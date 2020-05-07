Mother’s Tales

It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child, and sometimes more than one actual mother helps shape our lives.

A grandmother, a sister, foster mother, mentor or community matriarch: these are the women who inspired us and helped make us who we are.

Now, at the Women’sActivismNYC Mother’s Day digital storytelling workshop, you have the opportunity to put your gratitude and admiration for the women into your own words and actually write them into history.

WomensActivism.NYC is an open, crowd sourced digital archive. It seeks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. by gathering stories of women change-makers, known and unknown, to be maintained forever by the NYC Municipal Archives and made available for future generations.

So far, approximately 3,500 stories have been recorded.

The project is run by the NYC Department of Records and Information Services (DORIS), and will continue through the 2020 centennial, with a goal of 20,000 stories. Readers can share their own stories by visiting womensactivism.nyc.

On Saturday, May 9th, DORIS will host two free digital storytelling workshops, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Participants are invited to gather virtually to share and write the uplifting stories of the mothers who inspired them and made a difference in their lives.

The workshop will take place via WebEx. Participants will need a computer/mobile phone and internet connection to attend this event.

For more information or to host a story gathering event, contact womensactivism@records.nyc.gov.