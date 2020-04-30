- English
- Español
A stroll, restaged
NoMAA redesigns annual arts fest
By Sherry Mazzocchi
This stroll will be streamed.
Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) is holding its first-ever virtual Uptown Arts Stroll.
“We’ve been working to think about how we create opportunities for artists, for community members to do virtual strolls,” said Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s new Acting Executive Director.
Leyva-Gutiérrez, an art historian and educator, took on the role in January.
Though Joanna Castro stepped down from a full-time role at NoMAA, she has remained on staff as a project consultant.
No one could have foreseen that New York would be roiled as the epicenter of a global health crisis complete with stay-at-home mandates and the suspension of all routines just a few months after Leyva-Gutiérrez assumed her post.
“Leadership transitions are always challenging,” wrote Leyva-Gutiérrez in a message to NoMAA members and supporters as the coronavirus crisis deepened. “A pandemic certainly adds several layers of complexity. But I am heartened by our NoMAA team, Board, and friends. I am grateful for Joanna’s guidance. And I am especially inspired by our community – those working and creating from home and those out on the streets risking their lives to help others. I look forward to working with you all, albeit virtually, and I remain hopeful that we can take to the streets to celebrate our community soon.”
And so, this Thursday, April 30th, NoMAA kicks off its first every virtual open studio tour.
Harlem-based visual artist and activist Wilhelmina Grant will open up her SISTAAH studio via the Zoom platform. Grant, who works with found objects, will offer a studio tour and answer questions in a moderated one-hour event, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The “#StayHomeOpenStudio” concept has proven popular with local artists. The Thursday night weekly time slot is booked up through July with virtual studio tours. Each of the tours will be recorded and later posted to NoMAA’s YouTube channel.
Plans for the Uptown Arts Stroll typically start months ahead of time. Each year, the arts organization kicks off its summer programming with an annual Uptown Arts Stroll poster competition. This year’s slate, which named multidisciplinary artist Carla Torres as first place winner, was announced March 16, the same day New York’s “PAUSE” directive took effect.
NoMAA’s team quickly decided to move all of their upcoming programming online. Instead of shutting down, they wanted the organization and the Stroll to be more accessible. The group started publishing its newsletter on a weekly basis and began the virtual Arts Stroll months ahead of schedule.
NoMAA is also offering technical support to artists, including workshops on how to create more interactive websites, how to leverage social media and ways to maximize virtual platforms to disseminate their art.
“We are always looking for better opportunities for artists to continue to express themselves,” explained Leyva-Gutiérrez.
Artists are also hard at work on their upcoming shows.
The work of approximately 90 artists will be showcased in a new three-part virtual exhibit, “Healing and Community: Physical to Virtual,” as curated by local artist Patricia Miranda.
Leyva-Gutiérrez envisions it as a free online exhibit with three rooms. Each room has a different theme: introspection and meditation; connection and community art in action.
“We’re actually working on developing a virtual art gallery exhibition,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how to actually create sort of a simulated gallery.”
Leyva-Gutiérrez is a museum enthusiast whose favorite works include 17th century masters such as Diego Velázquez and Peter Paul Ruben.
The veteran art professor, who earned her Ph.D. at NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts, has described the act of visiting and viewing art spaces as a “turn-on switch for the brain.”
The in-person opportunity for connection is an experience she seeks to both replicate and innovate upon with the introduction of digital platforms.
The online galleries and open studios are significant opportunities for exposure. NoMAA’s last artists’ talk was attended by more than 70 people from all over the world. There are very few venues in Northern Manhattan that could freely accommodate more than 50 people.
“One of the things that make New York so extraordinary is arts and culture,” noted Leyva-Gutiérrez. “While everyone is staying in, we have never been more connected. Though art might be created in an isolated setting, artists still engage with the world.”
“They are observers of the universe,” she added. “They are taking in what’s happening. I think that also leads to a desire to connect. So it’s been really interesting to see that kind of happening in real time.”
For more information, please visit nomaanyc.org.
Un paseo, replanteado
NoMAA rediseña su festival anual de artes
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Este paseo se transmitirá.
La Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) está celebrando su primer paseo virtual Uptown Arts Stroll (Paseo de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan).
“Hemos estado trabajando para pensar cómo crear oportunidades para los artistas, para que los miembros de la comunidad realicen paseos virtuales”, dijo Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, nueva directora ejecutiva interina de NoMAA.
Leyva-Gutiérrez, historiadora del arte y educadora, asumió el papel en enero.
Aunque Joanna Castro dejó su puesto de tiempo completo en NoMAA, ha permanecido en el personal como consultora de proyectos.
