the eighth in the city within the past year — was revealed. The TLC confirmed that 58-year-old driver Roy Kim of Queens hung himself at his Bayside home on November 5.

Kim was reportedly more than $500,000 in debt due to purchasing his taxi medallion and struggling to stay financially solvent.

“This tragedy underscores the importance of finding new ways for government, the industry and lenders to work in unity to address the financial challenges that are weighing so heavily on our licensees,” said TLC Chairwoman Meera Joshi in a statement. “Modifying, restructuring and lowering loans would go a long way in providing relief and keeping taxi services available to New Yorkers for years to come. We are heartened by the City Council’s substantive efforts, both past and pending, to help us support our licensees through this terribly difficult time.”

“Our message to drivers is to hold on: we are SO close to making this industry better, and you are not alone,” said the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG) in a statement. The group encouraged drivers who are feeling distressed to contact NYC Well at 888.NYC.WELL or text “Well” to 65173 for support.

“We are developing a mental health and wellness program which we hope will prevent more families from losing their loved one. The program will launch in the coming months with the support of the Black Car Fund,” the IDG said.

Rodríguez expressed regret that Kim took his own life before new legislation that could have potentially helped him was up and running.

“It breaks my heart. We’re getting close to the holiday, and there’s a family that lost someone,” he remarked. “We weren’t there to support him.”