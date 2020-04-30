- English
- Español
No pale palette
By Sherry Mazzocchi
It’s a bright world out there.
Just ask Carla Torres, whose colorful vision of outdoor life won this year’s Uptown Art Stroll poster contest.
It is a vivid character study of the neighborhood, with a wide array of individuals playing, dancing, music making, and standing in front of the George Washington Bridge as backstop.
“Carla’s submission was a true standout,” said NoMAA’s Acting Executive Director Niria Leyva-Gutierrez. “The image is vibrant, joyful, and has a dynamic sense of movement –- in short, it perfectly captured the uptown community.”
The Washington Heights-based artist considers herself a visual storyteller. This year’s poster is full of neighborhood characters, each with their own story to tell. While the colorful images aren’t based in anyone in particular, the poster has an origin story.
Torres is an illustrator, graphic designer, sculptor and a muralist. “I like to be versatile,” she said.
A mural created with teens from the Washington Heights nonprofit Fresh Youth Initiative (FYI) was part of her inspiration for the poster.
Most of the student participants were undocumented DREAMers, who had traveled as young children from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador to the U.S.
Even before they talked about the mural, Torres asked the teens what being bi-cultural meant to them, what made them stronger and what qualities they thought made either Latin American or American. “Then we went through the same process again for the mural, brainstorming with their ideas to come up with a design,” she said.
Torres favors that kind of bridge-building approach for pubic art. “I like the conversations,” she said. “I like how it brings community together, how these discussions happen and though these opportunities you make friends. Beautiful things come out of it.”
Colors convey emotion and layers of meaning in her work. “I’m originally from Ecuador,” she said. “The use of color in Latin America is very vibrant, so I think the color palettes come from there.”
Lower Washington Heights has been her home for the past 11 years. “I love my neighborhood,” she said. “It’s a mix of African American people and Latin American people and American people. I really appreciate it because I’m able to speak my language. It really makes me feel like home.”
This year, all Open Studio events will be virtual. For Torres, all of the Zoom meetings and online offerings are a demonstration of resilience. “I applaud how NoMAA is being so supportive, and carrying out their festivities. I was thinking they might be cancelled. But they are still providing the artist a way to show their work. It is a good way to keep community together.”
She concedes that virtual open studios are not quite the same as getting to know artists in person. “It is delightful to go and see what artists do and share stories,” she said. “I love to learn those details. I love that artists are infinite in their expressions of art.”
For more, please visit carlatorres.com.
Sin paleta pálida
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Es un mundo radiante allá afuera.
Pregúntele a Carla Torres, cuya visión colorida de la vida al aire libre ganó el concurso de pósters Uptown Art Stroll de este año.
Es un estudio vívido del personaje del vecindario, con una gran variedad de personas tocando, bailando, haciendo música y de pie frente al puente George Washington como valla de fondo.
“La presentación de Carla fue realmente sobresaliente”, dijo la directora ejecutiva interina de NoMAA, Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez. “La imagen es vibrante, alegre y tiene un sentido dinámico de movimiento, en resumen, capturó perfectamente a la comunidad de la parte alta”.
La artista con sede en Washington Heights se considera una narradora visual. El póster de este año está lleno de personajes del vecindario, cada uno con su propia historia que contar. Si bien las imágenes coloridas no se basan en nadie en particular, el póster tiene una historia de origen.
Torres es ilustradora, diseñadora gráfica, escultora y muralista. “Me gusta ser versátil”, dijo.
Un mural creado con adolescentes de la Iniciativa Fresh Youth (FYI, por sus siglas en inglés) sin fines de lucro de Washington Heights fue parte de su inspiración para el póster. La mayoría de los estudiantes participantes eran DREAMers indocumentados, quienes habían viajado siendo niños desde la República Dominicana y El Salvador a los Estados Unidos.
Incluso antes de hablar sobre el mural, Torres preguntó a los adolescentes qué significaba ser bicultural para ellos, qué los hacía más fuertes y qué cualidades creían que eran latinoamericanas o estadounidenses. “Luego volvimos a realizar el mismo proceso para el mural, haciendo una lluvia de ideas para crear un diseño”, explicó.
Torres favorece ese tipo de enfoque de construcción de puentes para el arte público. “Me gustan las conversaciones”, dijo. “Me gusta cómo unen a la comunidad, cómo ocurren estas discusiones y, a pesar de estas oportunidades, haces amigos. De ellas salen cosas hermosas”.
Los colores transmiten emoción y capas de significado en su trabajo. “Soy originaria de Ecuador”, dijo. “El uso del color en América Latina es muy vibrante, así que creo que las paletas de colores provienen de ahí”.
Lower Washington Heights ha sido su hogar durante los últimos 11 años. “Me encanta mi barrio”, dijo. “Es una mezcla de afroamericanos y latinoamericanos y estadounidenses. Realmente lo valoro porque puedo hablar mi idioma. Realmente me hace sentir como en casa”.
Este año, todos los eventos de Open Studio serán virtuales. Para Torres, las reuniones de Zoom y las ofertas en línea son una demostración de resiliencia. “Aplaudo cómo NoMAA es tan solidaria y lleva a cabo sus festividades. Pensaba que podrían ser canceladas, pero siguen proporcionando al artista una forma de mostrar su obra. Es una buena manera de mantener a la comunidad unida”.
Ella reconoce que los estudios virtuales abiertos no son lo mismo que conocer a los artistas en persona. “Es encantador ir a ver qué hacen los artistas y compartir historias”, dijo. “Me encanta aprender esos detalles. Me encanta que los artistas sean infinitos en sus expresiones de arte”.
Para más, por favor visite carlatorres.com.