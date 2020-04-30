A stroll, restaged

NoMAA redesigns annual arts fest

By Sherry Mazzocchi

This stroll will be streamed.

Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) is holding its first-ever virtual Uptown Arts Stroll.

“We’ve been working to think about how we create opportunities for artists, for community members to do virtual strolls,” said Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s new Acting Executive Director.

Leyva-Gutiérrez, an art historian and educator, took on the role in January.

Though Joanna Castro stepped down from a full-time role at NoMAA, she has remained on staff as a project consultant.

No one could have foreseen that New York would be roiled as the epicenter of a global health crisis complete with stay-at-home mandates and the suspension of all routines just a few months after Leyva-Gutiérrez assumed her post.

“Leadership transitions are always challenging,” wrote Leyva-Gutiérrez in a message to NoMAA members and supporters as the coronavirus crisis deepened. “A pandemic certainly adds several layers of complexity. But I am heartened by our NoMAA team, Board, and friends. I am grateful for Joanna’s guidance. And I am especially inspired by our community – those working and creating from home and those out on the streets risking their lives to help others. I look forward to working with you all, albeit virtually, and I remain hopeful that we can take to the streets to celebrate our community soon.”

And so, this Thursday, April 30th, NoMAA kicks off its first every virtual open studio tour.

Harlem-based visual artist and activist Wilhelmina Grant will open up her SISTAAH studio via the Zoom platform. Grant, who works with found objects, will offer a studio tour and answer questions in a moderated one-hour event, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The “#StayHomeOpenStudio” concept has proven popular with local artists. The Thursday night weekly time slot is booked up through July with virtual studio tours. Each of the tours will be recorded and later posted to NoMAA’s YouTube channel.

Plans for the Uptown Arts Stroll typically start months ahead of time. Each year, the arts organization kicks off its summer programming with an annual Uptown Arts Stroll poster competition. This year’s slate, which named multidisciplinary artist Carla Torres as first place winner, was announced March 16, the same day New York’s “PAUSE” directive took effect.

NoMAA’s team quickly decided to move all of their upcoming programming online. Instead of shutting down, they wanted the organization and the Stroll to be more accessible. The group started publishing its newsletter on a weekly basis and began the virtual Arts Stroll months ahead of schedule.

NoMAA is also offering technical support to artists, including workshops on how to create more interactive websites, how to leverage social media and ways to maximize virtual platforms to disseminate their art.

“We are always looking for better opportunities for artists to continue to express themselves,” explained Leyva-Gutiérrez.

Artists are also hard at work on their upcoming shows.

The work of approximately 90 artists will be showcased in a new three-part virtual exhibit, “Healing and Community: Physical to Virtual,” as curated by local artist Patricia Miranda.

Leyva-Gutiérrez envisions it as a free online exhibit with three rooms. Each room has a different theme: introspection and meditation; connection and community art in action.

“We’re actually working on developing a virtual art gallery exhibition,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how to actually create sort of a simulated gallery.”

Leyva-Gutiérrez is a museum enthusiast whose favorite works include 17th century masters such as Diego Velázquez and Peter Paul Ruben.

The veteran art professor, who earned her Ph.D. at NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts, has described the act of visiting and viewing art spaces as a “turn-on switch for the brain.”

The in-person opportunity for connection is an experience she seeks to both replicate and innovate upon with the introduction of digital platforms.

The online galleries and open studios are significant opportunities for exposure. NoMAA’s last artists’ talk was attended by more than 70 people from all over the world. There are very few venues in Northern Manhattan that could freely accommodate more than 50 people.

“One of the things that make New York so extraordinary is arts and culture,” noted Leyva-Gutiérrez. “While everyone is staying in, we have never been more connected. Though art might be created in an isolated setting, artists still engage with the world.”

“They are observers of the universe,” she added. “They are taking in what’s happening. I think that also leads to a desire to connect. So it’s been really interesting to see that kind of happening in real time.”

For more information, please visit nomaanyc.org.