Nadie podría haber previsto que Nueva York sería sacudida como el epicentro de una crisis de salud global completa con mandatos de quedarse en casa y de suspender todas las rutinas solo unos meses después de que Leyva-Gutiérrez asumiera su cargo.
“Las transiciones de liderazgo siempre son desafiantes”, escribió Leyva-Gutiérrez en un mensaje a los miembros y simpatizantes de NoMAA a medida que profundizaba la crisis del coronavirus. “Una pandemia ciertamente agrega varias capas de complejidad. Pero me siento alentada por nuestro equipo, la Junta y nuestros amigos de NoMAA. Estoy agradecida por la guía de Joanna. Y mi comunidad me inspira especialmente: quienes trabajan y crean desde casa y los que están en las calles arriesgando sus vidas para ayudar a otros. Espero con interés trabajar con todos ustedes, aunque sea virtualmente, y sigo con la esperanza de que podamos salir a las calles para celebrar a nuestra comunidad pronto”.
Y así, este jueves 30 de abril, NoMAA inicia su primer recorrido virtual de estudio abierto.
La artista y activista visual con sede en Harlem Wilhelmina Grant abrirá su estudio SISTAAH a través de la plataforma Zoom. Grant, quien trabaja con objetos encontrados, ofrecerá un recorrido por el estudio y responderá preguntas en un evento moderado de una hora, a partir de las 7:30 p.m.
El concepto “#StayHomeOpenStudio” (#QuédateEnCasaEstudioAbierto, en español) ha demostrado ser popular entre los artistas locales. El horario semanal del jueves por la noche está reservado hasta julio con visitas virtuales al estudio. Cada uno de los recorridos será grabado y luego será publicado en el canal de YouTube de NoMAA.
Los planes para el Uptown Arts Stroll (Paseo de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan, en español) generalmente comienzan con meses de anticipación. Cada año, la organización artística inicia su programación de verano con un concurso anual de carteles Uptown Arts Stroll. La selección de este año, que nombró a la artista multidisciplinaria Carla Torres como ganadora del primer lugar, fue anunciada el 16 de marzo, el mismo día en que entró en vigencia la directiva “PAUSA” de Nueva York.
El equipo de NoMAA decidió rápidamente mover toda su próxima programación en línea. En lugar de cerrar, querían que la organización y el Paseo fueran más accesibles. El grupo comenzó a publicar su boletín semanalmente y comenzó los meses virtuales del Paseo de las Artes antes de lo previsto.
NoMAA también ofrece asistencia técnica a artistas, incluyendo talleres sobre cómo crear sitios web más interactivos, cómo aprovechar las redes sociales y formas de maximizar las plataformas virtuales para difundir su arte.
“Siempre estamos buscando mejores oportunidades para que los artistas continúen expresándose”, explicó Leyva-Gutiérrez.
Los artistas también están trabajando duro en sus próximos shows.
El trabajo de aproximadamente 90 artistas será exhibido en una nueva exposición virtual de tres partes, “Sanación y comunidad: física a virtual”, curada por la artista local Patricia Miranda.
Leyva-Gutiérrez la imagina como una exhibición en línea gratuita con tres salas. Cada habitación tiene un tema diferente: introspección y meditación; conexión y arte comunitario en acción.
“En realidad estamos trabajando en el desarrollo de una exposición virtual de galería de arte”, dijo. “Estamos tratando de descubrir cómo crear una especie de galería simulada”.
Leyva-Gutiérrez es una entusiasta del museo, cuyas obras favoritas incluyen a maestros del siglo XVII como Diego Velázquez y Peter Paul Ruben.
La veterana profesora de arte, quien obtuvo su PhD en el Instituto de Bellas Artes de la Universidad de Nueva York, describió el acto de visitar y ver espacios de arte como un “interruptor de encendido para el cerebro”.
La oportunidad de conexión en persona es una experiencia que ella busca replicar e innovar con la incorporación de plataformas digitales.
Las galerías en línea y los estudios abiertos son oportunidades significativas de exposición. A la última charla de artistas de NoMAA asistieron más de 70 personas de todo el mundo. Hay muy pocos lugares en el norte de Manhattan que puedan albergar libremente a más de 50 personas.
“Una de las cosas que hacen que Nueva York sea tan extraordinaria es el arte y la cultura”, señaló Leyva-Gutiérrez. “Si bien todos se quedan en casa, nunca hemos estado más conectados. Aunque el arte puede crearse en un entorno aislado, los artistas aún se relacionan con el mundo”.
“Son observadores del universo”, agregó. “Están asimilando lo que está sucediendo. Creo que eso también lleva a un deseo de conectarse. Por lo tanto, ha sido realmente interesante ver ese tipo de suceso en tiempo real”.
Para más información, por favor visite nomaanyc.org.