Look at Luna

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It was an intimate preview for a public calling.

A talented group of young immigrant actors from Dominican Republic, Bali, Bangladesh, Nicaragua and West Africa Benin quietly launched a city-wide tour with a preview performance of their new play These (Immigrant) Hands.

The actors are part of the Luna Ensemble, one of two professional touring troupes that make up The PTP Company, the newest endeavor from the People’s Theatre Project, an arts and social justice organization currently celebrating ten years of theatre-making with the Northern Manhattan community.

Their poetic and powerful new play about the immigrant experience was presented for an invited audience of community leaders at a rehearsal space in Inwood.

As the first paid professional artistic engagement for many of the actors, the Luna Ensemble program seeks to offer a pathway to future professional opportunities.

Through June 2019, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), the Luna Ensemble is bringing its new production to diverse audiences at venues including the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre in midtown, ELLIS Preparatory High School in the Bronx, and the Brooklyn Conservatory during World Refugee Day to educate and connect audiences citywide to many of the resources that the city offers its immigrant communities.

Made up entirely of immigrant artists-of-color, the PTP Company has a two-fold charge: one, to validate the experiences of immigrant audiences by telling the stories that matter to them while connecting them to opportunities and mobilizing them to social action; and two, to humanize the immigrant experience when performing for predominantly white audiences in more traditional performance spaces.

The theatre-making process used to create These (Immigrant) Hands is the same unique methodology being used to inspire more than 1,000 K-12 students who are participating in PTP’s 18 school partnerships throughout District 6, as well as in the PTP Academy, the organization’s rigorous, multi-year theatre and social justice training program.

This past year, PTP has celebrated its 10th anniversary of making theatre uptown and the PTP Company has helped to amplify its work city-wide with 5 new plays. The Sol Ensemble created and toured Las Mariposas, directed by PTP Artistic Director Zafi Dimitropoulou, and the Luna Ensemble has created and performed 4 plays including: Somos NY, directed by PTP Executive Director Mino Lora; Dear America, directed by Channie Waites; Be Gutsy, directed by Kim Gómez and “These (Immigrant) Hands”, co-directed by Channie Waites and Zafi Dimitropoulou.

What began a decade ago by PTP co-founders as an idea and dream of “building peace through the arts” today lives and breathes in the colorful stories, the strong voices and the beautiful bodies of its actors, teachers and students: immigrants and people of color in this country ready to take on the world and make it better, one play at a time.

For more information, please visit peoplestheatreproject.org.