Disciplines Redone

Harlem School of the Arts reimagines new cultural curriculum

By Gregg McQueen

Can you Skype soprano lessons? Zoom a sissonne jump?

When Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) closed its St. Nicholas Avenue building on March 14 due to coronavirus, School President Eric Pryor knew the organization stood at a crossroads.

Serving more than 800 students with afterschool and weekend programs in music, dance, theater and visual arts, HSA caters to an underserved population in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. The pandemic would soon cut those children off from the dance studios and music rooms of the HSA’s 37,000-square-foot headquarters.

As schools around the city prepared remote learning plans, Pryor questioned how HSA could accomplish the same for its own enrollees, he said.

“We knew we needed to completely rethink what we do,” he said. “Teaching math and history online is one thing, but what we do is different. We thought, how do we take what goes on in this building and allow it to continue remotely?”

Administrators and teaching staff worked to quickly adapt classes to a virtual platform, while Pryor fielded inquiries from anxious families.

“Parents were clamoring to know what was going to happen,” Pryor said.

“They expressed that they were home schooling, feeling isolated, really needing to connect,” he added. “We really got a sense of the role we play in connecting young people to each other and how much that meant to them. It gave us motivation.”

On March 30, the school reemerged with HSA@HOME, an online platform featuring Zoom classes in music, dance, theater and art.

Students were able to resume their normal HSA activities and continue their learning experience from home.

“It really was a saving grace,” said Julia Scott, whose 15-year-old daughter Sukanya Scott is a music student at HSA. “It was important not just for keeping up with skills but for a sense of normalcy for my daughter. By seeing their friends and teachers on the screen, it gives kids some hope that things will be OK.”

Aubrey Lynch, Chief Education and Creative Programs Officer, said nearly 70 teaching artists were tasked with adapting their teaching methodology to an online platform, with many having to learn new technology themselves.

“We are so grateful to everyone at HSA for daring to believe in the power of the arts and for mobilizing and making this happen in such a short amount of time,” he said.

According to Pryor, HSA’s pivot to online learning has gone smoothly and offered students more personalized instruction than they sometimes receive during in-person classes.

“With music lessons it’s been very fluid, especially in private lessons,” he said.

Scott said she hears her daughter doing scales and learning arias in different languages during remote sessions with her instructor, Nora Graham-Smith.

“It’s been nice to hear,” she said. “They’ve been able to continue a relationship even though we’re not in the building.”

A sophomore at LaGuardia High School, Sukanya has taken classical vocal and musical theater training at HSA for the past three years. Currently, she spends her Saturdays participating in Zoom sessions with her HSA instructors.

“I feel like I get more individual focus and more one-on-one connection than I do with remote learning for my high school, which is much larger,” said Sukanya, who hopes to have a career as an opera singer or Broadway performer.

“The pandemic has taught me that I need to appreciate the things I have, like my family and teachers and friends at school,” she said. “It shows you how quickly things can change.”

Founded in 1964 by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor, HSA was created to give local children access to cultural programs at a time when few options existed in Harlem.

“The school came about during a time of strife for the neighborhood, and decades later we’re trying to help kids through another time of strife,” Pryor said.

To assist families during the pandemic, HSA has connected people to social services and offered online sessions with teachers where students can discuss anything on their mind.

“We’re seeing a need for the arts to step in during a time when kids are susceptible to stress,” said Pryor.

For Sukanya, HSA has provided a nurturing environment that transcends the music studio.

“No matter where you come from, they take you in. All of us are treated like family,” she said. “They want to help you achieve your dreams.”

Pryor acknowledged that the virtual efforts would have a lasting effect.

“This experience will definitely impact the way we do businesses,” he said, noting that HSA now plans to conduct remote staff meetings for its teaching artists – which can number up to 100 in one year – rather than ask them to assemble in one building.

“What we’re realizing now is that there’s certain things we can do better online,” remarked Pryor.

Remote programming also allows HSA to offer additional private lessons and the ability to connect with students outside of New York City, he said.

“It can give us the option of taking on a client from out of state, even out of the country,” Pryor said.

However, he stressed that HSA’s core business remains “a brick and mortar model” and insisted that the school still plans to complete a $9.5 million renovation project this year.

Started in September 2019, the project will replace the building’s brick exterior with a glass facade that will allow passersby to see into the school, straight through to a courtyard garden that doubles as a performance space.

The construction, fully funded by the Herb Alpert Foundation, will bring a new roof, floor-to-ceiling windows and remake the outdoor courtyard atrium which doubles as a performance space.

Pryor said the renovation work should be completed by the start of the fall semester, but the school is delaying a ceremonial ribbon-cutting until spring of 2021.

In the short-term, HSA is exploring ways to develop additional programming, such as master classes and virtual performances, for the remainder of the coronavirus-related shutdown.

“We’re trying to be a counter-balance to the isolation that is part of the new normal,” Pryor said. “We’re giving students their sense of community back.”

For more information on Harlem School of the Arts, please visit hsanyc.org.