“Now is the time for action”

Task force members seek to combat uptown noise

By Gregg McQueen

In 2020, Washington Heights and Inwood zip codes logged more noise complaints than any other area of Manhattan, according to the city’s 311 data.

Last year’s summer was a noise nightmare, filled with an endless cacophony of fireworks, dirt bikes, and loud music, for some uptown residents who felt compelled to form a community-led task force.

As a new summer nears, the group’s members are eager for a quieter summer.

The task force has recently released a host of recommendations for city government to help reduce chronic noise issues in Washington Heights and Inwood.

“We know the summer is coming, and that’s when noise issues typically get worse,” said Task Force Chair Tanya Bonner, who also services as Vice-Chair of Community Board 12. “Now is the time for action.”

Among the recommendations, the task force called on the city to create a chart that clearly outlines city agency responsibilities around noise violation enforcement; for the NYPD to establish enforcement solutions for illegal firework activity; and for city agencies to work together to crack down on illegal dirt bike and vehicle activity.

The group also suggested that the city’s Fireworks Task Force, created by Mayor Bill de Blasio last year to target illegal fireworks suppliers and distributors, begin immediate efforts to disrupt supply chains that could lead to problems this summer.

During June 2020, noise complaints to 311 regarding fireworks increased by nearly 300 times compared to the same period in 2019.

“The fireworks were obviously a huge problem last year,” Bonner said. “I think the Fireworks Task Force is worthwhile but the city needs to get a jump on enforcing the flow of illegal fireworks into our neighborhoods and not wait until Memorial Day.”

The task force, made up of local residents, small business owners, community-based organizations and environmental noise experts, began hosting monthly Zoom meetings in November 2020.

A number of city entities joined the virtual meetings, including the NYPD, FDNY, Mayor’s Office, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and NYC Parks, as well as the offices of numerous elected officials.

“That was our goal from the beginning, to have city officials and agencies support us and help implement solutions,” Bonner said. “We wanted the community to lead this effort, but without the buy-in from those in power, things won’t change.”

In addition to a list of short-term recommendations designed to calm noise during the summer of 2021, the task force has issued a series of long-term suggestions for the city that would take more time to implement.

These include: updating the City Noise Code; performing an audit of 311 complaints and response times; enlisting new technologies to measure noise levels; installing traffic calming devices at known hotspots for drag racing and dirt bike activity; and developing an education program about noise-related offenses, including use of outdoor speakers and DJs.

“We can’t wave a magic wand and make this go away. Some of it will take time. But we feel like we can fix a lot of these issues over the long-term,” Bonner said.

The task force also suggested that the city appoint a Noise/Quality of Life Czar, similar to the Commissioner of the NYC Office of Nightlife, who would coordinate between city agencies to address quality of life issues and serve a point of contact for the general public.

“We’ve discovered in doing this work that there is very little collaboration between agencies when it comes to noise reduction,” remarked Bonner. “Having a point person to oversee things would be a good start and would take some of the strain off of the NYPD.”

“We’re hoping that city agencies and elected officials seriously consider these recommendations,” added Bonner. “These are complex issues to solve but by collaborating we can start to move the needle forward.”

The task force plans to issue a report soon featuring the recommendations as well as a background brief on how the group came together and its goals.

Currently, the WaHi-Inwood Task Force on Noise has 21 participants, including several Community Board 12 members. Bonner described its makeup as diverse.

“Half of the members are people of color. The average length of time they have lived uptown is 22 years, and we have people who have been here 30 years, 50 years,” she said. “These are not newcomers to the neighborhoods trying to assert their will.”

The task force’s collaboration with city agencies, added Bonner, is already leading to some progress in Washington Heights and Inwood.

The NYPD’s 33rd and 34th Precincts have been confiscating illegal dirt bikes in the community, Bonner said, while the 33rd Precinct has been conducting joint operations with DEP in known problem areas.

Bonner acknowledged that the NYPD has received extensive criticism from many community members for what they perceive as a failure to crackdown on illegal fireworks. However, she emphasized that curtailing excessive noise activity requires the efforts of multiple areas of city government.

“This is not just an NYPD issue,” she remarked. “This is a multi-agency issue.”

The police have “been at the table” and willing to engage with the task force, Bonner explained. Though the group has recommended an increase in enforcement solutions, that might be a difficult ask.

“In our conversations with the NYPD, they have expressed little interest in criminalizing fireworks, such as arresting people,” Bonner said. “I don’t anticipate that they will be eager or willing to increase enforcement. They are focused on disrupting the supply chain, and keeping the supply from getting into the community.”

“The task force is also not interested in seeing people arrested for [setting off fireworks]. We just want intervention to disrupt the activity when it is discovered because it is a public health threat,” added Bonner, noting that a building fire on Nagle Avenue in Inwood last year was caused by illegal fireworks activity.

“Just having police presence in firework activity hotspots could be a deterrent,” she said.

Bonner called on community members to play a role in keeping decibel levels respectful.

“All of us can do something to contribute to this,” she said. “If we do that, it will lead to better quality of life for our community.”