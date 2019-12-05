Transit Treaty

MTA, union reach tentative deal

Back on track.

After recent reports of acrimonious negotiations, the MTA and its largest union, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, announced that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

While details of the agreement have not yet been released, both sides issued statements on Wednesday confirming the settlement.

“We have reached a tentative agreement with TWU Local 100 that’s fair to taxpayers, our riders and the tens of thousands of transit employees who have worked hard to improve subway and bus service benefiting eight million daily customers,” said MTA Chairman Patrick Foye. “This tentative agreement continues the forward momentum of NYC Transit that has led to a surge in subway on-time performance and ridership increases that reflect our customers’ returning confidence in the system.”

Negotiations had been ongoing for months, but broke down temporarily in November after TWU leadership scoffed at the MTA’s contract demands.

At the time, TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano accused Foye of being “unwilling to negotiate in good faith,” and “intentionally spoiling for a confrontation.”

On Wednesday, Utano said he believed union members would ratify the negotiated settlement “in overwhelming fashion.”

“I am calling a meeting of the Local 100 Executive Board for tomorrow to present the MOU for discussion and approval,” Utano said in a statement. “I wish to thank TWU members for the incredible support you provided to me and the Local 100 leadership throughout this campaign. We were truly united. We will be reporting details of the agreement as soon as the Executive Board has had an opportunity to vote on it.”