Delay announced for in-person school start

Pause before first period.

The city will be delaying the start of the school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tues., Sept. 1st.

Originally slated to begin on September 10, the school year will now begin on September 16, with the first day of in-person classes now set for September 21.

Students who opted for a blended learning model will report to school two or three days a week starting on September 21.

The updated reopening plan is the result of an agreement reached between the city and labor unions.

“A lot was on the line here to work through, but I’m pleased to report that we’ve come to an agreement to move forward, to address real concerns that have been raised about how to do things the right way, how to do them the safe, healthy way, how to make sure people are prepared for the school year under absolutely unprecedented conditions,” de Blasio said at the Tuesday media briefing.

Teachers will report to buildings on September 8 as originally scheduled and will have dedicated time for training, professional development, and preparation for blended and remote learning.

Beginning September 16, teachers will begin to engage students through virtual orientations to help them acclimate to the new school year.

The remote launch is designed to acclimate students to health and safety procedures, and talk to children about connectivity for remote learning, wellness and social emotional health.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza remarked that the phase-in period for blended learning was the correct decision.

“We’ve heard from our educators, we’ve heard from our school leaders, we’ve heard from everyone in our schools that have said we need some more time,” he said. “Students who haven’t been inside a school building in half a calendar year – think about that – will have a chance to reconnect with their school, meet their teachers and classmates, and make sure that they have the tools that they need to be successful for this school year.”

De Blasio said he is confident students and teachers can be kept safe because there are over 200 COVID-19 testing locations in New York City, many of which are next to public school buildings.

“We’ll be augmenting that with mobile testing vans, with testing tents at school sites, we’re going to make testing available every month in every school, and it’s going to be made available in a way that maximizes the ease for everyone in the school community to get tested,” he stated.

Beginning immediately, prioritized access to testing will be available to students, teachers, and DOE school-based staff at 34 sites across the city.

These sites will give priority to all DOE workers and provide results within 24-48 hours.

Starting October 1 and recurring each month, it will be mandatory for schools to test a random 10 to 20 percent sample of their students participating in blended learning and on-site staff population.

De Blasio added that schools will have an ample supply of facemasks and PPE, and constant cleaning “including electric static cleaning, social distancing throughout the school day, pods so a small number of students and staff stay together.”

United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew said his union’s independent medical experts approved the plan.

“We now can say the New York City public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America,” he said.

“The amount of work that is going to have to be done over the next couple of weeks, just to get all of our schools prepared and ready to go and then make sure that we’re all doing everything in our power to keep each and every school system safe and school safe – but, if there’s a problem, all being there together to say, we will bring relief quickly, and we will make sure that no school is being left out there to struggle on their own.”