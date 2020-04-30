No pale palette

By Sherry Mazzocchi

It’s a bright world out there.

Just ask Carla Torres, whose colorful vision of outdoor life won this year’s Uptown Art Stroll poster contest.

It is a vivid character study of the neighborhood, with a wide array of individuals playing, dancing, music making, and standing in front of the George Washington Bridge as backstop.

“Carla’s submission was a true standout,” said NoMAA’s Acting Executive Director Niria Leyva-Gutierrez. “The image is vibrant, joyful, and has a dynamic sense of movement –- in short, it perfectly captured the uptown community.”

The Washington Heights-based artist considers herself a visual storyteller. This year’s poster is full of neighborhood characters, each with their own story to tell. While the colorful images aren’t based in anyone in particular, the poster has an origin story.

Torres is an illustrator, graphic designer, sculptor and a muralist. “I like to be versatile,” she said.

A mural created with teens from the Washington Heights nonprofit Fresh Youth Initiative (FYI) was part of her inspiration for the poster.

Most of the student participants were undocumented DREAMers, who had traveled as young children from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador to the U.S.

Even before they talked about the mural, Torres asked the teens what being bi-cultural meant to them, what made them stronger and what qualities they thought made either Latin American or American. “Then we went through the same process again for the mural, brainstorming with their ideas to come up with a design,” she said.

Torres favors that kind of bridge-building approach for pubic art. “I like the conversations,” she said. “I like how it brings community together, how these discussions happen and though these opportunities you make friends. Beautiful things come out of it.”

Colors convey emotion and layers of meaning in her work. “I’m originally from Ecuador,” she said. “The use of color in Latin America is very vibrant, so I think the color palettes come from there.”

Lower Washington Heights has been her home for the past 11 years. “I love my neighborhood,” she said. “It’s a mix of African American people and Latin American people and American people. I really appreciate it because I’m able to speak my language. It really makes me feel like home.”

This year, all Open Studio events will be virtual. For Torres, all of the Zoom meetings and online offerings are a demonstration of resilience. “I applaud how NoMAA is being so supportive, and carrying out their festivities. I was thinking they might be cancelled. But they are still providing the artist a way to show their work. It is a good way to keep community together.”

She concedes that virtual open studios are not quite the same as getting to know artists in person. “It is delightful to go and see what artists do and share stories,” she said. “I love to learn those details. I love that artists are infinite in their expressions of art.”

For more, please visit carlatorres.com.