Labor Dept looks to cut delays

Focus on the FEIN.

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that over $5.8 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid to 1.5 million New Yorkers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon acknowledged that the tremendous demand had caused delays to New Yorkers in need.

Incomplete applications are one of the most common reasons for delays that have plagued the system- and to remedy this, Reardon is focusing on the Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).

Too often, the proper FEIN needs is mistakenly excluded from the claimant’s application, which creates additional steps.

“Correcting that issue requires a phone call from a DOL representative to the claimant, which significantly slows down the application process,” Reardon said during a press call last week.

In an effort to reduce these delays, Reardon has issued a mandate to businesses.

“I’m issuing a directive reminding all businesses in New York State, they have a legal obligation to provide their workers with the information they need to apply for unemployment insurance, including the business FEIN,” Reardon said.

Businesses are legally obligated to provide employees with their FEIN, NYS Employer Registration Number, and full employer name and address, she explained.

Reardon asked that New Yorkers not call the Department of Labor regarding a claim unless absolutely necessary, due to the high volume of calls. If additional information is needed, a DOL representative will reach out to the claimant, she said.

She said her department has made 650,000 callbacks in recent weeks, attempting to reach people in chronological order based on who applied for unemployment first.

“We have made every effort and we continue to make every effort to connect with the people who need a call back,” she said.

Reardon recommended several ways for claimants to ensure they receive their benefits as fast as possible: file your claim online, make sure all information is filled out completely, and use direct deposit if possible.

The state’s process for accessing unemployment benefits was recently changed to allow New Yorkers to apply for either traditional unemployment insurance or the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in a single application.

Reardon says the department has sought to to update its systems, streamline operations, and boost its proactive communications efforts.

The commissioner said the department is working seven days a week with 3,100 staffers to answer phones and process applications, up from 400 people working five days a week before the pandemic. It has increased the number of servers supporting its website from four to 60.

“This crisis is unprecedented, and I know, as with all aspects of coronavirus, New Yorkers’ needs are immense and immediate,” Reardon said. “But so are our actions, and we will continue to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at upgrading our systems and processing applications.”

For more information, go to www.labor.ny.gov.