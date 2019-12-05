- English
- Español
Transit Treaty
MTA, union reach tentative deal
Back on track.
After recent reports of acrimonious negotiations, the MTA and its largest union, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, announced that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
While details of the agreement have not yet been released, both sides issued statements on Wednesday confirming the settlement.
“We have reached a tentative agreement with TWU Local 100 that’s fair to taxpayers, our riders and the tens of thousands of transit employees who have worked hard to improve subway and bus service benefiting eight million daily customers,” said MTA Chairman Patrick Foye. “This tentative agreement continues the forward momentum of NYC Transit that has led to a surge in subway on-time performance and ridership increases that reflect our customers’ returning confidence in the system.”
Negotiations had been ongoing for months, but broke down temporarily in November after TWU leadership scoffed at the MTA’s contract demands.
At the time, TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano accused Foye of being “unwilling to negotiate in good faith,” and “intentionally spoiling for a confrontation.”
On Wednesday, Utano said he believed union members would ratify the negotiated settlement “in overwhelming fashion.”
“I am calling a meeting of the Local 100 Executive Board for tomorrow to present the MOU for discussion and approval,” Utano said in a statement. “I wish to thank TWU members for the incredible support you provided to me and the Local 100 leadership throughout this campaign. We were truly united. We will be reporting details of the agreement as soon as the Executive Board has had an opportunity to vote on it.”
Tratado de transporte
MTA y sindicato llegan a acuerdo tentativo
De vuelta a los rieles.
Después de informes recientes de negociaciones agrias, la MTA y su sindicato más grande, el Sindicato de Trabajadores del Transporte (TWU, por sus siglas en inglés) Local 100, anunciaron que alcanzaron un acuerdo tentativo sobre un nuevo contrato.
Si bien los detalles del acuerdo aún no se han publicado, ambas partes emitieron declaraciones el miércoles confirmándolo.
“Hemos llegado a un acuerdo tentativo con TWU Local 100 que es justo para los contribuyentes, nuestros usuarios y las decenas de miles de empleados de transporte que han trabajado duro para mejorar el servicio de metro y autobús en beneficio de ocho millones de clientes diarios”, dijo el presidente de la MTA, Patrick Foye. “Este acuerdo tentativo continúa con el impulso de NYC Transit que ha llevado a un aumento en el cumplimento a tiempo del metro y aumento de pasajeros que reflejan la confianza de nuestros clientes en el sistema”.
Las negociaciones estuvieron en curso durante meses, pero se interrumpieron temporalmente en noviembre después de que el liderazgo de la MTA se burlara de las demandas contractuales del TWU. En ese momento, el presidente de TWU Local 100, Tony Utano, acusó a Foye de “no estar dispuesto a negociar de buena fe” y de “estropear intencionalmente una confrontación”.
El miércoles, Utano dijo que cree que los miembros del sindicato ratificarán el acuerdo negociado “de manera abrumadora”.
“Estoy llamando a una reunión de la Junta Ejecutiva de Local 100 para mañana para presentar el MOU para su discusión y aprobación”, dijo Utano en un comunicado. “Deseo agradecer a los miembros de TWU por el increíble apoyo que me brindaron a mí y al liderazgo de Local 100 a lo largo de esta campaña. Estuvimos realmente unidos. Informaremos los detalles del acuerdo tan pronto como la Junta Ejecutiva haya tenido la oportunidad de votarlo”.