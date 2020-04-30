- English
True Test
Local physicians’ group establishes community testing site
By Gregg McQueen
The city’s first fully bilingual coronavirus testing site is up and running in Washington Heights.
Located at 2360 Amsterdam Avenue, the site is offering testing by appointment only between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Clients are screened in advance over the phone.
The facility is operated by SOMOS, a nonprofit network of over 2,500 physicians serving immigrant and low-income populations founded five years ago by Dr. Ramon Tallaj.
Since opening on April 20, the center has tested about 100 people per day.
“We’re a small center. We’ve been trying to focus on people from the community, people who can walk into the tests site in their own neighborhood,” said Dr. Juan Tapia-Mendoza, a Washington Heights physician who is volunteering at the test center.
“Most of the people coming for tests are not middle-class Americans,” he said. “They are people who are underserved.”
Tapia-Mendoza said the bilingual testing site has served mostly Latino residents, many who are still working on the front lines in positions deemed essential such as delivery persons, building maintenance and housekeeping. Some lack insurance and many are undocumented.
“It’s important that people have access to these services in their language, and in a culturally responsive way,” he said.
Testing slots are strictly by appointment and clients must meet certain criteria such as exhibiting symptoms, or having close household contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
Residents can be away because they do not have that appointment, explained Tapia-Mendoza.
“We treat people with compassion. We take the time to explain things to them and provide them with information on the virus,” he said.
Testing priority is given to people with symptoms, essential workers, and people who live or work in close contact with someone who is sick.
To make an appointment, New Yorkers can call the state’s Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
About 70 percent of the people tested at the Washington Heights location are referrals from the DOH hotline, with the rest coming from SOMOS network referrals.
The site is staffed by supervising physicians like Tapia-Mendoza who have left their other practices during the pandemic to better serve people on the front lines. SOMOS also runs two separate drive-through sites, including one at Lehman College in the Bronx and another at the Aqueduct in Southeast Queens.
“We don’t get paid. We’re here because we want to be at the forefront of testing people,” Tapia-Mendoza said.
Tapia-Mendoza noted the challenges posed by the population density in Northern Manhattan, which makes it difficult to isolate from others or quarantine if experiencing symptoms.
“It’s practically impossible to isolate from one another,” he said. “In this area, people are very much into living with extended family. If I live in an apartment with six other people, where am I going to go?”
He said the city’s use of 11,000 hotel rooms to help isolate COVID-positive patients could prove to be an important strategy in driving down new cases.
“There are a lot of hotels and we might need to look at other spaces where we can isolate people who test positive for two weeks,” Tapia-Mendoza said. “We also need social workers to follow up with infected. Once you get tested, there should be constant follow-up.”
Moving forward, the most important factors in curtailing the virus in New York City will be widely expanded testing and contact tracing.
“The only way that New York can get back to business is by testing everyone, especially in hot spots that are already suffering from many health issues,” he said.
A pediatrician, Tapia-Mendoza is the founder and president of Pediatrics 2000, a group of health clinics for children.
He voiced concern about a potential future spike in illnesses, as families are not bringing their children to receive routine vaccinations during the pandemic.
“Thousands and thousands of kids are not getting immunized for diseases like measles, mumps, tetanus, hepatitis B. These diseases that we’ve had under control for many years, we could see a spike,” he said. “A child that does not get immunized against HPV stands risk of serious health issues. And when a child is not vaccinated, it could spread to elders.”
The SOMOS network is running five testing sites and is involved in free meal distribution.
One of the meal distribution sites is La Nueva España, where SOMOS has partnered with World Central Kitchen and the Maestro Cares Foundation to distribute thousands of meals.
“It’s incredible to see the effort that’s happening. There have been 50,000 meals handed out at various locations,” Tapia-Mendoza. “People are in need.”
Tapia-Mendoza urged New Yorkers to follow social distancing guidelines and other instructions from the Health Department.
“The two most important things we can do are very simple, maintaining social distance and washing our hands,” he said.
“There is no vaccine yet for this virus. The solution is not treatment — it’s prevention,” he added. “I think, understanding that, we will defeat this virus. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
For more, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.
Una prueba verdadera
Grupo de médicos locales crea un sitio comunitario de pruebas
Por Gregg McQueen
El primer sitio de pruebas de coronavirus completamente bilingüe de la ciudad está en funcionamiento en Washington Heights.
Ubicado en el No. 2360 de la avenida Ámsterdam, el sitio ofrece pruebas con cita solo de 8:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m., de lunes a viernes.
La instalación es operada por SOMOS, una red sin fines de lucro de más de 2,500 médicos que atienden a inmigrantes y poblaciones de bajos ingresos.
Desde su apertura el 20 de abril, el centro evaluó a unas 100 personas por día.
