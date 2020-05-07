- English
Mother’s Tales
It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child, and sometimes more than one actual mother helps shape our lives.
A grandmother, a sister, foster mother, mentor or community matriarch: these are the women who inspired us and helped make us who we are.
Now, at the Women’sActivismNYC Mother’s Day digital storytelling workshop, you have the opportunity to put your gratitude and admiration for the women into your own words and actually write them into history.
WomensActivism.NYC is an open, crowd sourced digital archive. It seeks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. by gathering stories of women change-makers, known and unknown, to be maintained forever by the NYC Municipal Archives and made available for future generations.
So far, approximately 3,500 stories have been recorded.
The project is run by the NYC Department of Records and Information Services (DORIS), and will continue through the 2020 centennial, with a goal of 20,000 stories. Readers can share their own stories by visiting womensactivism.nyc.
On Saturday, May 9th, DORIS will host two free digital storytelling workshops, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Participants are invited to gather virtually to share and write the uplifting stories of the mothers who inspired them and made a difference in their lives.
The workshop will take place via WebEx. Participants will need a computer/mobile phone and internet connection to attend this event.
For more information or to host a story gathering event, contact womensactivism@records.nyc.gov.
Cuentos de madres
Se ha dicho que se necesita una aldea para criar a un niño y, a veces, más de una madre real ayuda a moldear nuestras vidas.
Una abuela, una hermana, una madre adoptiva, una mentora o una matriarca comunitaria: mujeres que nos inspiraron y ayudaron a hacernos quienes somos.
Ahora, en el taller de narración de cuentos digital del Día de las Madres de Women’sActivismNYC, tiene usted la oportunidad de expresar su gratitud y admiración por las mujeres con sus propias palabras y convertirlas en historia.
WomensActivism.NYC es un archivo digital abierto y de fuentes múltiples. Busca conmemorar el centenario del sufragio femenino en los Estados Unidos recopilando historias de mujeres que hacen cambios, conocidas y desconocidas, que los archivos municipales de NYC mantendrán para siempre y estarán disponibles para las generaciones futuras.
Hasta ahora, se han registrado aproximadamente 3,500 historias.
El proyecto es dirigido por el Departamento de Servicios de Información y Registros de NYC (DORIS, por sus siglas en inglés), y continuará hasta el centenario de 2020, con un objetivo de 20,000 historias. Los lectores pueden compartir sus propias historias visitando womensactivism.nyc.
El sábado 9 de mayo, DORIS organizará dos talleres gratuitos de narración digital: a las 11 a.m. y a las 2 p.m.
Los participantes están invitados a reunirse virtualmente para compartir y escribir las historias inspiradoras de las madres que les inspiraron y marcaron una diferencia en sus vidas.
El taller se llevará a cabo a través de WebEx. Los participantes necesitarán una computadora/teléfono móvil y conexión a Internet para asistir a este evento.
Para obtener más información o para organizar un evento de recolección de historias, envíe un correo electrónico a womensactivism@records.nyc.gov.