“Somos un centro pequeño. Hemos estado tratando de centrarnos en las personas de la comunidad, las personas que pueden entrar al sitio de pruebas en su propio vecindario”, dijo el Dr. Juan Tapia-Mendoza, médico de Washington Heights que se ofrece como voluntario en el centro de pruebas.
“La mayoría de las personas que vienen para las pruebas no son estadounidenses de clase media”, dijo. “Son personas desatendidas”.
Tapia-Mendoza explicó que el sitio de evaluación bilingüe ha servido principalmente a los residentes latinos, muchos de los cuales aún están trabajando en la primera línea en puestos considerados esenciales.
“Es importante que las personas tengan acceso a estos servicios en su idioma y de una manera culturalmente receptiva”, dijo.
Los espacios de prueba son estrictamente con cita previa y los clientes deben cumplir con ciertos criterios, como mostrar síntomas o tener contacto cercano en el hogar con una persona positiva a COVID-19.
Algunos residentes son rechazados porque no tienen cita, explicó Tapia-Mendoza.
“Tratamos a las personas con compasión. Nos tomamos el tiempo para explicarles las cosas y brindarles información sobre el virus”, dijo.
Se da prioridad a las pruebas a las personas con síntomas, a trabajadores esenciales y a personas que viven, trabajan o tienen contacto cercano con alguien que está enfermo.
Para hacer una cita, los neoyorquinos pueden llamar a la línea directa del Departamento de Salud del estado al 1-888-364-3065.
Alrededor del 70 por ciento de las personas examinadas en la ubicación de Washington Heights son referencias de la línea directa del DOH, y el resto proviene de referencias de la red SOMOS.
El sitio cuenta con médicos supervisores como Tapia-Mendoza, quienes dejaron sus otras prácticas durante la pandemia para atender mejor a las personas en primera línea.
“No nos pagan. Estamos aquí porque queremos estar a la vanguardia de las pruebas a las personas”, dijo Tapia-Mendoza.
También señaló los desafíos que plantea la densidad de población en el norte de Manhattan, lo que hace que sea difícil aislarse de los demás o ponerse en cuarentena si experimenta síntomas.
“Es prácticamente imposible aislarse el uno del otro”, dijo. “En esta área, la gente tiende a vivir con la familia extendida. Si vivo en un departamento con otras seis personas, ¿a dónde voy a ir?”.
Dijo que el uso por parte de la ciudad de 11,000 habitaciones de hotel para ayudar a aislar a los pacientes positivos a COVID podría ser una estrategia importante para reducir nuevos casos.
“Hay muchos hoteles y es posible que necesitemos mirar otros espacios en donde podamos aislar a las personas que dan positivo durante dos semanas”, dijo Tapia-Mendoza. “También necesitamos trabajadores sociales para dar seguimiento a los infectados. Una vez que se haga la prueba, debe haber un seguimiento constante”.
En el futuro, los factores más importantes para reducir el virus en la ciudad de Nueva York serán las pruebas ampliadas y el rastreo de contactos.
“La única forma en que Nueva York puede volver a los negocios es haciendo pruebas a todos, especialmente en los puntos críticos que ya sufren muchos problemas de salud”, dijo.
Pediatra, Tapia-Mendoza es el fundador y presidente de Pediatrics 2000, un grupo de clínicas de salud infantil.
Expresó su preocupación por un posible aumento futuro de enfermedades, ya que las familias no están llevando a sus hijos a recibir vacunas de rutina durante la pandemia.
“Miles y miles de niños no están siendo inmunizados contra enfermedades como el sarampión, las paperas, el tétanos y la hepatitis B. En estas enfermedades que hemos tenido bajo control durante muchos años, podríamos ver un aumento”, dijo. “Un niño que no está inmunizado contra el VPH corre el riesgo de tener problemas de salud graves. Y cuando un niño no está vacunado, lo puede transmitir a los ancianos”.
La red SOMOS administra cinco sitios de prueba y participa en la distribución gratuita de comidas.
Uno de los sitios de distribución de comidas es La Nueva España, donde SOMOS se ha asociado con World Central Kitchen y la Fundación Maestro Cares para distribuir miles de comidas.
“Es increíble ver el esfuerzo que está sucediendo. Se han entregado 50,000 comidas en varios lugares”, Tapia-Mendoza. “La gente está necesitada”.
Tapia-Mendoza instó a los neoyorquinos a seguir las pautas de distanciamiento social y otras instrucciones del Departamento de Salud.
“Las dos cosas más importantes que podemos hacer son muy simples, mantener la distancia social y lavarnos las manos”, dijo.
“Todavía no hay vacuna para este virus. La solución no es el tratamiento, es la prevención”, agregó. “Creo que, entendiendo eso, venceremos a este virus. Hay una luz al final del túnel”.
Para más, por favor visite somoscommunitycare.org.